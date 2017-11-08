Bannon: Ed Gillespie wasn't with the Trump program

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 8, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to "Hannity" and this is a Fox News alert.

President Trump, he is in Beijing for a highly anticipated sit-down, meeting with China's president. We will bring that live when it happens, but first we are following several major breaking stories tonight.

Tonight it has been one year, remember where you were, since President Donald Trump's historic and massive landslide election victory. And since then, the mainstream media, the left in this country have been in full on freak out mode. We will going to highlight all of this out-of-control insanity and obstruction.

Then, the left still giddy over last night's election results, but they are not telling you the truth about what it really means. We will set the record straight.

Also, former DNC Chair Donna Brazile continues to spill the Democrats' dark secrets. We will have all the new resolutions from Donna Brazile's tell- all book that the media is ignoring. And later tonight, a breaking new details, we have a special "Hannity" monologue. We will tell you all about how the Clintons bought and paid for the fake news Russian dossier. We have no information tonight.

Also, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is coming here, he will react to all of this. But first tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

All right. Where were you one year ago tonight? A historic milestone. It's been one year since Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States. Now, the president pulled off one of the biggest upsets American politics has ever seen by easily defeating Hillary Clinton. Now, the president celebrated the anniversary by tweeting out, quote, "Congratulations to all the 'DEPLORABLES' and the millions of people who gave us a massive (304 - 227) Electoral College landslide victory!"

Now, President Trump's big win happened despite a media and a political class that was all unified in stopping him from reaching the Oval Office. Now, we can't forget how all the pundits, all the pollsters, all the experts, all the people in the know, the ones that talk to each other 24/7, they all thought it was impossible for you to elect Donald Trump. You may remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

SETH MEYERS, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER, APRIL 30, 2011: Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising, since I just assumed he was running as a joke.

JOHN OLIVER, "THE DAILY SHOW"/AUG. 5, 2013: Do it!

(LAUGHTER)

OLIVER: Just do it! Look at me, do it! I will personally write you a campaign check now on behalf of this country, which does not want you to be president, but which badly want you to run.

REP. KEITH ELLISON, D-MINN., ABC/JULY 28, 2016: This man has got the momentum, and we better be ready for the fact that he might be leading the Republican ticket.

(LAUGHTER)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I know you don't believe that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sorry to laugh.

BILL MAHER, "REAL TIME"/HBO, JUNE 19, 2015: Which Republican candidate has the best chance of winning the general election?

ANN COULTER: Of the declared ones right now, Donald Trump.

(LAUGHTER)

STEPHEN COLBERT, "THE LATE SHOW"/CBS, OCT. 3, 2015: Mr. Trump, to answer your call for political honesty, I just want to say, you are not going to be president. All right? It has been fun.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

THEN-PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA, "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!"/ABC, OCT. 24, 2016: President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States! @realDonald Trump.

(LAUGHTER)

Well, @realDonaldTrump. At least I will go down as a president.

MEGYN KELLY, FORMER FOX NEWS HOST, NOV. 8, 2016: Donald Trump has won the state of Arkansas.

Fox can also project that Donald Trump will win the states of Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming.

And we are about to make a major call. Fox News' Decision Desk is now projecting that Donald Trump has won the state of North Carolina.

Projecting that Donald Trump will win the state of Utah.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS HOST: A victory for Donald Trump in Ohio can be called by the Fox News Decision Desk at this point.

Iowa will go to Donald Trump.

KELLY: Donald Trump has won the state of Wisconsin.

BAIER: Donald Trump will win the state of Florida.

The Fox News Decision Desk has called Pennsylvania for Donald Trump. This means that Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Ah, nothing better. Where were you then hearing those swing states one after another call for President Trump that night.

Now the left, liberals, members of the abusively biased press in this country, you all look like idiots, because you all predicted Donald Trump never stood a chance. And then, after he won, you became hysterical. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC, NOV. 8, 2016: America is crying tonight. I'm not sure how much of America, but a very, very significant portion. And I mean literally crying.

This is a sadness, it is a mourning moment for those people, and it is a moment filled with fear, filled with fear.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC, NOV. 8, 2016: Our country is about to face some serious crises, and so buckle up. Your country needs you.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS, NOV. 8, 2016: It's a pretty extraordinary thing to say if you have a son in the Marine Corps, and that you don't trust the commander-in-chief. There are people in the military defend the constitution.

VAN JONES, CNN, NOV. 8, 2016: This was a whitelash. This was a whitelash against a changing country. It was a white lash against a black president in part.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: It's funny, but it's also pathetic, and it shows you just how abusively biased and corrupt and dishonest the media in this country really is. The media, they couldn't understand why Donald Trump won, what he was victorious that night.

Now, the night of election night, it's usually a night off for me, but I was encouraged by my boss at the time to call in and join my Fox News colleagues to explain why he won. This is election night one year ago tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, NOV. 8, 2016)

HANNITY: To me this was predictable, but on the other hand, this is a modern day political miracle you were witnessing before your eyes right now. And that is, to go up against everybody, and all the pundits and all the pollsters and all the prognosticators out there, and defy all the odds. And it's the American people that have said enough is enough. They are tired of the corruption, the cesspool, draining the swamp. All of these things were resonating.

You know, when you look at a state like Wisconsin, what are they saying? They want their jobs back, they want the labor participation rate to be lower, in other words more people having jobs. They want America to be energy independent. They are tired of all horrible educational system. They are tired of ObamaCare rates going through the roof.

This is not complicated, what's happening now is not working, and these guys, and Donald Trump has gone out there and outworked Hillary Clinton and he put forward a much better agenda, and America said enough is enough with failed policies. That's what this election was about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was one year ago tonight. And don't forget that just about every single news outlet but the Fox News Channel was exposed by WikiLeaks and Julian Assange as having colluded with the Clinton campaign.

And of course there's the liberal crybaby snowflakes. Now, this is a video of Hillary Clinton's election headquarters after President Trump delivered that crushing defeat a year ago tonight. They are probably still crying tonight in mommy and daddy's basement because they were triggered by what happened.

We also saw schools, remember, colleges, they were offering these poor grieving spoiled brats counseling. All the liberals needed things like therapy dogs, hot cocoa, Play-Doh, just to cope.

In retrospect it's actually laughable how lame these people were and how out of touch -- by the way, you know, for example Hollywood liberals and celebrities, they join this collective left-wing freak out launching all kinds of vicious and vile attacks against President Trump, and it has gone on for an entire year. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

ROBERT DENIRO, ACTOR, "THE VIEW"/ABC, FEB. 3: How dare he say the things he does, of course I want to punch him in the face.

(APPLAUSE)

MADONNA, SINGER, JAN. 21: Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.

ASHLEY JUDD, ACTRESS, JAN. 21: I am a nasty woman. I'm not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust.

JOHNY DEPP, ACTOR, JUNE 22: When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

DEPP: I want to clarify, I'm not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it's been a while. And maybe it's time.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: What a year. And if you thought that was bad, we also have -- remember Kathy Griffin's disgusting photo shoot that we always have to give you the viewer warning about because it is so graphic? Here is Griffin posing like an ISIS fighter with a fake, bloody head that looks like President Trump. And if that wasn't enough, it was the Shakespeare in the Park play where a Trump like character was assassinated on stage.

This liberal hatred, for one year, no bounds do they know. And of course the destroy Trump media, they got in on all the action. They have become so unhinged, lying, dishonesty at a level we have never seen before. We've had to now coin new terms just to describe them. Trump derangement syndrome. The media's Trump psychosis. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, CNN, SEPT. 5: There's a sign out there that is been hung up in the White House, or outside the White House saying, if you are not white you are not especially welcome.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, CNN, AUG. 22: This is a man who is not well.

He alternated between being a whiny six-year-old who had his Nintendo taken away, and between being the cranky old man who was out there condemning everyone who doesn't worship him adequately late.

JOY-ANN REID, MSNBC, AUG. 13: Donald Trump, short of only maybe Woodrow Wilson and Andrew Jackson, is being himself more than any other previous president with disgraceful racial views.

ANDRESON COOPER, CNN, AUG. 15: We can truly say his words had absolutely emboldened white supremacists.

VAN JONES, CNN, AUG. 15: You know, this is a tough night, I think, for normal people. A lot of people at home going through Kleenex right now.

I'm just hurt. I'm sitting here hurt, and I think a lot of people are hurt tonight.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC, MAY 23: The presidency itself is in questions. Our relationships around the world, in question. Trust in the president himself, in question.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC, JAN. 20: He said today, America first. It was not just a racial -- I mean, I shouldn't say racial -- the Hitlerian background to it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, CNN, MAY 16: Is Donald Trump confident to be president?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC, MAY 9: President Trump saying America first, tonight President Trump put himself first.

MATTHEWS: A little whiff of fascism tonight, I think it's fair to say.

O'DONNELL, MSNBC, MARCH 7: Here you have a deranged president, or a pathologically lying president lying about the operations of the American government --

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC, FEB. 16: Trump's critics, those who are worried about this president and this White House, saw a live special television event brought to you by narcissism, thin skin, chaos, and deeply personal grievances.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Imagine saying those things about President Obama? Never. This media has treated President Trump so badly, even former Democratic President Jimmy Carter was forced to admit he has never seen anything like it.

And by the way, we can throw in the unprecedented obstruction of course from the Democrats. President Trump could literally cure cancer, turn water into wine, end poverty, and the left in this country and the media would still never give him credit. They hate him that much.

And Democrats have now made it clear their goal is simple: to damage and to destroy this president by any means necessary. Just look at the last year. It is beyond disgusting, and it is a tremendous disservice to you, the American people, especially the forgotten men and women that this election was about.

And I have been telling you there are five forces actively working against this president. They did it before. They are doing it now. The deep state, the Democratic Party, the destroy Trump ever corrupt lying media, never-Trumpers and weak spineless establishment Republicans. They were against them before the election. They are against them more today. All they care about is their hatred, they live on this hatred for Donald Trump.

Also tonight, Democrats and liberal media, they are ecstatic -- OK, they won a couple of races last night, and they were all predicted to win those races in solid liberal blue states. Now take a look at how the media reacted to Democrats winning, let's see, states that Donald Trump didn't win. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

O'DONNELL, MSNBC: It feels like tonight's history is being written by movie writers. It is so dramatic.

MADDOW: Yes. Unsubtle movie writers.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: This was a repudiation of Donald Trump that will be heard around Virginia, around the nation, and yes, around the world. The whole world is watching.

MATT LAUER, "TODAY"/NBC: Stinging rebuke. A tough election night for President Trump and the GOP. Democrats with key victories in Virginia and New Jersey.

KRISTEN WELKER, NBC WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, "TODAY"/NBC: It was a very big night for Democrats. All eyes were on Virginia, perhaps the biggest political prize. This is voters first strong rebuke of President Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, ABC: Talk about when he comes back to Washington, it may be has Forbidden City.

It was a night of total diversity, and I think that not only rejection of Trump, it was basically a rejection of what he stood for.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Wait a minute. They didn't act like that a year ago. Oh, they were at a funeral a year ago. You listen to that you would think the Democrats won the presidency and super majorities in Congress, but that is not even close to what happened. Here's what did happen.

Democrats scored predictable victories in states that Donald Trump didn't win in 2016. New Jersey, shocker. New York. The Commonwealth of Virginia. Washington State. It was not a rebuke of the White House, or not even really surprising.

Let's take Virginia's gubernatorial race. Ed Gillespie, he lost. Ed Gillespie was too timid. He didn't embrace the president's agenda. And afterwards, the president even tweeted, quote, "Ed Gillespie worked hard but he didn't embrace me or what I stand for. Don't forget Republicans won four out of four House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, will continue to win even bigger than before."

And Ed Gillespie had the chance that in fact -- you have Steve Bannon, who is going to join us in a minute, he offered to campaign for Gillespie, but his team declined. The president offered to campaign.

Then in the great liberal bastion of New Jersey, a Democrat is going to be the governor next year. That's not surprising when you look at Governor Chris Christie's poll numbers. Sorry, Chris, but look at it. Hovering around 15 percent. Couldn't be a dogcatcher with those numbers. That's the lowest in the nation. The worst number Quinnipiac has found in any state more than 20 years. So, it's already incredibly difficult for a Republican to win in New Jersey. Chris Christie deserves credit for winning. Christie's poll numbers made it impossible this time.

But the media will never report that is the reason. They also never reported on these facts. You want to look at a president that had a tough time? Look at Obama while he was in the Oval Office. Democrats lost the presidency, 13 U.S. Senate seats, 64 U.S. House seats, 13 governorships, and 33 statehouses. That is an electoral title wave. What happened last night was not no matter how the left-wing media tries to spin it.

Now before we move on, I do want to issue a stern warning tonight to Congressional Republicans, especially you spineless ones in the Senate. If you don't start passing the president's agenda, the things that you promised, one year from tonight you are going to face the consequences of the 2018 midterms. You know what? Republicans, the American people are sick of you making all kinds of promises for the past eight plus years and failing miserably to keep them. You break your promises, you're going to pay out the polls. And by the way, it's not going to be Donald Trump's fault.

Finally tonight, we just explained how Democrats, they are all smiles last night, but not a year ago, but they shouldn't be, because their party is in total shambles tonight. Now, thanks to former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile, we are now finding out how crooked, how deeply crooked, corrupt, and frankly what a lying Democratic machine Clinton and her party friends were.

For example, Donna Brazile revealed that she was told that she didn't need to know about who was funding the fake news anti-Trump Russian propaganda lying dossier? Really? Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "THE VIEW"/ABC)

MEGHAN MCCAIN, CO-HOST: I have a question for you, and I hope you answer this honestly, because there are a lot of questions about this Russian dossier, and their evidence that has come out that the DNC help fund it. Did you know that was happening, and were you surprised to hear it if you did?

DONNA BRAZILE, POLITICAL ANALYST: I asked one question on November 4, and I was told that I did not need to know, and so no, I did not know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Didn't need to know? Donna Brazile told to stop asking questions, and that the dossier is none of her business. She's only the chairwoman of the DNC. She replaced Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and she did it for no pay and also said she had no idea Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the current DNC leadership has also denied any involvement. So then, who knew about the dossier?

And as you just heard, Donna Brazile, what she was just saying, she was kept in the dark because she didn't control the money, and as she revealed, it was actually Hillary Clinton and her campaign that controlled the purse strings at the DNC. They had the authority, by the way, when it came to strategy, personnel, decision, budgeting, data, analytics and mailings. Poor Bernie.

Brazile also blasts liberal, fake news, CNN anchor, fake Jake Tapper in her book. Brazile says that she felt betrayed by Tapper after he criticized her for leaking Democratic debate questions to Hillary. Remember the stupid Donald Duck protesters from the campaign? Donna Brazile pointed out it was Hillary Clinton's idea to pay those agitators to follow Donald Trump around. And Brazile also admitted that President Trump was right about Democrats paying protesters. Also, Brazile was right in the book that the Clinton campaign was a cult.

Here with reaction to all of this. Former Trump White House chief strategist, executive chairman, Breitbart News. Mr. Bannon, where were you one year ago tonight?

STEVE BANNON, FORMER TRUMP WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: I was with the president in the board room on the 14th floor of our campaign headquarters, and then went up to the residents when it got closer to victory.

HANNITY: All right. Let me ask you about yesterday, because you have been very outspoken. You are tired of weak Republicans, but more importantly, they are trying to say last night was a referendum on Donald Trump. True or false?

BANNON: Well, it's definitely false. I think what we had is an establishment candidate, Ed Gillespie won a primary, very hard fought primary against Corey Stewart, and then really didn't try to embrace President Trump or relieve the Trump program until very late, where he just kind of, you know, basically talked about some of the issues, which I thought, you know, he should try to do more of. You know, he never invited President Trump, I think he had President Bush campaign with him, Marco Rubio, Condoleezza Rice.

They didn't invite President Trump. They didn't invite Corey Stewart, who really is the teachable head of the Trump movement in Virginia. So, I think there are a lot of things that Ed Gillespie could have done and I think in hindsight he wishes he had done to generate more enthusiasm out there among the Trump faithful to kind of turn out and I think the race in Virginia.

Look, we lost by five points. You know, I'm a Virginian and I never had a lot of confidence. It was never in our battle plan that we were going to win Virginia. I thought even with Donald Trump, the head of the ticket we would get one or two points, we lost it by five points. I mean, Virginia, because of Northern Virginia, it's really not a purple state anymore, it's a blue state. When Donald Trump wins 304 electoral votes and wins states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, and comes within one point in Minnesota. When he loses Virginia by five points, it shows you how blue it is.

HANNITY: Yes. What do you make of the revelation --

BANNON: Ed Gillespie needed to embrace Trump much more.

HANNITY: Now we know that the fix was in, Trump was right. Bernie Sanders -- the system was rigged, I will use Donna Brazile's words, in the primary. She also tried to fix the general election now because now we know Clinton herself paid for the phony Russian dossier that others were spreading around all these lies, Russian lies that she paid for. The fix was in there, the fix was in Comey rights of exoneration before he ever did an investigation.

The fix was in on the tarmac when Bill Clinton met with Loretta Lynch. There's a lot of fixing the Clinton is involved in. Your reaction after the fact?

BANNON: Well, you know, GAI, an organization I was determined of. We did the "Clinton Cash" book and actually drill down on Uranium One to find all the nefarious activities around that that we hope that the Grassley's Judiciary Committee and eventually the Attorney General Sessions -- I hope he points a special counsel, a special prosecutor to go after that. But I think what you are seeing in the Democratic Party right now, the corruption of it is, you know, we started a civil war and Sean, you've been kind of part of this to the last, really, eight or nine years against the Republican establishment.

That's how Eric Cantor got blown out as a majority leader. That is how John Boehner got sent home. That's how so many seats were won at the Congressional level in the House in Congress by conservatives. So, the conservative movement has really been at war with the Republican establishment in this kind of internal civil war for many, many years. The Democrats haven't done it and I've said from day one that Bernie Sanders in the campaign against Hillary Clinton was really -- the thing was rigged, you could kind of tell that, but I say it was like a pillow fight.

He never really went after her with all the material that was out there about Uranium One, and it was in "Clinton Cash." So, I think you are seeing with the Donna Brazile revelations, really the beginning of the civil war and the Democratic Party.

HANNITY: The Republican Party you mean.

BANNON: In the blue state. No, in the Democratic Party.

HANNITY: Yes.

BANNON: I think they're going to start -- I think it's starting last night. And even won election victory in a blue state like Virginia is not going to be able to gloss over that. I think you're going to see Democrats and the progressive left really go after the Wall Street cronies of Clinton that control the Democratic Party and I think they are going to have a lot of division in the Democratic Party in the years to come.

HANNITY: All right. Stay right there, we will have more with Steve Bannon right after this. But before we go to the break, by the way, you think the media over this last year has lost their collective minds? What we just showed you over President Trump. You can go to my Facebook page right now and vote in our poll. More with Bannon, and an important monologue, breaking news tonight on the new developments, Uranium One on the dossier, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity" as we continue with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon with us. You know, I go over this whole thing, now we know that Hillary basically rigged and stole the primary. The evidence is overwhelming and incontrovertible. Then she tried to, by spending money, we know she spent the money, she controlled the DNC, they spent the money, and they paid for this phony Russian dossier, Russian lies, propaganda, to influence the American people, bought and paid for by Clinton.

Then we got this whole issue of Uranium One, Mueller new in 2009 about -- and so did Eric Holder about bribery, extortion, kickbacks, money laundering, and racketeering. A year later, the Uranium One deal goes through. Steve, we have to import uranium because we don't have enough uranium in this country. No one has ever given any simple -- why would we ever, knowing especially the crimes committed by Putin's thugs in this country, ever allow Putin control of 20 percent of our uranium?

And I'm not even talking about the Clintons getting more money in speaking fees and 145 million kickbacks to the foundation. When you look at these things in light of what is going on for years when there is no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion as Dianne Feinstein said on Sunday, what are your thoughts?

BANNON: I think what you are seeing is that the opposition party media, the progressive left, Democrats and the corporatists are trying to nullify the 2016 election. It's very obvious what is going on. I'm here in Macomb County Michigan, which is the home of the Reagan Democrats that gave President Trump an overwhelming victory on election night, and actually had the free press reversed their call of the state of Michigan for Hillary Clinton and give it later to Donald Trump.

And the working men and women of this county are the ones that did it. And what you are seeing is that the elites in this country don't want the people in Macomb County to have a voice. They are trying to nullify the 2016 election, and they are doing it every underhanded -- that's why the entire Russian collusion thing is a joke.

HANNITY: But Steve, wait a minute, there was collusion. Hillary Clinton bought and paid for Russian lies.

BANNON: Right.

HANNITY: Use whatever term you want.

BANNON: That's incumbent to me upon Grassley and the committee and also Senator Sessions. If Mueller won't pick this up in his investigation when he is now looking at guy's tax returns like Paul Manafort and charges of wire fraud and things that happened ten years ago, then it seems to me that Senator Sessions has to look into the Clinton situation, particularly Uranium One. I think a special counsel ought to be designated for Uranium One. The American people --

HANNITY: An email server. Listen, there is crimes on the email server. Known crimes, cover-up, obstruction, espionage. All of these things we've gone through. I won't repeat them, but you're right, 20 percent of uranium, really? And Mueller new. How could he investigate anything Russia? Let me ask you a political question.

BANNON: Yes, sir.

HANNITY: And I know this is important because you have said you were going after those people. Look, we see people like Ben Sasse and Jeff Flake and John McCain, they hate the President. They haven't gotten a single thing accomplished. To the credit of the House, the House did passes almost 300 bills, including, you know, sanctuary cities in Kate's Law, they got some work done and they passed a health care bill, imperfect, but they got it done.

And my question is this, isn't it at the end that you and Reince Priebus, Reince is more establishment than you, you are a conservative outsider kind of like I think we agree on a lot of politics, though you are wrong on not cutting taxes for everybody, but that is another night. But you guys made it work. Why can't the Republicans -- maybe they don't like Trump personally, look at his agenda and say, I asked him what part of his agenda beyond, say, trade, that isn't conservative? Is his tax plan, except for the not across the board not conservative, immigration not conservative?

BANNON: Listen, this is why I gave the speech about tonight, about victory, about winning more victories in the future. Reince and I came together as soon as I was designated CEO of the campaign. The only thing we won in the 85 days we had to go it was put together the coalition. We have the religious right, the tea Party groups, the populace, the economic nationalist, and the Republican establishment. We had a great working relationship. We had a great working relationship in the White House. I think what you are seeing is really the donor class and particularly in the United States senate with Mitch McConnell. The house has actually voted on hundred -- I think it's 180 bills that the senate has not taken up, including many bills would be a very difficult vote for Joe Manchin and Claire McCaskill and Jon Tester and Heidi Heitcamp and all of these red state Democrats that we need to take down in 2018.

Mitch McConnell has refused to do it and I will tell you, Sean, I'm to the point that I think Mitch McConnell, to really bring unity to the Republican Party and get things done, I think Mitch McConnell ought to tender his resignation. What he ought to do is offer to resign as soon as taxes are done. We can't do it in the middle of taxes. But I think Mitch McConnell tomorrow should tender his resignation and say after we get taxes done I will step aside and we will have a revote on majority leader. I have to tell you, there needs to be a sense of urgency in the senate. Over the last about week -- they've now are going to work six days a week, talking about canceling thanksgiving. They passed the budget, they are starting to move on federal judges, but that is all because quite frankly we put the spotlight on Mitch McConnell and said that this guy is just not supporting the President, and he is not supporting the President. He is going to drain the swamp.

HANNITY: He is not helping the forgotten men and women, the people in this country -- their inactivity, their lack of urgency, they have many vacations and it is not helping. The President just by getting rid of burdens and Obama era regulations, look what has happened to the economy. Imagine if they would explode the economy with this bill. They have given up on Reagan supply-side conservative tax cuts across the board. Reagan went from 70-28 percent top marginal rates, this is actually a private issue you when I disagree with on that part. They're great on the corporate tax cuts. They are great on the repatriation. The President has been great on energy independence. That all stimulates the economy, manufacturing, factories will be felt as a result.

BANNON: I think, look, I think this tax package is not perfect. I really don't think its fundamental tax reform. I think we have to wait on that. I think what we are looking at now is a tax cut. Let's get this tax cut through. Look, President Trump's policies on economic nationalism have the economy growing at over 3 percent right now. All the geniuses at MSNBC and CNN, "The Wall Street Journal," they never thought that President Trump would get to 3 percent on his economic nationalism. He has the lowest Hispanic on employment rate in 11 years, the lowest black unemployment at 17 years, wages are starting to rise among the working class and construction and agriculture. More business investment. His program is working, his program of saying I'm going to have tariffs, I am going to have quotas and when he start putting your factories in the United States, it's working.

HANNITY: I agree with you on McConnell, step up, get the job done or get out. I'm tired of it.

BANNON: He should tender his resignation tonight, or after the tax cuts.

HANNITY: We appreciate you coming on the program, thank you. When we come back, new information about Donna Brazile about the Clinton corruption. You will hear directly from Donna next, and what a fiery debate Lanny Davis, Tezlyn and Doug Shawn, don't miss that. .

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity," President Trump's in Beijing as we speak. He is set to meet with the Chinese president. We are bringing that to you live as it happens also tonight. The former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile continues to make the media rounds for her new tell-all book. Listen to what she had to say about Hillary Clinton's campaign, this is amazing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, MSNBC)

SCARBOROUGH: Bottom line for us, why did they lose? Was it, at the end of the day, arrogance?

BRAZILE: Yes. It was a cult. I felt like it was a cult, you could not penetrate them. I am a grassroots organizing. I know street politics better than I know sweet politics. I know how to touch people with a live, work, play and pray. I cannot help a candidate if I don't have the resources, if I cannot spend the resources that the Party is raising, because there is a blind agreement between a campaigns.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with reaction, former White House special counsel to the President, Lanny Davis is back. Former national justice Director for Bernie Sanders Tezlyn Figaro with us. And former Clinton pollster, Fox News contributor Doug Schoen. Tezlyn I want you to address Lanny. I know Lanny for years, he is probably the biggest, best BFF friends with Hillary Clinton. Donna Brazile used the word rigged.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And Sean Hannity.

HANNITY: OK, fair point, we get along really well. What do you have to say to him as a Bernie supporter? About knowing that it was rigged? And you were disenfranchised?

TEZLYN FIGARO, FORMER BERNIE SANDERS CAMPAIGN STAFFER: I watched the interview before with Donna Brazile, and she tried to kind of use the word cancer instead of rigged, and I was sitting in there watching, no matter what word we use, cancer, leukemia, lupus, some on the scale, the bottom line is it was rigged, it was tipped in their favor. And in order to really move forward as a Party, every day that we continue to keep denying the obvious fact that there was an agreement that was made outside of the fund-raising agreement that said that they had total control of strategy, you will continue to see people, not just Bernie Sanders supporters, but those who actually believe that this American Democratic process that will continue to be offended by the audacity of those who are trying to spin this into something else other than the truth, which as it was rigged and Hillary Clinton's favor long before she became the nominee.

HANNITY: Lanny responded to that.

LANNY DAVIS, FORMER BILL CLINTON SPECIAL COUNSEL: Well Hillary Clinton defeated a person I ever expected greatly, Bernie Sanders, by 4 million votes. She changed the majority of the election delegates. She succeed -- you can use adjectives like rigged and whatever. You didn't interrupt my distinguished friend.

HANNITY: I am helping you out, I'm educating the audience.

DAVIS: 4 million votes more for Hillary Clinton than for Bernie Sanders, and she won a majority of elected delegates. The DNC memo that I respect Donna very much, and she was offended by that agreement. I assure you there's nobody rational who would say that agreement is why Hillary Clinton defeated Bernie Sanders by 4 million more votes.

FIGARO: You are playing a game with the American people. In order to win super delegates, those people have power to make the decision. I worked on the ground, and super delegates have power to tell their communities, the communities that trusted the super delegates, to tell these people which way to go. When you have a commissioner in a town that is saying I support Hillary Clinton, naturally her voters are going to follow that super delegate.

HANNITY: Let me bring in Doug Schoen.

FIGARO: To play a game as if you don't --

HANNITY: hang on. We have to get everyone in.

DAVIS: 4 million more votes.

LEMON: Ok, but she cheated.

FIGARO: 4 million more lies.

HANNITY: Hang on. She controlled personnel, she controlled the purse strings, and they had a secret agreement. They have all been out there lying. Sanders signed the same agreement, lie. They are saying the Clinton-DNC agreement only apply to the general, lie. They say that evidence has emerged that the contents of the WikiLeaks documents email were doctored, lied. They all lied.

DOUG SCHOEN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: This is all rotten. This is not about, oh it was 4 million votes are this, it was a basically corrupt deal used to give her a massive leg up, and super delegates, and most of all on fund- raising. I think what we are here we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that there was the dossier, $12-$13 million. How did it get paid for, what did it come up with? We need a special prosecutor.

HANNITY: Look at by the way, Melania Trump, we will keep that up on the screen, live in China. You need a special prosecutor. Lanny, look, I love you. But you've got to, I don't really love you, I like it was a friend, but you have got to say here that when Hillary Clinton, now it's rigged and she signed a special agreement, she is in control of hiring, she is in control of money, personnel, and all of that was said, that is rigging. That is disenfranchising. All that super delegate -- we all knew she rigged it, and I know you like her, I know you are friends with her, I know you love the Clinton's, but when you are disenfranchising Americans that really wanted Bernie to win, and you are trying to do the same thing in the general election, bought and paid for Russian lies, you have to say, Lanny, you've got to say the Clinton's are just crooked, corrupt.

FIGARO: And it's damn shame. Let be honest with it. It is a damn shame.

SCHOEN: I was for her in the primary, and I moved away from her because I couldn't stand what I was seeing.

HANNITY: Let's get Lanny in, he is going to yell at me in a minute.

DAVIS: Doug and I are old friends, and we have some disagreements, but I just stay with facts. I did mention super delegates, I mentioned average people across the country, 9 out of 10 African-Americans voted for Hillary Clinton at the ballot box.

Four million more people to vote for her than Bernie Sanders but she moves folks and then the party came together and what happen last night in Virginia.

FIGARO: No, sir.

DAVIS: If you want to talk over me I will be quiet.

FIGARO: Yes, go ahead and be quiet.

DAVIS: I said four million. The majority of elected delegate. No I said you let me.

(CROSSTALK)

FIGARO: You said the majority of super delegate over 1/3 vote for Hillary Clinton.

DAVIS: You are not listening.

FIGARO: Over one-third voted for Hillary Clinton. Yes you did.

DAVIS: Elected.

FIGARO: Because they voted for Hillary Clinton because they were told to, period, end of discussion.

DAVIS: She won a majority of its elected delegates that is a fact. I know that makes you unhappy.

FIGARO: Because they were told to, that is a fact.

HANNITY: Let us put Doug back in.

SCHOEN: What I would say is she won the nomination -- if I could finish, please. She won the nomination, the game was rigged, and the Russian dossier stinks. I moved away, I said there would be a constitutional crisis if she was elected. We are effectively having one without her being in the oval office. All I say is if we will look at the Russian deal on the Republican side, look at it on the Democratic side.

HANNITY: What's wrong with that Lanny? What would be wrong looking at this very issues? What would be wrong with looking at these very issues? She bought and paid for Russian lies that were meant to impact the American people, and may have been used to cause a Judge to make a decision for a Pfizer warrant and surveillance on the opposition party. We will find out soon if that is true. I suspect it might have been used --

DAVIS: As you know, Shawn, I'm interested how moving away Doug has changed when I say a fact and he doesn't address whether it's a fact or not.

SCHOEN: I said what you were saying more facts, but there were larger issues Lanny of corruption.

DAVIS: Hillary Clinton was the popular leader and victor, what happened at the DNC, I have respect Donna Brazile. She said to me today, disrespected, and I honor her feelings. We've been friends for 30 years, but she also said that agreement didn't affect 4 million people more than Bernie Sanders won. 9 out of 10 African-Americans, and elected delegates.

(CROSSTALK)

Those are all facts.

HANNITY: We just agree to disagree, all of us. The audience can decide. Let me bring this up Lanny. Do you know that America doesn't have enough uranium? America has to import uranium. In 2009, our government, that means our FBI, they had an informant, and they discovered a network of Vladimir Putin thugs, the hostile regime of Russia, the unsavory character Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Putin had people using bribery, extortion, money laundering, and kickbacks, and also racketeering so that he could gain a foothold in the uranium market in America. Mueller knew it, and so did Eric Holder. Eric Holder, like Hillary, signed off to get 20 percent control of America's uranium to Vladimir Putin. At the time, Bill Clinton's speaking fees doubled and then 145 plus million associated with people from -- that benefited from the deal, got kicked back to the Clinton foundation. Why can you answer -- why would America needs to import uranium ever, what knowing what they know about crimes, ever sign off on a deal that gave control to Russia? Why would you ever do that?

DAVIS: Let me give you three facts. Number one, the deal would not allow any export of any uranium.

HANNITY: It happened.

SCHOEN: It has happened already.

HANNITY: Fact, it happened. Fact.

DAVIS: That is a fact.

HANNITY: Excuse me, Lanny I will bet you $7,000 for a charity. It went to Europe, he went to Canada and it probably went to Asia.

SCHOEN: Those are facts.

HANNITY: You have to keep up with the news.

DAVIS: If you are not allowing me to speak then no one will understand all my great facts.

HANNITY: Go ahead.

DAVIS: Second fact, the nuclear regulatory commission, Utah, conservative Republicans approve the deal. Third fact, 18 federal agencies approved the deal. And Hillary Clinton had nothing to do with the approval.

HANNITY: How do you explain 145 million -- --

DAVIS: The defense department, the treasury department. In the Utah regulatory commission. All conservative Republicans.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHOEN: Just get an independent look.

HANNITY: Here are some of the facts. Hang on.

DAVIS: The U.S. Regulatory commission.

SCHOEN: I would like to know. And let's investigate

DAVIS: Let's investigate. Help me out.

SCHOEN: Sure why not. Investigate them all.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Why afterwards did they get $145 million kickback to the Clinton foundation, and why doesn't Hillary at least give that money back, and why don't we hire the special counsel to be fair and balanced, and we have a special prosecutor, Dianne Feinstein said on Sunday, no evidence of Trump- Russia collusion. They've been at this a year with zero evidence. If she paid for a dossier, bought and paid for Russian lies to rigged the general election to the American people and then she gets all this money, she signed off on, her department, on Russian uranium that did leave the country. Why would anyone give away uranium when we don't have enough?

DAVIS: Listen, I know this upsets you when I do facts and you do rhetoric.

HANNITY: Are you calling me a liar? I gave you facts.

DAVIS: No.

HANNITY: Tell me one thing I said that is not true?

DAVIS: Your logic is the following. The rooster crows and the sun rises therefore the rooster causes the sun to rise.

HANNITY: Cute, very cute.

DAVIS: By the way, I don't buy that logic, but some people do.

HANNITY: You sound so good.

FIGARO: Guess what some people also do? It's also called the chickens come home to roost. The bottom line says you bring it up, let's talk about the chickens coming home to roost as well. It's ok, he is delusional, and I get it. It is a good line, it is also very true. I know it hurts, Halloween is over, take the costume off. Take the Clinton costume off. We've been tricked and we've been treated so at the end of the day it's over with, it's over, get over it, we will all heal, we will all move forward. I do have some awesome lines, to be quite honest with you. But it's also the facts.

DAVIS: I like that.

SCHOEN: Go ahead.

FIGARO: Let's just admit --

HANNITY: Whether Lanny likes it or not, there's going to be a special prosecutor. There's going to be a special counsel appointed in all this, and I would say, and Lanny is a good lawyer.

DAVIS: It could happen.

HANNITY: He is got to know. It's like Bill Clinton said, we were alone, but I never really thought we were alone. Ok. You didn't know?

SCHOEN: To me, this is really simple. There are questions that begged answers. $13,000,000.01 from Perkins Cole out for this dossier and nobody knows where this money came from. Let's investigate, what did Steele get, what did the Russians get?

HANNITY: Let's all speak at once know. Lanny, I have a question. We now know that Hillary Clinton paid for the lying, salacious dossier. She paid, and the DNC that she ran paid. She paid $9 million from her campaign. She even admitted it. It was full of lies, it was full of salacious lies. It was full of Russian lies, propaganda, and disinformation. Hillary Clinton's campaign paid for it. Why don't we do what Doug said and investigate and find the truth? Why would you be against that?

SCHOEN: It's pretty simple Lanny. Let's investigate. If you are a fair-minded man.

DAVIS: I don't know what that has to do with the tsunami that occurred against Donald Trump last night in Virginia. So many adjectives -

(CROSSTALK)

SCHOEN: You and I can talk over each other.

HANNITY: Lanny, why don't we just find the truth out? Here's my simple question, why would Hillary pay for a lying dossier from this group with the Russian dossier with salacious lies? Trying to influence our election.

DAVIS: Salacious, is that a fact or an adjective?

HANNITY: Salacious being the reports that Donald Trump was in the Ritz with two hookers peeing in the bed. That was the lie that is spread.

DAVIS: You know what is the meaning of salacious? I will tell you what the fact is. Virginia's tsunami last night, you are in big trouble, Sean.

SCHOEN: We are talking last what happened and what may have been down that was wrong. Let's investigate. Sure, Lanny, the Democrats did when back in Virginia, that is a fact, but it has nothing to do with this conversation.

DAVIS: Thank you Doug.

HANNITY: They didn't win New Jersey -- the tsunami against Donald Trump.

DAVIS: A repudiation of Steve Bannon's economic nationalism. Nine percentage points.

HANNITY: Why did Hillary pay $9 million for what turns out to be Russian lies to influence the American electorate in this country? Russian lies, and she even admits it.

DAVIS: If you don't interrupt me, I will give you the answer.

HANNITY: I'm waiting.

DAVIS: The investment made in opposition research by both the Trump campaign, which happen to have Donald Trump Jr. saying I love it when meeting with a Russian agent within a few floors of his dad, and paying for a research dossier that contains some elements of truth and some elements not of truth. One is collusion with the government because there was an agent in the room. Another is paying for opposition research. Those are facts that distinguish the two, but you may not agree with that.

SCHOEN: And they both require investigation. Let us be fair, Lanny, you are a fair man, let's go investigate and see what the real truth is on the uranium deal.

HANNITY: Let's go back to Tezlyn. Go ahead.

DAVIS: I appreciate you calling me a fair man, Doug.

SCHOEN: You are.

FIGARO: You are a fair man, and I think what he is saying is if there is nothing to hide, there's nothing to see here, let's open up the box and let's see. There's enough investigation to go around, there's enough indictments to go around. Let's go ahead and see what happened, let's see what happened with the DNC as well. Let's open up the books, let's see what Donald is talking about. Let's get to the bottom of it. Let's look for a healing process. I just don't think you are doing any Democrats, you are not doing the Party any favors by continuing to spin this into anything other than (inaudible).

HANNITY: Lanny let me ask a question.

DAVIS: I will tell you what Donna told me on the phone today. What she said today is that she had deep feelings that offended feelings that I feel badly about. She is been a great friend of mine for many years. She also said that what happened at the DNC did not influence the result of Hillary Clinton winning.

HANNITY: That would be speculation.

DAVIS: Donna Brazile said to me today.

HANNITY: She said to you, but she said in her book rigged. Let us put that back aside. Let me ask you this. Lanny. Help me out here. Put on your legal hat for a second. 2009, we had an FBI informant that was able to penetrate an effort by Vladimir Putin to corner a part of our uranium market. They discovered based on emails, documents, his, and tape recordings, and him being inside the network, they discovered bribery, extortion, racketeering, money laundering and kickbacks occurred. This is what they discovered.

Robert Mueller was the FBI Director in 2009. This is before the 2010 uranium one deal. Why would Robert Mueller be allowed to investigate -- as you can see, by the way there's the first lady Melania Trump in China as we speak, in Beijing, which is beyond historic, which we also should be talking about. Why would Robert Mueller have any moral authority, and why doesn't he have to recuse himself with anything Russia, because he knew what Putin was doing, he knew the crimes that were being committed in our country, and he didn't, obviously, lift a finger to stop it, and stop the uranium deal when that was the whole goal of Putin from the beginning? Put your legal hat on. This is about Hillary.

DAVIS: Let me respond. Let me respond. The last time I heard Donald Trump described Putin, he described him as a great man, Russia as a great country, and his son was meeting with the Russian governmental agent.

SCHOEN: Answer the question Lanny.

DAVIS: I just did. If Robert Mueller is supposed to investigate as the FBI Director, he had nothing to hold him back.

SCHOEN: That is why we need a special prosecutor and the new Attorney General.

DAVIS: All these Russian thugs that you have described, the President of United States today talks about Vladimir Putin.

HANNITY: Let me ask another question, do you think it is unethical that Bill Clinton -- two legal questions, really simple, was unethical that Bill Clinton met with Loretta Lynch just days before her decision on the tarmac for a private meeting, that is number one, and was it unethical for James Comey to write an exoneration of Hillary before he even did the investigation and interview the key witnesses?

SCHOEN: And using the word grossly negligent.

HANNITY: Is that ethically wrong? I know you love the Clintons, but at some point step out of your partisanship here, tell the truth. Is Loretta Lynch wrong? Wasn't wrong, the meeting on the tarmac?

DAVIS: The answer is no. They talked about grandchildren.

HANNITY: According to you. Do you believe that? I don't.

DAVIS: That is what both of them said.

HANNITY: I did not have sex with that woman, not one time. Known for lying.

DAVIS: You asked me about James Comey, let's talk about that. Now we can all agree, James Comey acted unethically to offer opinion on Hillary Clinton as the head of the FBI. What he did was a firing offense. He had no right to offer (inaudible).

HANNITY: Fair answer. We agree. Next question, counselor.

DAVIS: James Comey's lack of judgment and exit nomadic ethics.

HANNITY: Why do you believe the guy that said I did not have sex with that woman not a single time, lied to her face, Hillary has lied for a year about the dossier? Why should we believe the Clintons, why do you believe the Clintons with their history of lies? If they lie a lot, Lanny and they have been caught a lot.

DAVIS: Compared to the President of the United States, who I think we are up to over 1,000 lies currently.

SCHOEN: Sean to me it is simple. Let us investigate independently.

DAVIS: The inauguration crowd in the history of America. The answer is that Bill Clinton apologized to the American people, --

HANNITY: But he lied. You admit he lied?

(CROSSTALK)

SCHOEN: Special prosecutor for both.

DAVIS: Donald Trump can't say the words I'm sorry for lying, so that is your answer.

HANNITY: I didn't ask you about Donald Trump. All right. Lanny, thank you. You are a good sport. Lanny great to see you. You are right on the special counsel. At the present, we are awaiting his bilateral meeting in Beijing with the Chinese President. Laura Ingraham takes it from here. This show is not the mainstream destroy-Trump media, we are fair and balanced.



Content and Programming Copyright 2017 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.