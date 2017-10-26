FBI informant in Obama-era uranium deal cleared to testify

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 26, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle along with Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

Tonight, Democrats on the defense as their own Russian scandal widens. An FBI informant working undercover at the time of the controversial uranium one deal is now free to talk. The justice department's has lifted a gag order so he can tell his story to lawmakers who want to know more about the Obama administration's uranium deal with Moscow, and about the cash that flowed to the Clinton foundation amid the deal. The White House says Democrats have a big problem on their hands.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think this further proves if there was anyone that was colluding with the Russians to influence the election, look no further than the Clintons, look no further than the DNC. This is hypocrisy at its highest level. And I think it may be a new low in American politics. Everything that the Clinton campaign and the DNC were falsely accusing this president of doing over the past year, they were actually doing themselves, it turns out and I think this is a major scandal for the Democrats.

GUILFOYLE: The ranking Democrat on the house intelligence committee sees the uranium one probe as part of effort to take attention away from the special counsel investigation into the Trump team's possible coordination with the Russians.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: This had to be orchestrated with the approval of the speaker of the house, and so this is a partisan effort to distract. It's a partisan effort aligned with what the White House has been urging and Fox and Breitbart in which there was no consultation with the Democrats in congress. And I think that tells you all you need to know about whether this is in good faith or not.

GUILFOYLE: Dana, big news today. And a lot of people back and forth on this, including the White House taking a position coming out and attacking, you saw it with Sarah Sanders there.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Yes. So it's a different way to deal with this. Usually with a special investigation you like basically say we'll let the justice department handle it, but we're on a different, sort of, world right now. And I think anything that the White House can do to suggest that there was a problem on the Democratic side if it comes to Russia that probably benefits them politically because it just makes everything super confusing and looks like everybody is bad. I mean, I can't believe how many people in Washington were dealing with Russia. But I also think that this deal, this -- whatever we want to call it, the committee for foreign investment in the United States, it is nine different departments, all looking at something, so it wasn't as if Hillary Clinton just signed it, just did it herself.

I am curious about this informant. This is unusual for a gag order like this to be lifted. And apparently it's directly from the president and the speaker putting pressure on the FBI, who comply. And so we don't know this person's identity yet. I understand it's a male, so we'll call him a man. But hopefully we'll find that out soon. And then, I don't know if he'll have any additional information or if it will be more part of an ongoing investigation. I don't think it will be determinative of any sort of wrongdoing.

GUILFOYLE: Sure.

PERINO: But it will be just more of an investigative step, not to conclusion.

GUILFOYLE: It's such a very different approach. You're so right. Just the position in place here in terms of how, you know, Bush Administration with you at the helm, different than what we saw today. But nevertheless, they were under attack, Greg, for quite some time, saying that everything was untoward with respect to the election, with Russian collusion. And now you see the layers peeling back and the gag order being lifted to say, OK, you want some transparency? There you go.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I love how the media is looking at this. It's like they're trying to tell us that this is nothing after telling us that a minor meeting was something, but somehow this is nothing. It's as if they're showing us an apple and telling us it's a banana.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Great analogy.

GUTFELD: A little CNN humor there. I do feel bad for Hillary. After all, it is her birthday today. And I think we should all go to Del Frisco and get her some yellowcake.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Anyway.

WATTERS: A uranium joke.

GUTFELD: Exactly. She thought she was going to be celebrating her birthday in the White House, but it seems like it might be closer to the big house. We'll be right back.

GUILFOYLE: He worked on that all afternoon. OK.

WATTERS: And it paid off.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: We love it. The yellow cake was my favorite. So Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: . where do you go from here? If you're President Trump and his advisors, what do you do in terms -- if you want to have to maintain the propriety and sanctity of an investigation, while at the same time giving a bit of a statement to say, listen, this is what's going on. The investigation is going forth. Letting the American people know and the press that you're being transparent, that you're not trying to cover up anything. There is no collusion to cover up anything.

WATTERS: I think the president done the right thing so far. He personally asked for this gag order to be lifted. It's odd because his own FBI and justice department have been stonewalling on a few previous Clinton scandals. So I don't know how this is all going to play out because I think there are people within the administration, FBI and the DOJ covering their own tracks which is very suspicious. I wanted take issue with something Congressman Schiff said. Congressman Schiff, the Democrat, blaming Fox News for this?

GUILFOYLE: Yeah.

WATTERS: This was The Hill paper that broke the story, not Fox News. I want to clear that up. I'm very interested in what the whistle-blower is going to say.

GUILFOYLE: Blame it on the fox.

WATTERS: Everybody else does. Why not? You know, I want to know why he was gagged. I mean, President Obama has a history of gagging whistle- blowers from Benghazi, to fast and furious, to Bergdahl. I want to hear why he was gagged. I want to hear how the Russians were trying to curry favor with the Clintons. I'd like to know when this foreign committee on investments, if they were made aware of this. If they weren't made aware of this, why not. If members of the committee who voted to approve the sale had any idea there was bribery going on with the Russians. So all those things I think are going to lead to very interesting explanations. I want to do a little fact-check on Juan. I'm going to play the ombudsman for the show, because yesterday he was saying all this money flowed into the Clinton Foundation way, way before any of this happened. Not true, Juan. Records show nine investors in uranium one gave $145 million to the Clinton Foundation prior to, during, and after the vote on the sale. I want to make that clear.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Can I respond?

WATTERS: In a minute.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: In 2010, while all this is going on, Bill Clinton went over to Moscow and was paid half a million dollars to give a speech. And while he was over there, he met with Putin. What did he say to Putin? Why was he's also trying to meet with uranium officials? All of those things I want to know. I think the bottom line is this is about selling out America. You know, why can we give 20 percent of the uranium to the Russians but Americans can't have a tax cut. It's not fair.

WILLIAMS: Really, that's the equivalent?

WATTERS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Juan, your rebuttal to the ombudsman to the point is.

WILLIAMS: First of all, as I tried to explain yesterday, the United States really did have an effort to try to infiltrate Russia's nuclear activity to try to gain some control and influence in it. But the second thing to say is, of the nine major contributions to the Clinton Foundation that came from the effort that the Russians were making to bribe, control, influence America, most of it, I think a 135 came from one donor, and that donor contributions came years, years, before Bill Clinton or Hillary Clinton were involved and, certainly, before Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

WATTERS: Do you know why that came in then, Juan? It was the spring where she was supposed to be president.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Everybody thought Hillary is going to be president. Maybe that's why they were given the money then. Turns out she was secretary of state.

WILLIAMS: She was also a former first lady, but it's not the case, Mr. Ombudsman, that you're right but you hurt yourself. I leave it there and let the blood flow.

GUILFOYLE: OK.

WATTERS: I don't need a band aid, Juan.

WILLIAMS: But I want to respond to the house of horrors, because you mention all the houses except the odd house. But the house of horrors is where I think Republicans think they have Hillary Clinton at the moment. That she is being bombard. Personally, I didn't know Hillary Clinton was this important. I thought she lost the election.

GUTFELD: So did I.

WILLIAMS: And they're still looking for a bad guy.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: She's still campaigning. I'd be happy for her to go away.

WILLIAMS: No, Republicans -- listen, Republicans need a horse to whip and it's on the Democratic side. I guess, Obama.

GUTFELD: You should not be referring to her as a horse.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: All right. Let me help you, Juan. It's the best way out of it. You're going to burn yourself right there.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Go right ahead.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Meanwhile, on the (INAUDIBLE) the Democrat denials are piling up, President Trump calling out his former opponent for reportedly knowing nothing about her campaign funding of research to harm Mr. Trump's candidacy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Hillary Clinton totally denied this. She didn't know anything. She knew nothing. All of a sudden they found out. What I was amazed that it's almost $6 million that they paid, and it's totally discredited. It's a total phony. I call it fake news. It's disgraceful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Fake news, did you know that?

GUILFOYLE: Yeah, we did, Greg. You know who else doesn't buy that the secretary only learned about the dossier after it was published? Her former campaign spokesman. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: You had said previously in the last 24 hours you don't believe Hillary Clinton knew about this either. Is that right?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, I don't know.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: You don't know, OK.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I haven't spoken to her. Well, I mean, she may have known, but the degree of exactly what she knew is beyond my knowledge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Oh, that was awkward. Someone sounds like they don't want to testi-lie later. OK. So Juan, what do you make of that?

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Well, look, I think he doesn't know. And here's the thing, she said she didn't know, and that if she had known, she wished she could use some of this information about potential relationships between the Trump campaign and the Russians in terms of getting the message out, advertising, making it plain what was going on. And by the way, let me just tell you, a huge Democratic lament, Obama. Obama knew something was going on, never said a word. And People were like, oh, so you assumed Hillary was going to win? Who's to blame here? But I just want to pick up on something that comes of this, which is to me we have two separate worlds. You know its Venus and Mars, men and women, Republicans and Democrats. And it's like two different stories. So much so that now in the senate judiciary committee, they've even stopped working together.

And Dianne Feinstein, the Democrat from California said I'm going to do my investigation. And Charles Grassley, the Republican chair of the committee from Iowa says, I'm going to do my investigation and we'll get together when we come back to Trump and Russia, but for now we're going out -- separate ways, same thing in the house, all these communities. Devin Nunes, I thought he was gone. Now he's back again working as what looks like a stand-in for President Trump. And as Jesse just said, whoever heard of the president directing the department of justice and the FBI with regard to whether somebody has a confidentiality agreement. Do you think President Trump has a stake in this fight?

GUTFELD: There's also two worlds though. One of the worlds is the mainstream media, and the rest of the world is America in the sense that the media is not excited over this story. It's Pulitzer surprising turf, but unfortunately it's not about Trump. Where America would probably be interested in this, but the media is like saying no, no, no. If it doesn't involve D.T, forget it.

WILLIAMS: You know what, the New York Times just went off, I mean, went off. Maggie Haberman and others.

GUTFELD: She's special.

WILLIAMS: What?

GUTFELD: I said you know she's special.

WILLIAMS: OK. I don't know why.

GUTFELD: She's different. She's good.

WILLIAMS: . someone you like. OK. All right.

GUILFOYLE: She's a very good reporter.

WILLIAMS: Well, anyway. She went off at Marc Elias, because they said that Elias, who apparently is the one who paid the check to Fusion GPS, lie to them.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: So I don't see how you would say, oh, it's the media, if this wasn't about -- you know, oh, the media is hiding something. That's not the case.

WATTERS: Actually, it is because her friend Stephanopoulos on ABC this morning only gave this story, uranium, 30 seconds. You know how much time he devoted to the Trump, Jr., Trump Tower meeting? Ten minutes.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Ten minutes, big discrepancy there.

GUTFELD: The meeting that was driven by the questionable dossier that they paid for.

WATTERS: I want to take issue with something else Juan said the other day, which I found totally inaccurate. You said that the dossier, besides the whole salacious thing, was mostly true. Well, I actually looked at the dossier. Here are some of the findings, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Certainly. By the way, do not bring up anything about women in bed.

WATTERS: No, I wouldn't. No, that was the part that's obviously false.

WILLIAMS: All right.

WATTERS: This is what it said, the Kremlin supplied Trump with a regular flow of intelligence about Democrats. Was that true? Trump was offered very sweetener business deals by the Kremlin, but turned them down. Don't think that's true also. Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was the point man for meetings with Kremlin officials in the Czech Republic. Never been to the Czech Republic. And Trump's team used moles within the DNC to hack the DNC along with the Russians. Those all are erroneous. So I don't see how you can sit here and say the Trump dossier is mostly true when all of that I just read to you isn't.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Ombudsman, rest your case, Ms. Perino.

PERINO: Well, I do think that the White House is smart to talk about this because to your point, if the White House had not mentioned it and President Trump had not talked about it in the interview with Lou Dobbs on Fox Business, then it wouldn't even have gotten 30 seconds of coverage on Good Morning America or other places. But remember, most people are getting their news now from social media. The majority of people get the majority of their news from social media. So it does get a little polarized on both sides. So whenever this investigation is finished, I have a feeling that most people have already made up their mind.

GUILFOYLE: So true. I mean, that's the thing. They already got.

GUTFELD: And remember, who's winning in all of this is Putin, because the whole point of this is undermining an American institution, and we are undermining ourselves over this story.

WILLIAMS: I think that's the big picture.

GUILFOYLE: All right. We'll wrap that up. Next, the Trump administration taking action today to address America's growing opioid epidemic. The president sharing a very personal story of addiction in his own family, we'll hear about that ahead.

WATTERS: The Trump administration taking action to address the deadliest overdose crisis in American history. Today, President Trump declared the epidemic a public health emergency in a bid to redirect federal resources and loosen regulations to combat widespread abuse.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: More people are dying from drug overdoses today than from gun homicides and motor vehicles combined. This epidemic is a national health emergency. We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic. We can do it.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Each of us has a responsibility to this effort. We have a total responsibility to ourselves, to our family, to our country, including those who are struggling with this addiction.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Action will include a massive advertising campaign targeting youth to avoid prescription drugs and more research funding for opioid alternatives. The president shared a very personal story during his announcement at the White House earlier.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: one of the things our administration will be doing is a massive advertising campaign to give people, especially children, not to want to take drugs in the first place. I learned myself. I had a brother, Fred. Great guy. But he had a problem. He had a problem with alcohol. And he would tell me don't drink. Don't drink. He would say it over and over and over again. And to this day, I've never had a drink. And I have no longing for it. I have no interest in it. If we can teach young people, and people generally, not to start, it's really, really easy not to take them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I thought that was probably the most powerful moment when he talked about his brother.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. And if you've heard him, you know, speak about his brother and the impact it had in his life, you really see that this is something that was such a formative experience for him. It's really helped dictate kind of the course of his life, his conduct, and the choices that he's made, that he's really stuck too, listened to the advice of his brother. They were extremely close. And the loss of his brother really deeply affected him. Very saddened by it, very hurt and distressed. So this is where you get to see, sort of, peel back the layers of President Trump, you know, bravado and the larger-than-life figure to say this is the heart. This is a family man in there who really -- he was pained at the loss of his brother. I believe, honestly, that's why he really wants to do this and champion this cause, and put this forward so that other families that are dealing with substance abuse or Polly-substance abuse don't have to suffer in the way that his family did.

WATTERS: Do you think, Greg, that this is one of those moments where you say we're going to wipe out opioids forever, just like the war on drugs in the '80s, and then, 20, 30, 40 years later same thing.

GUTFELD: Yes, because the war on illegal drugs failed and the war on legal drugs will fail as well. Jordan Peterson, I interviewed him yesterday, made a key point, his a clinical psychologist, deals with a lot of patients. The question isn't why there are so many people on opioids. The question is why aren't all of us on them? This drug directly affects your pleasure centers. It creates the same sensation you get from great achievement for falling in love, from success.

GUILFOYLE: Like endorphins.

GUTFELD: Yeah. It's dopamine. So no wonder that people are easily addicted to it. But if you demonize this because people are looking at this to fulfill their lives because they're not getting a fulfillment where they are. And if you demonize this drug and you criminalize it, you're going to do three things. You're going to punish people who are legitimately in pain, the cancer patients that need these drugs. You create a police record for a lot of men and women who now can't get real jobs and fulfillment, so instead they just take more drugs, and you drive addicts to the streets. So I think it's great that we're going -- we're trying to solve this. There's a lot of people dying, but I think it has more to do with creating drug delivery devices that one can handle, and also the knowledge of how to use these drugs, but also addressing the fundamental vacuum in our society where people can't find fulfillment. And so, where do they find their joy in life in a lot of these towns is this drug because they're not getting it out of their job. They're getting out of this pill. And those pills are great.

GUILFOYLE: That happens with veterans, too.

GUTFELD: Yeah, exactly.

GUILFOYLE: You leave the V.A. with a brown bag filled with prescriptions and pills, and they're like best of luck to you, thank you for your service. It's not dealing with the emotional issues of the core that are causing that void and that emptiness, which then they self-medicate and become addicted.

WATTERS: And a lot of that is because it's a cheaper alternative than getting operations and surgery and physical therapy. Dana, he's talking about a massive nationwide advertising campaign.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: Maybe similar to a Nancy Reagan, say no to drugs. How effective do you think that could be?

PERINO: Well, look, I was a kid that grew up during the just say no campaign, and it actually helps me. But partly, also, I had parents that were -- had me focus. You know, I was in everything from the bell choir, to the speech team, you know, and the rodeo, whatever. I did all that stuff.

GUTFELD: Your life was filled.

PERINO: Yes. And I wanted achievement. And that feeling of dopamine, I imagine, is like why people want to run marathons. Like to get that feeling. I don't even run errands, so I don't know that really. But I thought that speech was direct and detailed. It was inspirational and aspirational. I think the other thing I would add to the concerns about the criminalization piece that Greg mentioned is that President Trump said something today that's very important. He's directing the NIH, the national institutes of health to do this massive public-private partnership to try to find new drugs.

So basically, it's like putting a man on the moon. He's asking America's scientists and achievers of the world to get together to find something that will address pain that doesn't come with the addictive properties of opiates. And that actually -- that can be achieved in addition to trying to tell kids you don't need to do this in your life. You can have all the fulfillment you need without it, and don't even go down that road. I think the ad money -- it could be well spent possibly, but I think that him directing the NIH to do that is probably the most effective part.

WATTERS: Right. That's the silver bullet. Juan, can Democrats get on board with this?

WILLIAMS: I don't think so because of a lot of things that Greg said, which are, you know, that the emphasis on criminalizing this behavior. It's just going to put more people in jail. You know, people in the black, Latino community know how devastating this has been. So I don't think this is going to help. Let me just say, the real news here was we all expected he was going to declare this to be a national emergency. And that would have meant more money going into trying to help people. And by the way, I think it's much more mental health services, therapy and things like that, giving people a sense of purpose and mission in life that Greg was talking about. That money is not there with the national health emergency right now. It's not a national emergency, period. And the second thing, he's got so many openings. He's got openings at the office of drug control, office -- secretary of HHS, Tom Price is gone, remember. DEA, open slot. So all the various agencies will be coordinated right now, they're missing anybody who can be in control. What my big concern, I think that we have to realize that say no to drugs did not work for most of America, and the idea of criminalizing drug activity, I think it's a self-inflicted pain.

WATTERS: Yeah. It might be time to start getting more creative. The far left has the art of the tantrum down pat when it comes to anything Trump. Wait until you hear what some of them have planned for the upcoming anniversary of the presidential election next.

GUTFELD: All right. According to Newsweek, which still exists...

GUILFOYLE: No way.

GUTFELD: Yes. Thousands of concerned citizens will commemorate the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump's election by screaming helplessly to the sky. Screaming helplessly to the sky. I'm not kidding. It's both sad and fantastic: "sadtastic," if you will.

The November 8 event, which some 4,000 Facebook users have already RSVP'd, might be the most energy they expend that day. So good for them. The event will be held at nine locations as a reminder that they aren't alone in their year-long rage bender.

While accomplishing nothing, hopefully this comical eruption of pathetic desperation will make them feel better. Everyone could use a good cry now and then.

And I salute them, for with their screams, they admit the roots behind their rage: pure emotion no longer tethered to rational thought. This action reflects the broken, fragile psyche of the modern adult toddler, appearing physically fully grown but emotionally stunted.

I also wish to thank them for congregating in specific places that will leave the other parks, streets and shops free for one afternoon from their repetitive moaning. Although I might stop by just to serve them some free refreshments. If I remember correctly, Gerber's makes a great sweet potato puree.

GUILFOYLE: Eat it.

GUTFELD: No.

GUILFOYLE: Why not?

GUTFELD: I haven't had Gerber's in a while.

Juan, I've got to go to you first.

WILLIAMS: (SCREAMS)

GUILFOYLE: God, I hope that's not contagious.

GUTFELD: Did that feel good? Did it feel good?

WILLIAMS: Look, you know what?

GUILFOYLE: Not for me.

WILLIAMS: You know what? You know what? I had to, like, push down for the last year, right? I had to be an adult. I mean, I couldn't, you know -- Jesse would've, like, leapt on me and beat me. He could say, "We won. We won, you dog." No, OK. Now people get to scream a little bit.

GUTFELD: I don't -- the thing is, I don't see why they can't turn around this and make this a positive. Dana, we have to admit, everybody has learned more about government under Trump...

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: ... because there is so much conflict.

PERINO: It's a national civics education.

GUTFELD: Best Poli-Sci class ever.

PERINO: That's true. For example, wasn't it Tom Perez, the DNC chair, who just said that the -- the Electoral College wasn't a part of the Constitution?

WILLIAMS: Sorry.

PERINO: Like, actually, it was. We all learned that.

WILLIAMS: Get them, Jesse. Come on. Get them.

GUTFELD: So much better in political questions on "Jeopardy" than before, because I'm forced to, Jesse. Will this allow some closure?

WATTERS: I hope not. No, I'm going to actually go to the scream fest. I'll be handing out pacifiers. You'll see that on "Watters' World."

GUILFOYLE: You'll be encouraging it.

WATTERS: Yes, I will. I think the Democrats should change their mascot from a donkey to a baby. Because since the election, they've rioted, they've boycotted. Now they're screaming. And the ones that are the adults in the room, like Perez, now they're just cursing. What else are they doing? They're name-calling. The women's march, they had on those funky costumes.

GUILFOYLE: Those -- kitty cat.

WATTERS: Whatever those things were.

GUTFELD: That's not what they are called but move on.

WATTERS: What I would do, if I were Donald Trump, I would have a campaign ad, and I would have 29 seconds of these Democrats screaming. And at the end, I would say "Paid for by Donald Trump for president." That's it.

PERINO: That's a good idea.

GUILFOYLE: That's how he is. He's a little snark fest.

GUTFELD: Kimberly...

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: ... I read the Newsweek piece. Hysterically sympathetic. It was like a promotional flyer. I mean, people -- there's a lot of people that feel broken. Still broken.

GUILFOYLE: Listen, this whole scream fest, it's nothing new. Remember, they were screaming during the campaign, the election. They were screaming after. I mean, it's unbelievable. Everyone was, like, become an opera singer at this point.

I mean, really, think about it. Weeping uncontrollably, Chelsea Handler, Miley Cyrus.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes.

GUILFOYLE: Katy Perry was all busted up over it it. Probably couldn't, like, sing a couple songs for a while.

So this is something that they actually, I believe, viscerally feel. They're that upset over the whole thing, because when you're being programmed over and over again by the mainstream media, calling, you know, President Trump horrific names. The whole thing starts to soak and bake in; and you become brainwashed by this, like, biased media coverage.

WILLIAMS: One last point.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: If you're not screaming over Trump, you're not alive.

GUTFELD: Well, the thing is, I have to say this.

GUILFOYLE: Some of us scream with joy.

GUTFELD: During the election, during the primaries, you know, we were screaming about Trump. So I mean, this was something. But then you move on; and you get over it, and you -- and you find the positives.

WILLIAMS: No, don't normalize it.

PERINO: The point of America was that government was not supposed to consume your entire life.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: You were supposed to have a government that allowed the people to be a part of it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: But that also, that let you -- there's supposed to be freedom.

GUILFOYLE: Let them govern.

PERINO: It's not supposed to be all-consuming.

GUTFELD: Trump should only be, like, this part of your life. Right? Like and you have this -- if you go all around America, people aren't thinking about him the way the media does and the way these folks do. It's...

PERINO: Why don't they do a national day of service instead of a national day of screaming?

GUTFELD: Maybe that is...

PERINO: Do something fun.

GUTFELD: Maybe that is their service.

WILLIAMS: Can we do a national day of impeachment?

GUTFELD: Here. Here's the baby food.

GUILFOYLE: Who knew he was such a screamer, I would say?

WATTERS: Here you go, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

GUTFELD: Oh, Kimberly.

JFK -- JFK files are about to be released. Will they finally provide some answers? Probably not. Or fuel even more conspiracies? We speculate next.

GUILFOYLE: We speculate.

PERINO: The final batch of classified documents on the assassination of JFK could be released any moment. President Trump ordering the files to be made public after decades of conspiracy theories. Perhaps these documents will finally settle some unanswered questions.

So Juan, in 1992, a law was passed saying that on October 26, 2017, these documents will be released. So you've been waiting every -- ever since. You're a historian. Are you excited?

WILLIAMS: You know, I love the idea of putting it all out and letting people finally get some sense of completion about this. What do we know and what don't we know?

The other day, I think you guys were joking about let out the...

GUILFOYLE: Area 51.

WILLIAMS: ... Area 51 stuff, you know.

But I -- I mean, I'll tell you what. In my world, which is a lot of the civil rights history, a lot of people are looking towards 2027, when the Martin Luther King wiretaps that Robert Kennedy did. You know, under his bed, the thought was he was a kind of -- that all that will be out and all the questions about his sex life and all that.

In this case, when you read the people who have done extensive work on the JFK assassination, they don't think there's going to be any grand revelation that somehow contradicts the idea that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone shooter.

Instead, this is about the CIA and tracking surveillance of Oswald in Mexico and his relationships to not only the Russian government but specifically the Cuban government in the aftermath of the Cuban missile crisis and attempts to assassinate Castro and whether or not that was connected to his behavior.

PERINO: When it comes to conspiracy theories, Greg, even if this were to answer all of the questions, conspiracy theorists love for it to keep going. Right? They never really want to...

GUTFELD: You never find the bottom. There's always a new bottom.

GUILFOYLE: That's true.

GUTFELD: And...

PERINO: Maybe there will be more.

GUTFELD: This release could actually be a decoy, part of an actual larger conspiracy to prevent the real truth from becoming known.

I want to add this. I would rather know. I know we're going to talk about this in the next block. We don't even know what happened in Vegas.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: And it's like I know this is interesting, but this biggest thing, we don't know that. In the future, what I am hoping for, because I love surveillance, that everybody is going to have a pet drone. And that pet drone will record all your words and deeds. It's going to protect you from all sorts of stuff. And we will never, ever not know anything that happened anywhere ever again.

PERINO: But we have that, right, Kimberly? With Alexa, Google Home.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh. Such a big part of my life.

PERINO: You get the updates and future lists.

GUILFOYLE: Alarms, and Christmas lists. This song. "I'd like to play this song. Volume eight." I love it. But it's going to be helpful, to get a lot of information. And the kids kind of use it as homework and stuff, too.

PERINO: Most governments, Jesse, wouldn't do this. They would say, "Let's just keep it under wraps."

WATTERS: It speaks to the transparency of this government. I do like how the president tried to take credit for releasing the files, like it was already set in motion to happen, but he made it seem like he was the one that was going to, like, unlock the vault.

GUILFOYLE: You would do that, too.

WATTERS: Of course.

GUTFELD: Shouldn't it be a TV show? That's the thing. Shouldn't it be like the vault...

GUILFOYLE: Geraldo.

WATTERS: I mean, yes. President Trump is very good at building expectations and creating these cliffhangers. And then they're finding out. But we still don't know what's in them. So I really don't have anything to say, only that you know, the shooting of JFK really set the course of the election for Johnson. And then who got us deeply and deeply involved in the Vietnam War, which cost thousands and thousands of lives, and then ushered in the presidency of Richard Nixon. So that bullet, I mean, just changed the course of history.

PERINO: But also was the president when the Civil Rights Act was signed.

WATTERS: Exactly. I mean, it's amazing that one bullet can do so much damage.

GUTFELD: And also...

PERINO: But the Civil Rights Act was good.

WATTERS: No, right, I'm talking about with Vietnam, obviously.

WILLIAMS: I'm glad someone else had to say.

WATTERS: I'm glad we cleared that up.

GUILFOYLE: He's like, what?

GUTFELD: Think about when we're watching television, how many weird things have happened this year, and how many weird things have happened in the last five years. We saw, you know, Lee Harvey Oswald get shot on live television. The whoever -- the 50 million people in the United States still alive to remember it. Has anything come close to that? I mean, that is pretty insane, aside from 9/11. But I mean...

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Imagined "As the World Turns"...

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: ... is on your TV, and then Walter Cronkite comes in and tells you this is happening. That's what happened.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: All right, we'll keep you updated on that. But we next will talk about Las Vegas and the investigation into the massacre there. A lot of new questions. Why did a key witness mysteriously leave the country days after the attack? We'll be right back.

GUILFOYLE: Who does that?

WILLIAMS: A lot of unanswered questions nearly four weeks after the deadliest shooting in modern American history. A laptop found in the hotel suite of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock is missing its hard drive, according to investigators. They believe Paddock removed it before taking his own life. Now they can't find it.

Meanwhile, FOX News has discovered that Jesus Campos, the security guard at Mandalay Bay and the only eyewitness to the shooting, left this country in the days after the massacre. Campos traveled to Mexico, but it's not clear why or why authorities let him go -- Jesse.

WATTERS: Well, the hard drive makes no sense. If you -- you don't bring a laptop to a hotel room for days without the hard drive. So we assume he took the hard drive out at some point. Where did he put it? How did he destroy it? If he throws it out the window, I'm sure investigators are combing that place.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WATTERS: And how else did he dispose of it? This is what adds to the conspiracy theory.

As far as him going to Mexico, I would defer to Kimberly. Do investigators allow crucial eyewitnesses to the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history to go flying to other countries right after doing the "Ellen" show? It's the most bizarre post-shooting situation I've ever seen in the last ten years since we've been covering this stuff. It doesn't make sense. I don't want to attack the police. It just seems bizarre.

WILLIAMS: Judge K.G.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, well, here's the thing. It sounds like Jesse doesn't think that was a good idea. You have to let him go. But they can't really compel him to stay and, like, put him under house arrest.

WATTERS: True.

GUILFOYLE: So it will be, "OK, can you be in touch and stay close by," et cetera. They can make the suggestion. But unless there's some kind of, like, wrongdoing or keep it under wraps or investigation more than, you know, just as a material witness.

Yes, I think it's really inappropriate and bizarre. And then I remember, he's supposed to be on with Hannity. Then he disappeared. He's in the wind. Then poof, all of a sudden, he like shows up on "Ellen." Like, we all know what went on there. And so we go from that, and the guy goes to Mexico. What was he doing in Mexico? I don't know. We don't know.

WATTERS: Did he not have the right security guard license, as well?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, and who did have contact with there that? I don't know. Money, who knows what he was bringing over.

WILLIAMS: What do you say, Dana?

PERINO: I don't know. The thing that's -- one of the things that's so strange about Paddock was that he didn't leave any explanation. Like, there's no way to -- there's no grievance that we know of. There's no nothing.

And so we're left with the sadness that 60 -- about 58 people lost their lives, and you had 400 people injured. Some are still, have grievous injuries. And we haven't even really had a chance to keep up with them, because pretty much there's nothing. There's no threads, except for this, which will -- hopefully, we'll get some answers on it. I don't know, though. It could just go away.

WILLIAMS: Greg.

GUTFELD: I would hate that. Because all of these loose strands feed into a whole nother conspiracy theory which will actually enlarge the footprint of the killer. The killer will then be seen as a mythical kind of creature where -- you know, Marilyn Manson is named after -- after Charles Manson. There's going to people that are going to be interested in this, because we never know.

The Mexico thing I think was probably a reward, a payoff for him to do something.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: I think he didn't want to do it. Remember, they went on "Ellen." Because he knew he was going to get softball questions.

The thing that gets me, and I -- you know I hate conspiracy theories. The killer's house was robbed, right? Right after, I mean, right after it happens.

GUILFOYLE: There was a break-in.

GUTFELD: There was a break-in. Now who would have the guts to break into that person's house? Somebody who could break into that house to get something. I find that, like, that's where you start thinking about, well, was this guy CIA? Who knows? Who was he? Like, why would somebody break into his house? Makes no sense.

GUILFOYLE: Why is the hard drive missing?

GUTFELD: Yes. Anyway, I would like to think that he was just a psycho and leave it at that. But...

WILLIAMS: Well, the psycho part, I mean, it got some -- it turns out his brother is involved in pornography.

GUTFELD: Child pornography.

GUILFOYLE: Arrested.

WILLIAMS: Disturbing.

"One More Thing" up next.

GUILFOYLE: It's time now for "One More Thing" -- Jesse.

WATTERS: All right. Another edition of...

WATTERS: Mom Texts.

GUTFELD: Yes!

WATTERS: All right. As many of you know, my mom is a liberal Democrat and sends me texts during the show to critique me. Here we go.

"What makes you think it's appropriate to viciously disparage, insult and dismiss a member of Congress? How does that behavior contribute to any sort of civil discourse? Humility helps; character counts. Think about that, Jesse."

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Next one...

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

WATTERS: "Oh, my goodness! And you actually believe Trump is not divisive!!! You've been swallowed by semantic quicksand!!!"

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WATTERS: Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Like that one.

WATTERS: Next one: "Please pronounce your 'ing's. The word is 'putting' not 'puttin.' Peekin'? Restockin'??"

And then, my favorite: "I am honestly concerned that your colleagues have begun to roll their eyes at your diatribes."

And the last one: "I cannot watch today or tomorrow, so bring back the kind Jesse."

PERINO: Mama.

WATTERS: There you go.

GUTFELD: She is harsh. Oh, my God.

PERINO: I would love to have her on the show one day.

WATTERS: Let's not get carried away.

PERINO: Very, very good.

GUILFOYLE: This pleases us.

PERINO: So great. OK. I'm next.

So the Virginia governor's race, it is just a few days away. It's on November 7. And it heated up today. So the latest Hampton University poll shows Gillespie eight points ahead of Northam. Gillespie is the Republican, Northam the Democrat. Although FOX's poll last week had Northam up by seven. So the real average is at 3.9 percent, within the margin of error.

President Trump tweeted support for Gillespie last night, saying: "Ed Gillespie will be a great governor of Virginia. His opponent doesn't even show up to meetings and work, and will be very weak on crime!"

And Northam then didn't let him get away with that, firing back, "I served eight years in the Army, took care of sick kids and am running to build a more inclusive Virginia. Don't talk to me about showing up."

So it's going to be a hot one. November 7. We'll have the results here.

GUILFOYLE: All right. OK, Juan.

WILLIAMS: So in case you guys didn't know it, I'm a star. Yes, indeed.

Yesterday, a dozen student journalists from Roberto Clemente Middle School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, came to FOX to interview me. They're doing a documentary on prominent Americans. And they came with lights, cameras, put me in the hot seat. They asked, how do you prepare for "The Five"? How do you write a newspaper column? How -- why do you write so many books?

These are really bright kids. I had a great time. So you should be on the lookout for Sophia (ph), Carolyn (ph), Samantha, Jennifer, Caitlin (ph), Zoe, Melanie, Nicole and Reba (ph). Rising stars on their way to the most selective high schools in Maryland.

GUILFOYLE: Fantastic. Congratulations. Happy for them.

GUTFELD: Juan, I'm so glad you filled in for me on that.

WILLIAMS: Because you were busy.

GUTFELD: Yes. Those kids were heartbroken when I said no. But you know, they weren't paying.

So let's do this.

GUTFELD: Greg's Robot News

GUTFELD: This is very interesting. You wouldn't believe. This is a robot that once said that it was going to destroy humanity. It has been granted -- It's now the first robot citizen named by Saudi Arabia. They weren't the best on human rights, but they're leading the charge on android rights. They're just saying this is the first citizen.

This is the first step, by the way, to robot domination. Once -- robots will get rights, sooner or later. Because if they have a consciousness and they can feel pain, than they should have rights.

WATTERS: Do they let the robot drive?

GUTFELD: I don't know. That's a good question.

GUILFOYLE: I thought this was going to be the segment where you said you talked to the sexy robot lady on the Internet for a while. Oh, that's another one.

GUTFELD: That was -- that was in the commercial when I was telling you that story. I thought it was a real person.

GUILFOYLE: I know. Now everyone knows.

OK, so this is a very cool story. So Army National Guardsman William Cookson (ph) from Salina, Kansas, started painting his House. But before he could finish the job, orders came for him to deploy to Kuwait with his unit. That's when a group of 40 local college students from the diesel technology program jumped into action and donated their time to finish the paint job, and everybody helped donate food, and paint, and materials to get it done for him.

WATTERS: Great.

GUILFOYLE: This is what we need more of in this country. Right?

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: Absolutely.

GUILFOYLE: All right. If you could please set your DVRs and never miss an episode of this fantastic show "The Five."

GUTFELD: It is really great.

GUILFOYLE: "Special Report" is next.

