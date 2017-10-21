Are the media politicizing fallen American soldiers?

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

GENERAL KELLY TO MEDIA: CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN PRESIDENT AND FAMILIES OF FALLEN SOLDIERS ARE SACRED

Gary K: The media has gone too far and they continue to go too far. No matter what Trump says or does, it's twisted like a pretzel. If it's good, it's bad and if it's bad, it's worse. I don't think it will ever stop there.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Nothing seems to be sacred and I think the Trump derangement syndrome is such that anything is fair game if it knocks down the president and advances the #resistancemovement. The press conference he gave was riveting. There's a deep hypocrisy in the media right now.

Jessica Tarlov: I think Frederica Wilson said something after Donald Trump began the politicization of this by comparing how he handled situations to past presidents, and saying something about President Obama that General Kelly had told him in confidence. I think that was extremely disrespectful.

Gerri Willis: The left is getting a free ride from the media here. Epic fail by the media on two accounts, first of all for taking the congresswoman's word when they hadn't heard the tapes, they had no idea whether she was right or wrong or why she was on the call at the time. Secondly and more importantly, they called every gold star family to find out what Trump had been saying in the middle of grieving.

CITIES OFFERING UP TO $7 BILLION IN TAX BREAKS TO ATTRACT AMAZON'S SECOND HEADQUARTERS

Gerri Willis: Why are we giving subsidies to this company, I don't like subsidies for anybody, much less the wealthiest company on the planet. Take a look at the numbers. The state of New Jersey says, for example, we will give you $7 billion to come to our state, the company says we are going to create 50,000 jobs, $140,000 per job. I don't know about you but I don't trust these states to do the math right.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Foxconn came to Wisconsin because we have a business-friendly state. But I will tell you this, let me give you another perspective Gerri, if you're a parent or grandparent whose kids and grandkids can now stay in Wisconsin because there are better and higher-paying jobs, that's priceless.

Gary K: I see absolutely no downside to this. If I'm a mayor of a city or governor of the state, I give away the candy store on this. 50,000 high-paying jobs, these are people that are going to need homes so they're going to be building homes. Hiring begets hiring begets hiring.

Jessica Tarlov: Do they need the tax break? No. But I think this is also just great -- seeing all the mayors posting videos and the themes that people are coming up with and ideas like we are going to change the name of the city if you come here. I think it's kind of a great national story which Amazon is for America.



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN MASSACHUSETTS CANCELS HALLOWEEN PARADE SPARKING DEBATE ABOUT POLITICAL CORRECTNESS

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Liberals take the fun out of everything- scouting, Christmas, football, enough with all the issues being imposed on our children. If you don't want your kid to participate in a Halloween parade for whatever reason, keep them home that day, don't ruin the fun for the rest of us.

Gary K: I cannot find a costume that describes somebody wearing to be a moron, that's the best way to explain it. I just don't understand.

Jessica Tarlov: There are two issues at play here. I don't know if the inclusivity issue is an economic one, that the concern is that kids can't afford costumes or if it's cultural appropriation. Either way, I think Halloween is one of the most fun holidays.

Gerri Willis: I think this is all about the teachers. They don't want kids on a sugar high, they don't want to deal with it.

