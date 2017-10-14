New calls to beef up hotel security in wake of Vegas attack

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

NFL PLAYERS' UNION TO JOIN OWNERS MEETING ON ANTHEM PROTESTS TUESDAY

Gary K: Well, look, this meeting did not happen by accident. It's a necessity. Ratings have been down. Go look at some of the video of how many empty seats are out there. A poll came out, the NFL being one of the most divisive brands in the United States. So, Tuesday is going to be very important.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: What the NFL should do is learn from NASCAR. NASCAR knows their fans and guess what, they also love their fans. How could this possibly be a good business decision on the part of the NFL to associate their supposedly all-American brand with politics?

Juan Williams: You can't just do what people want you to do if it's contrary to your principles and beliefs. This has nothing to do with the flag. People have distorted this issue. This is about the players saying the relationship between the police and black men in specific is problematic and deserves our attention as Americans

Gerri Willis: It is costing them. At the end of the day, I respect what Juan says, but you're acting as if there's no other platform for these players. They can call a press conference and say what they want to say. When it comes to the game, what matters is entertaining Americans and already, viewership is down 7 percent, this is real money.

VEGAS SHOOTING SURVIVOR SUING MGM RESORTS AND OTHERS IN WAKE OF CONCERT MASSACRE

Gary K: Look, every head honcho, top dog, big cheese in the travel industry are looking this over, and, unfortunately, it takes a tragedy to learn more about what you need to do to protect. And I will tell you everybody in the travel industry knows the number one job is safety of your consumer. So, yeah, there are going to be changes.

Gerri Willis: We don't know all of the details yet and we're figuring out how that all works and what went down. My point of view is this, look, I'm not sure that MGM could have stopped this. To ask a hotel to stop what is essentially domestic terrorism, that's asking a lot.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: If we start suing MGM over what I think they would have prevented, or the concert organizers, believe me, they would have done anything they could to prevent this. I don't think you can prevent this, this is just pure evil and I'm afraid that these lawsuits might force these companies and these organizations to maybe overreact, and, in the process, kill some of our freedom.

Juan Williams: You hear from the people that run the casinos, you don't want an atmosphere where people don't feel at ease to walk around and make decisions. If you disrupt that atmosphere, you're going to hurt business.

GROWING PRESSURE ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO GIVE UP HARVEY WEINSTEIN DONATIONS

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Well, first of all, they should give back the donations because this is a rule that they have put up themselves. This is something that they've been bludgeoning Republicans with every time a donor acts badly or does something embarrassing. They brought the rule on, they should live by it.

Gerri Willis: The shocker here is how long it went on for; New York, Washington, LA, everybody knew about this and nobody did anything. This is blood money, in my view, this is horrific. We need to be doing something on a much larger scale.

Juan Williams: Harvey Weinstein is a major donor to the Democrats, so you're not going to turn your eyes away or hand away from someone who has been supporting you in an essential way in the political structure, and don't forget Donald Trump. I don't see Republicans throwing that money back.

Gary K: Look, nobody blames the politicians for taking the money, but when I hear politicians say they've already spent the money so they can't give them back-fooey on them, they have all have war chests. Give every dime back, because if you don't now, you'll be forced to later, and everybody will be talking about that.

FOX ON THE SPOT

Rachel Campos-Duffy: President Trump will keep his promise and make Puerto Rico great again

Gerri Willis: NFL will keep tax breaks despite scrutiny

Juan Williams: President Trump's action on ObamaCare will alienate Democrats

Gary K: Buy FedEx (FDX) to help pay for holiday shopping bills

