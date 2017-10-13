Hollywood sex scandal expands beyond Harvey Weinstein

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 13, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City, and this is "The Five." Hollywood has been rocked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal this week. And now, more accusation against the movie mogul, actress Rose McGowan took to twitter blasting Amazon head Jeff Bezos, tweeting, I told the head of your studio that H.W., Harvey Weinstein, rape me over and over I've said it. He said it'd hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof. Amazon studio chief Roy Price has since been suspended. Meanwhile, feminist Jane Fonda is speaking out about why she stayed silent about Weinstein.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: About a year ago, and I'm ashamed that I didn't say anything right then.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why didn't you? You're so bold.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was not that bold. Because I guess it hadn't happened to me, and so I didn't feel like it was my place.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: What did you know?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: One of the women who have spoken out, Rosanna Arquette, told me. And, you know, it came as a shock and a great disappointment. This male entitlement.

PERINO: So Kimberly, we've been talking about the story for about a week. I actually found Jane Fonda's response refreshingly honest. I think Hillary Clinton's was more contrived earlier in the week, basically saying, well, I and many others have no idea. But Jane Fonda was owning it saying, I don't know why I didn't come forward. I probably should have. It wasn't my story to tell. It's complicated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: Yeah. I think it was one of her better public interviews and appearances to be quite honest. I think maybe it would give people pause and reflection to think about if there's something they've seen or they've experienced or someone has told them about and coming forward and actually making a difference, you know, ahead of time. But you can tell the truth, being very genuine, being very authentic. You know, a lot of -- I guess, veracity and what it seems like in terms of her story and she was specific. And she even said, listen, it was Rosanna Arquette that came forward to tell me this, and kind of owning it, to say I should have done something. I could have done more, especially with her name and her clout and, you know, her position in Hollywood.

GREG GUTFELD, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: It's not the first time she's picked the wrong side, let's be honest.

JESSE WATTERS, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: No.

PERINO: All right. That's fair enough. How big a deal is this for Hollywood, Greg? We're 10 days into this story.

GUTFELD: I think that there's a lot of scared people right now. Hollywood right now is a big, old cat that's coughing up a fur ball. And you just think Harvey is the only fur ball, I don't think so. I think the positives -- what we can get out of this is we no longer need to take any moral lecturing from these holier than thou celebrities who are telling us about climate change, about the environment, who lecture us on sexism in the workplace, or racism when they have been living with this secret. We've talked about this before. There's no such thing as an open secret if everybody knows about it. It's actually a secret that you're hiding. They tolerated this. And, I don't know. I don't think I will ever be able to take any moral advice from Meryl Streep again.

PERINO: It might be kind of refreshing, right? If Hollywood backs off on the moral police.

WATTERS: But it won't happen.

WATTERS: They're a bunch of crusaders, so I don't expect that to stop. I don't really begrudge Jane Fonda. I'm not going to second-guess a woman. She didn't want to be the crusader against Weinstein and stand there alone, and all hell would rain down on her legally, politically, and P.R. wise if she choose to do that. So a lot of women are now coming forward because other women are coming forward. And I think the more people to come forward it's going to create a title wave, and hopefully you get justice at the end of that. But the cover up a lot of times they say is worse than the crime. All the board members at the Weinstein Company, apparently they had language in his contract that sexual assault or misdemeanors, so to speak.

PERINO: Have a pass.

WATTERS: Were allowable, and there was some money that changed hands, and it wasn't a fireable offense.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Right. So that goes to the point that there was knowledge previously of these actions and that was written in there on purpose to protect him. The Amazon situations completely corrupt that guy. I'm sure he's not the only one that got word of this, and then NBC News, too. They have a lot of deals with the Weinstein Company, through Bravo, through NBC Universal, so that raises a lot of questions about why they didn't go for it with the story. But Weinstein is not the only one guilty in Hollywood, he's just the only one that got caught.

PERINO: Well, actually, Juan, it's interesting. Oliver Stone, he was first asked about this and he defended Weinstein. Then, after being attacked for that a few hours later, he put out a full statement in which he said, I've been traveling, I'm appalled, and commend the courage of the women who step forward. But then, Patricia Arquette, a former playmate, accused Oliver Stone of harassment, and that's kind of explicit. We don't have to go in to it here. But you could see as the accusation start to fly -- you can see why people don't say anything because they end up in this position where they actually have to backtrack their words.

JUAN WILLIAMS, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: Yeah. I'm not sure Jane Fonda fits into this because Jane Fonda said nothing happened to her, which she heard from somebody else that something happened.

PERINO: I'm talking about Oliver Stone.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. But in Oliver Stone's case I think I see here is that Karen Stevens who was a Playboy's playmate of the year in June of '97, so what you get is.

PERINO: Excuse me, yeah, I've have that wrong.

GUTFELD: No, it wasn't your fault. Patricia Arquette is not a former playmate. Oh, boy, that's a screw up.

PERINO: But that would be interesting. I had that down below, but let's not blame anybody here.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm trying to help you out, kid. So.

PERINO: It's not my fault.

GUTFELD: Don't you know the difference?

WILLIAMS: Anyway.

PERINO: Oh, my God.

WILLIAMS: Anyway, like this one.

PERINO: She doesn't know about that.

WILLIAMS: Anyway, so this woman says Oliver Stone once grabbed her at a party, right? He's groping her. So you get in a situation there where Oliver Stone initially said, oh, gee, I didn't realize how many people had corroborated the New York Times story, which I sense, I think, been enlarge on by the New Yorker story. But then he says, oh, at that point he thinks it's reprehensible and terrible and all that.

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: But then you go to the story about the Amazon executive who is now on leave, this guy, Roy Price. And it's such an interesting story there because you have a woman who says she's a lesbian. A lesbian. And she says he gets in a cab and he's coming on to her and telling her all kind of awful things. And then, once she tells him that she's not only lesbian but married, he continues. And then, when she complains about it, all that happens is he doesn't appear at her parties or any event that she's involved with. And just as an aside, her dad turns out to be Philip K. Dick, who is the famous author. Why are you laughing, Mr. Gutfeld?

GUTFELD: Because I just love it when you retell an entire story.

WILLIAMS: But I love it.

GUTFELD: And I know the thing that you find interesting is, she's a lesbian, and her father is name Philip Dick.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

GUTFELD: It's amusing.

WILLIAMS: I actually like his writing. I think science fiction is up your alley too.

GUTFELD: No, no, no. To me -- do robots dream of electric sheep or something like that.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, right, the man in the high castle, which is what he's starring is her daughter, right?

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: But the point is that this bad behavior is so consistent, and as we saw in the Amazon case, the higher ups don't do anything. They think they can cover it up. And we've seen this through our industry. Let me tell you, it ain't special to Hollywood.

GUTFELD: No, you're right. You're right. Can I ask a question about this -- I think when somebody says they're going to sex addiction rehab, I always feel like that's a copout because this doesn't strike me as sex addiction, this strikes me as being a really gross creep. There are people that have genuine sex addiction, like they spend hours in front of a computer and they ruin their careers.

PERINO: Can't function.

GUTFELD: Yeah. They can't function. He clearly can function. He just knew he can get away with it. I think that it's not a copout. It's a way for him to pay a rich man's penance.

GUILFOYLE: So you would see this actually a lot on, you know, cases that I would handle. If you have high profile defendant, especially ones that were well funded, well source, they would take their client and put them into rehab whether it was sex rehab, alcohol rehab, if it was a DUI case or sexual assault, completely two different things. He's trying to frame this as I am not a sexual predator, I am someone who has a sex addiction problem, so therefore I'm, you know, less culpable, and it's like a built-in excuse. So they're trying to do that and like persuade the judge.

WATTERS: Did he also say when the paparazzi were in his driveway, I made a mistake?

GUTFELD: Second chances.

WATTERS: Sexually assaulting women is not a mistake when you do it over and over and over again, it's not a mistake.

PERINO: It's either a mistake or you have an addiction.

WATTERS: You're an addicted, sexual.

GUTFELD: It's not an addiction because you're committing a crime.

WILLIAMS: Here's the addiction -- there's an addiction -- one other thing, Wade Boggs -- you remember Wade Boggs? The third baseman for the Red Sox, he said he went in for sex treatment. I never believe -- I thought what a joke this is. But in this case, men who are powerful and rich think, you know what, I can do what I want to do.

GUTFELD: That's not an addiction.

WILLIAMS: That's what I say. But, you know what? Men like sex and here are all these starlets hanging around, right? And these guys think they can get away with it, and no one is going to call on it because as in the Weinstein situation he has so much connections, so much power, and David Boyce who was the layer that negotiated his last contract said, explicitly in the contract said, he had had these problems with, I think, there were four other women? So I mean, that's not a secret.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: That's an interestingly legal decision, right Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. It's absolutely is. And we were talking about it earlier on your show. And the thing is like -- it just goes to show that these companies had prior knowledge. They knew it was a problem. They went ahead and kept him in the employment, creating an unsafe environment for those that would come in to contact with him. But they essentially were licensing criminal sexual conduct and saying that it was OK for you to do this as long as you pay us back. So they were more interested in a financial (INAUDIBLE) but had no, you know, moral qualms with that whatsoever.

WATTERS: Did you see a class action lawsuit arising because of something like this, because of the number of women?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, we're talking about that earlier. Yeah. Because the bottom line is you can have people then join together to bring a case, like, a civil suit and, in fact, even against the company to say, look, the acted in conscience disregard of this known risk which created an unsafe environment for people. So there should be -- do you think that the jury would be very persuaded by something like that because it's pretty compelling and pretty shocking.

WILLIAMS: You know what struck me in reading about all of it this week was the Ronan Farrow angle. Now Ronan Farrow is the guy, the journalist for NBC. NBC doesn't take the story. He goes over to the New Yorker and the same story then become so explosive this week. So then, in people talking about why NBC executives didn't do this, they say, well, you know, some of the executives say it wasn't quite the same story. But they also say Ronan Farrow, of course, the son of Mia Farrow, had been involved with his sister making allegations against Woody Allen. And I'm wondering if people think, you know, this whole industry and all the connections, they just aren't sure. And also, NBC, of course, were the ones who withheld and then somebody leaked the tape on, guess who, President Trump and his vulgar attitude toward women.

PERINO: We'll see what the weekend brings. Maybe next week we won't be talking about this as much unless there's a lot more to say. We have more to come. President Trump's recent decision on the Iran nuke deal. You're going to hear about that next.

GUILFOYLE: Today, President Trump announced his long-awaited decision on the disastrous Iran nuke deal arranged by his predecessor.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: The Iran deal was one of the most worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into. What is the purpose of a deal that, at best, only delays Iran's nuclear capability for a short period of time? This, as president of the United States, is unacceptable.

GUILFOYLE: He says he won't recertify the accord. But as the country isn't living up to the, quote, spirit of the deal, and had committed multiple violations.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror, and the very real threat of Iran's nuclear breakdown. In the event we're not able to reach a solution working with congress and our allies, then the agreement will be terminated. It is under continuous review and our participation can be canceled by me as president at any time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUILFOYLE: So if congress does not come up with satisfactory changes, he is in fact prepared to terminate it. So Dana, strong statement by the president on the discussion leading up to this in terms of what the president would do, and the involvement as well of congress.

PERINO: Right. And when the congress passed that -- the law, they said the president, whoever the president is going to be, every 90 days have to decide if Iran is in compliance or not. When the president had done this already two times after he was sworn in, he said he did not want to do it again. He ran on his campaign saying that the deal was one of the worst that United States has ever signed on to. He was mad because -- well, that this technical compliance might be true in some cases, but that the spirit of the deal was not being lived up to, and that, in particular, talks about how Iran, for example, was sending in -- mailing in its own soil samples.

GUTFELD: I do that too.

PERINO: Exactly. So that's awfully suspicious. And then, I thought was extremely bold, and the additional step taken that I don't think people saw throughout the week until it was announced today, is that he singled out the Iranian revolutionary guard as a terrorist organization. And I think that that is actually the first time that's ever been done about another country's actual military, to call them a terrorist organization. Extremely bold. But I also note that tonight, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said that his country will continue to stick to the nuclear deal despite U.S. President Trump's accusation that they've violated the spirit of it, and it's much stronger than Trump believes. So, I think, as Jesse and I was talking in the break, that's Jesse is right that Rouhani loves the deal because it was a better deal for Iran that it was for us.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. Jesse, so, you know, this is something where Iran was like, listen, they were the beneficiary of what, at least President Trump has said and his advisors believed was an unequal bargain in terms of this deal.

WATTERS: Completely unequal. Can we get that $3 trillion in cash back? Can we get any of that money back?

PERINO: I don't think so.

WATTERS: What a waste of money. Yeah, we like to claw that back, it's a terrible deal. We're all safer, even Juan, as a result of President Trump's passion today, even though he did kick it to congress which is a little risky if congress can do something in 60 days. They have a lot on their plate. I'm not so confident. We'll see what happens. But, like you've said the revolutionary guard, they're causing mayhem in Iraq. They're exporting terror through Hezbollah and through Hamas. Israel came out today extremely happy about this. The Saudis, extremely happy about this. All of our allies never thought this was a good deal. If you look at what happened with North Korea.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: Perfect example, we give them lots of money, we give them fuel, we've helped them build reactors, and what do they do? They waited and waited and waited and then they nuked up. And now we're under a nuclear umbrella. So that was a lesson. Trump took that lesson and is now looking at using it with the Iranians. So what do we do now? If we get out of the deal, are we safer? Everybody says, oh, no, we're not as safe if we get out. I think we're absolutely more safe. They're not even letting us inspect military sites. How is that impossible to violate? I mean, that is the key ingredient to having the deal, full, unfettered inspection. If that's not on the table and they're continuing to test their ballistic missile program, and chanting death to America, it's not a good deal.

WILLIAMS: Let's quote the defense secretary, Mattis, he said this deal serves the U.S. interest. How about the secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, he said that, in fact, Iran has held up their end of the deal. And then so you come to options. Number one option, congress does nothing, right? OK. And the fact Jesse said that's the most likely outcome. Second, impose economic sanctions on Iran that would kill the deal. Or third, open up new negotiations. But, of course, we're not offering anything in terms of new negotiations. We're not saying, oh, we'll give you this in exchange for that, so why would they negotiate?

So we come to Rouhani, the president. Rouhani is the moderate in this situation in Iran. He wants a deal with the U.S. because he is trying to moderate a lot of the Iranian negative influence in the Middle East. It's the ayatollah who was delighted that this deal is done because the ayatollah is now saying to all the other partners, and by the way, that includes Russia, China, Britain, France, who all like this deal and don't want to decertify, and saying to them you can't trust the United States. They make deals and they break them. Do you know what this is about? This is about Donald Trump not doing ObamaCare, not being able to do tax reform, not doing a wall, and now he's saying to his base, oh, but I did this. This is terrible.

GUILFOYLE: OK. That's like 12 segments that we have to cover right there. But I want to get Greg in, you know, and this is the president being consistent in terms of his opinion about this deal to begin with, so it's a follow-up. And today, specifically, was addressing the Iranian people directly.

GUTFELD: A moderate Iranian -- they only execute half your family. What was the central problem with the Iran deal that it was a treaty dressed up as legislation. So Obama cheated our constitution and he lied to get this thing through because he knew he couldn't get it passed. No one was going to past this terrible, terrible deal. So, this is -- the great story of this is how Trump is so far from being an autocrat, he's sending it back to Congress. He saying, let's do the right thing. I'm not going to be like President Obama and dress this thing up as something else, and tried to trick the American public. I'm going to tell you what it is. And guess what, you guys get to go back, and you guys get to work on it. Isn't that great? Why is that great? This is all about President Obama's desperate need for foreign policy legacy, so he created this horrible deal, and he shoved it through, and now we're shoving it back. And by the way, we're shoving it back in a constitutional manner.

WILLIAMS: No, you know what? So congress will get this deal, Greg, and they ideally will do something to move us forward to make it safer. And to the contrary, they will not because Donald Trump just said, this is so sticky.

GUILFOYLE: They're going to cut our mics.

WILLIAMS: Let the other guy have it.

GUILFOYLE: OK. So coming up, jam packed, right? Trump aims to dismantle ObamaCare. Top Democrats are calling it sabotage. We'll be right back. Stay with us.

WATTERS: President Trump today defending his new executive order to stop payments to ensures under ObamaCare.

TRUMP: You saw what we did yesterday with respect to health care. It's step-by-step-by-step. One by one, it's going to calm down and we're going to have great health care in our country.

WATTERS: Democratic leaders Pelosi and Schumer call it a spiteful act of vast pointless sabotage levied at working families and the middle class. GOP senator Ted Cruz opposed his party last ObamaCare repeal attempt, but supports the president's move and blasts Democrats for their hypocrisy.

TED CRUZ, U.S. SENATOR: Why is it that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer get really angry defending corporate welfare, defending billions of bailouts for insurance companies, but they're not worried about the single mom who's had her hours forcibly reduced to 29 hours a week because of ObamaCare? They're not worried about the working family whose premiums have skyrocketed, average premiums have risen over $5,000 a year under ObamaCare.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Greg, I can tell you this listening to Ted Cruz.

GUTFELD: I love his voice. By the way, this isn't crony capitalism, it's crony corporatism. Unconstitutional taxpayer funded bribes to select insurance companies. It's interesting to see liberals now defending big businesses and Republicans targeting, you know, crony corporatism and evil big business. The stereotypes are now reversed. I find that quite refreshing. We'll be right back.

WATTERS: Juan, defend that because they were getting hundreds of millions of dollars in payoffs because they were losing money on the unsuccessful ObamaCare exchanges.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say, you know, sometimes I don't know what to do. Today is Friday.

GUTFELD: I've noticed.

WILLIAMS: . I just want to.

WATTERS: Just do nothing.

WILLIAMS: . to scream. Because, I mean, the idea of the whole ObamaCare -- I mean, it's so open. Reduce the number of people without insurance in America, right? Republicans.

WATTERS: Now the goal is to bring prices down.

WILLIAMS: No, no. Reduce -- that was number one was reduce the number of uninsured Americans because it drives up all our cost because when those people run off to the emergency room, whatever, we end up bearing the cost anyway. But anyway, let me just say, so this is the situation at the moment where you say, you know what, we're going to help the insurance companies with insurance for low income and moderate income people.

WATTERS: Then why do deductibles and premiums go up?

WILLIAMS: Oh, let me just say, because they're all.

WILLIAMS: . there's a stated rising cost of health care in the country.

GUTFELD: So it didn't work?

WILLIAMS: No, it did work, because it would've gone up more, Greg.

WILLIAMS: What you're going to do here is you have Blue Cross/Blue Shield. You have the American Health Insurers Association. You have pretty much everybody in the business saying this is destabilizing, and President Trump is now putting the most vulnerable in our society, in terms of health care, at risk. I just --

GUTFELD: You mean insurance companies?

WILLIAMS: I find it loathsome. I just can't believe he did this.

WATTERS: Do you find it loathsome?

PERINO: Well, I actually think it's -- it's consistent with the law. Because the House of Representatives, the Republicans challenged the -- ObamaCare's payments to these insurance companies.

WATTERS: Yes, power of the purse (ph).

PERINO: A federal court in February said, actually, the House and Republicans are correct, and so this is actually President Trump fulfilling the law, which again he's not an autocrat!

GUTFELD: There you go, leaves and gentlemen!

WATTERS: Trump defending the Constitution, Kimberly Guilfoyle. It's legal.

GUILFOYLE: There you go. Very legal. Not barely legal, very legal.

So here's the problem for the Democrats. This is going to be very popular with the marketplace, with the Americans, with the hardworking men and women who want to see this kind of competition is going to be a better value for them. So by the time the Democrats are done whining about it, and also pushing it through the court system, many of these changes are going to be pretty much irrevocable.

So I think that it's going to be very positive move for President Trump, and also you see he was able to get the widespread support from, you know, Republicans sometimes who have sometimes been critical of him like Ted Cruz and, you know, Rand Paul.

And so this, I think, was something, when I think about it in, you know, reflection and contemplate it, I say, why didn't he do it sooner?

WATTERS: And if Democrats are unhappy with it, why don't they come --

GUILFOYLE: Exactly. Why don't they?

PERINO: That's a good question.

WATTERS: -- to the negotiation table --

PERINO: Well, because they want the law.

WATTERS: -- and start wheeling and dealing with the president?

PERINO: They wanted to pass a bill.

WILLIAMS: They do! They did want to do that!

PERINO: Actually, if he had done it, they --

WILLIAMS: I'm saying, you know, you guys, seven years Republicans have done nothing. They haven't come up with a better plan. They can't pass it. And this is --

WATTERS: I agree with that. I agree that Republicans can't pass it. We're in agreement with that.

PERINO: It's hard to take away the candy once it's given out.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes?

WATTERS: That's right. It's the Santa Claus principle (ph).

GUTFELD: "Facebook Friday's" coming up.

WATTERS: Next up, an NFL player willing to give up his job than be forced to stand for the national anthem.

GUILFOYLE: My God, what a lunatic!

WILLIAMS: I'm going to say it (ph).

Just when you thought the NFL protests were dying down, one wide receiver may take his protest one step further. Tennessee Titans player Rishard Matthews tweets he will step away from the league, in other words quit, if it implemented a new rule requiring players to stand for the national anthem.

So the owners are expected to discuss this issue next week. What do you think?

WATTERS: If he wants to give up the job he loves for his principles, that's fine. Let him do it. It doesn't matter to me. You know, I don't know how great of an asset he is to the team. I don't really -- I don't really know how many balls he's caught this season so far.

But I don't think his teammates would want him to bail out for something like that. I mean, this is still a team sport. And if you're going to leave on something as small as your right to take a knee, I bet the rest of the team might be a little upset about it. Maybe not the second-string wide receiver who will come up and take your spot. Probably everybody else.

WILLIAMS: Kimberly, the NFL said that they will not mandate that the players stand.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Well, I mean, really, what is this guy trying to do? You know, just invite, you know, bad luck into his life and to his front doorstep? I mean, it's just ridiculous, you know?

He's got a great opportunity to play a game that, you know, people love and do something to be able to provide for his family. It's just not smart.

Just when the baseball players, like when the whole strike -- that didn't work out well for them. And ultimately, he's hurting the other players on his team, too, by doing that.

WILLIAMS: So now we have a situation, Dana, where there's a sheriff who says he's boycotting Ford, because Ford put out a statement saying that players have the right to express their, you know, upset with the way that cops deal with black people.

PERINO: Isn't it -- isn't it great in America that you can have all this freedom to say or do whatever you want?

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: So they can boycott. He can say -- they can say what they want to about the players. I mean, that's actually what it's about.

I really thought that Condoleezza Rice earlier this week answered it very well. And I think if these players heard her, they might change their mind. And she said that you stand in unison and respect, not because the nation is perfect but because it is imperfect. And that there's still work to do.

And he also is going to be giving $75,000 to local communities to deal with this issue. So he's got a great platform. I hope that he wouldn't quit and maybe decide to stand to try to make the country better. And also to put his money where his mouth is.

WILLIAMS: You know what I thought was impressive about Condoleezza Rice's statement? And of course, the reason I thought it was impressive is because I agree with her. Is that what she said, as I heard it, was if you are trying to persuade other people, you don't allow them to divert the conversation.

And what has happened is now you have, unfortunately, to my mind, it's become a black/white issue -- and you can see this in the polling -- where people say, "Oh, this is about the flag, the anthem, or the military," and the players say, "No, my mom was in the military. My dad is in the military, et cetera. It has nothing to do with that. This is about police brutality."

GUTFELD: I wonder who said that about three times in the last month, that if only the protest was made clear, people would understand it.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

GUTFELD: But that's the problem. It wasn't clear.

Look, years from now, we're going to look back at this and see how irrational this country became due to identity politics, where identity politics infects. It becomes a game of chicken between sides. Because one side gets offended by the other, and then it goes -- it just keeps going.

You're seeing this on campuses now, where people are shouting down people. It's a game of chicken.

So let's take it to the ultimate. Why don't we just speed to the end? I have an idea for the biggest football game ever that will get the biggest game ever. Settle it once and for all. Kneelers versus the standers. You get the best kneelers, you get the best standers, and they play the game. You turn the game into an actual political battle. Settle it once and for all.

GUILFOYLE: Wow. The standers are going to win, especially if Kaepernick is the quarterback for the kneelers.

GUTFELD: Why not kneelers versus standers?

GUILFOYLE: Let me put a bet on that game.

GUTFELD: One person could put this together. Where is Don King?

WATTERS: Don King, yes. Bob Aaron (ph). They'll put it together.

But you know, so apparently, last night in Charlotte, you had people outside the stadium taking a knee during the anthem. Again, expressed their concern about this issue. Now, your point to me is, "Oh, gee, this really is a waste of time." I don't think it's a waste of time.

GUTFELD: I never said that.

WATTERS: You don't think it's --

GUTFELD: No, I just said that an -- a poor protest is when an overwhelming majority do not understand it.

GUILFOYLE: That's right.

GUTFELD: But there are a lot --

WILLIAMS: But do you think it's -- do you think that this has become, like, team sport politics, where they intentionally are not understanding, because they don't want to deal with the racial issue?

GUTFELD: No, no. I will never respect a man who has -- wears socks with (UNINTELLIGIBLE) the cops.

WILLIAMS: That seems like such a distraction.

GUTFELD: He wore them on purpose! Not as a distraction, but to get attention. That was part of his protest.

WILLIAMS: That's the biggest issue at the table?

GUTFELD: As cops are being targeted and executed? Yes.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUILFOYLE: And by the way, you know, play the game. Be respectful. You're getting paid a lot of money to be there at the stadium. And if you feel so inclined you would like to express yourself and engage in this type of, you know, social injustice protest, then why don't you do it on your free time and actually do that and show that you're personally invested, instead of while you're being paid to do something?

WATTERS: And the cameras didn't even show the national anthem at last night's football game, because they know it's hurting the bottom line.

GUTFELD: Are we done with this?

WILLIAMS: Yes, you know, in fact, the NFL may --

GUILFOYLE: Please!

GUTFELD: I mean, come on!

GUILFOYLE: Greg, can you do the job that you're paid to do and participate in this segment?

GUTFELD: This is why we only do one question on "Facebook Friday."

WILLIAMS: You're right. I want to do "Facebook Friday." OK, don't move. Don't move a bone. "Facebook Friday" is up next.

GUILFOYLE: What?

(MUSIC: "FRIDAY THE 13TH" THEM)

GUTFELD: A little theme music from "Friday the 13th," Facebook addition.

OK, Maryellen F. -- what a great name -- asks this question, Kimberly: "If you could come back, on the next life, who would you like to be?"

GUILFOYLE: You're such a hater. I just said for the break, I'm like, "Hey, don't come to me first." And you're "Hey, Kimberly."

OK, I've got an answer for you. Margaret Thatcher.

GUTFELD: Interesting.

GUILFOYLE: Very good choice, right?

GUTFELD: You should've said Juan Williams so I would have come to you second.

GUILFOYLE: So I'd be silent, screaming inside --

WILLIAMS: You've got it!

GUILFOYLE: -- my new body.

WILLIAMS: You've got it.

GUILFOYLE: Claw my way out of my own body.

PERINO: Confused.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: Juan, if you can come back --

WILLIAMS: I really appreciate that you -- you have a sense of what I go through every day.

GUTFELD: All right.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

GUILFOYLE: Counseling session.

GUTFELD: Next life, Juan. What would you like to come back?

WILLIAMS: So you can't come back as Jesus, right?

GUTFELD: I don't know. You can if you want, but that's -- you're shooting pretty high there.

You think you can do a better job?

WILLIAMS: You can't get a job, because if you kneel during the anthem, they wouldn't say you were praying. Right? So you would be out of a job.

So what do you think? So who's having the most fun? Tom Brady, you once told me Tom Brady is married to a beautiful woman, makes a lot of money. I think he's the most popular football player?

GUTFELD: Well, I don't know. We went to the same high school. That's all I know.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, his diet is --

PERINO: You're not going to like that diet.

WILLIAMS: What do you mean? As long as they have ice cream, I'm OK.

GUTFELD: No, he's not. No.

GUILFOYLE: I don't think they even have that. I couldn't live in the same house as him.

GUTFELD: Jesse?

WATTERS: I'd come back as my mother.

GUTFELD: That's interesting and strange. Because that means you would sleep with your father!

WILLIAMS: Oh, man!

GUILFOYLE: Eww!

WILLIAMS: Do you see what I -- do you see what goes on here?

GUTFELD: I'm just pointing out the obvious! That is why I'm here on the show, to point out the obvious!

GUILFOYLE: That is so -- oh!

WILLIAMS: Wow.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: Say David Schwimmer.

WATTERS: I'm going to go with David Schwimmer.

GUTFELD: Then somebody goes, "You look like Jesse Watters."

GUILFOYLE: I think he's had too much cold medicine.

WATTERS: He's using my name to get into places.

GUILFOYLE: That's awesome, right?

GUTFELD: Dana.

WILLIAMS: That's a good one.

PERINO: I'm going to come back as Jasper. That's life.

WATTERS: Spoiled dog.

WILLIAMS: Because you'd be his owner?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: That is -- that is pretty strange. I would come back as planet Earth.

WATTERS: That's not --

GUTFELD: And you'd all be all over me.

GUILFOYLE: No. That is not a person.

WILLIAMS: No, but --

GUILFOYLE: You violated that.

GUTFELD: It is a collection of people. I want to come back as planet earth. I deserve it. I've been through a lot.

WILLIAMS: This answers Kimberly's question. Why is Greg so gaseous?

GUILFOYLE: Because he's had so many people inside his body?

WILLIAMS: He's earth, he's earth.

GUTFELD: A lot of flora.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: This is a great question.

GUILFOYLE: What is going on?

GUTFELD: I'll start with you, Dana. From Krissy K., "What was your first cartoon lunch box as a kid?"

PERINO: Peanuts. Like the --

GUTFELD: Don't swear.

PERINO: Charlie the Brown [SIC] comic strip thing.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.

PERINO: Yellow. It had a red handle.

GUTFELD: That's good.

PERINO: Also, there was Holly Hobby, but I don't know which was first.

GUTFELD: Interesting. Very good. It tells you what era you were in.

What was yours?

WATTERS: Transformers, He-man, something like that.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.

The lunch box smell, I just hated, Jess. I just hated it smell of it.

PERINO: I loved my thermos.

GUTFELD: What kind did you have? Why didn't you just, like --

GUTFELD: I had the brown bag with the grease spot.

GUILFOYLE: Eww.

GUTFELD: Yes. Juan.

WILLIAMS: I think it was, like, a New York Mets.

GUTFELD: Sports.

WATTERS: I'm sorry to hear that, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Let me tell you, I've got a lot to be sorry about on the baseball front.

GUTFELD: Yes. K.G.

GUILFOYLE: Totally. So mine was Pele.

GUTFELD: Pele.

GUILFOYLE: I loved my Pele lunch box. Am I dating myself right now?

GUTFELD: No.

GUILFOYLE: OK. But I loved it. I loved to play soccer and I played on an all-boys team. It was perfect for me.

GUTFELD: You were a trailblazer.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, yes, yes.

GUTFELD: My lunch box with "The Firing Line." Interesting. Anyway.

WILLIAMS: You mean Bill Buckley?

GUTFELD: Yes. I bet you didn't know "The Firing Line" had a lunch box?

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: Interesting.

PERINO: You were a special premium subscriber?

GUTFELD: Came with a pipe.

GUILFOYLE: I think you're making this up.

GUTFELD: Kind of a similar question. I'll go to you, Jessie. What toy from your childhood do you remember fondly or do you still have? That's interesting.

WATTERS: Well, my mother threw out my Nintendo. I'm still bummed out about that. She also threw out all of my "Star Wars" toys, you know --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: -- those things that you put together. And those are probably a lot of money.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: So not happy about that either.

GUILFOYLE: When did you throw them out? Like last week?

GUTFELD: What about you, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Well, let's see. So -- no. You know, Nintelevision? It's like a Nintendo, but it was like in television? Anyway, but no, I wasn't upset about it. I used to play with my brother, and then my dad made us give it away to some other children that had lost their mom. We gave it to them.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no.

PERINO: Aww.

WILLIAMS: That was nice.

GUTFELD: Juan.

GUILFOYLE: But that was a good memory.

GUTFELD: Toy from your childhood?

WILLIAMS: You know, I was just thinking. Silly Putty.

GUTFELD: Love that.

WILLIAMS: Isn't that cool?

GUTFELD: Love that.

WILLIAMS: I really did. And the funny thing is I don't even know if it's even around anymore.

GUTFELD: It think it still is. It still is.

Taste weird. Not as delicious as Play-Doh. Kids, don't eat Play-Doh. You'll end up like me.

Dana.

PERINO: I had a "Sesame Street" -- it was like a house, and you could open it up.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And then you could put the little figurines inside, all the different --

GUTFELD: You used to run around in there?

PERINO: I did.

GUTFELD: Yes, she did.

Favorite toy.

GUILFOYLE: Glass houses, Greg.

GUTFELD: My favorite toy, a stick. Loved a nice stick.

WATTERS: Nice stick.

GUTFELD: A nice stick, yes. And you know --

PERINO: Not even a boomerang?

GUTFELD: No. A stick is the original boomerang. It really is. Throw a stick, it doesn't come back, who cares? You find another stick. You don't need the stick to come back. There are sticks everywhere.

PERINO: Well --

WATTERS: No carbon footprint.

PERINO: You must have had a great childhood.

GUTFELD: I did. I had a wonderful childhood. Lots of sticks.

All right. "What Disney villain would you like to be?" Juan. From Sherri S.

WILLIAMS: Disney villains?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I have to think here. So who's a Disney villain?

GUTFELD: Say "Snow White."

PERINO: Cruella de Ville.

WILLIAMS: Cruella de Ville, I think she's pretty strong.

GUILFOYLE: Snow White was not a villain.

GUTFELD: It was a joke.

PERINO: I don't --

GUTFELD: Because we keep talking about race.

GUILFOYLE: Do we have to be a villain?

GUTFELD: Yes -- no, well, that's the question. I can't change the question.

They're wrapping me up. It's 5:51.

PERINO: We'll answer it later.

GUTFELD: All right. Sorry, kids. "One More Thing" up next.

PERINO: Oh, it's my turn.

GUTFELD: Oh!

PERINO: Time for "One More Thing." I thought it was Kimberly! Because Kimberly is first. So Kimberly, sorry.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you, my love.

All right. Well, it's time to feast your eyes on this.

GUILFOYLE: "Kimberly's Food Court."

GUTFELD: Yay!

GUILFOYLE: Yes, yes, yes, indeed. And let me tell you something. This mamacita loves some noodles. And I'm super excited, because a very famous New York restaurant has opened back up again. New York City noodle fans are freaking out about this, including me, return of the legendary Szechuan restaurant Hwa Yuan. OK? Down on Broadway.

And they originally closed down in 1992, but they were really famous and known for their noodles. The queen loved the place, Bacall, Mayor Koch.

GUTFELD: Why does America care?

GUILFOYLE: They care because it's an American success story, a family that escaped communist China and opened this restaurant to live the American dream.

GUTFELD: Good.

WATTERS: So good.

GUILFOYLE: Thanks to Jimmy Tang is here.

WATTERS: Delicious.

GUILFOYLE: And his father opened it up, and so it's super exciting.

WATTERS: Really good.

WILLIAMS: There they are. There's the picture.

GUILFOYLE: Jimmy and his father. Was very excited, who's the chef here. And also your grandfather that started, Shorty Tang. And this is so good. This is Chinese pizza.

GUTFELD: Dude, you just got a half a million dollars of free advertising.

PERINO: Absolutely.

OK, now that I know what I'm doing, I will tell you about this. Do any of you play Pokemon? Did you ever hear of that?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: OK. So if your Pokemon was mean to you during the 2016 investigation, guess what? Apparently, there's an investigative report out today that Russia even tried to get inside the Pokemon to be mean to you. I don't know exactly how this works, but they were very savvy, the Russians, on some of these things. So if you were upset and you think fellow Americans were doing this to you, chances are it was probably the Russians, of course.

Jesse.

WATTERS: This was not my One More Thing, but my mom just texted me and she's demanding an on-air apology.

WILLIAMS: Uh-oh.

WATTERS: Apparently, she did not throw away all my toys when I was a younger boys. She offered them to me, and then I threw them away. I don't know. That could be fake news.

WILLIAMS: From your mom?

WATTERS: Could be fake news.

PERINO: Jesse, my mom wants to meet your mom.

GUTFELD: That's what she -- that's what she was offended by?

WILLIAMS: Yes, we had that.

WATTERS: Among other things.

Anyway, I just want to plug "Watters' World," 8 p.m. Saturday night. We have a great lineup. We have Tomi Lauren. We have Jesse Watters, obviously. Sebastian Gorka, and Curt Schilling, probably the most conservative lineup I've ever had.

PERINO: Wow.

WATTERS: It's going to be a great show and hopefully you guys will all --

GUTFELD: That is fair and balanced.

WATTERS: I balance it out.

GUILFOYLE: He listed himself.

PERINO: Will you be doing mom texts on that?

GUTFELD: [IMITATING SEBASTIAN GORKA] Sebastian Gorka. Sebastian Gorka.

WATTERS: That's scary.

GUTFELD: So my show tomorrow, it's going to be amazing. I've got the great writer Walter Kern. I've got Emily Capagno (ph). I've got Kat Timpf, Tyrus. And Tippi Hedron, the star of "The Birds" is going to coming on and talk about her experience in Hollywood working for Alfred Hitchcock. And you don't want to miss that.

Now it's time for --

GUTFELD: Greg's Evil News.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So today it's Friday the 13th. Are you aware that today is the last ever Flight 666 to Hell?

WILLIAMS: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: The Nordic Air has flown passengers from Copenhagen to Helsinki, Finland on Friday the 13th since 2006, and they've decided to retire the flight number, which is 666.

PERINO: I think that sounds fair.

GUTFELD: So you cannot fly to Hell on the triple six.

GUILFOYLE: That's kind of interesting.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: That sure beats, you know, "I'm starting up a restaurant."

PERINO: How about Pokemon?

OK, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. There's no crying in baseball, but man, I was screaming after midnight last night, because --

PERINO: Why?

WILLIAMS: -- my Nationals were defeated and eliminated from the playoffs.

One particular play in particular is causing a storm to rise in my soul. Here you see the play, but notice, the Cubs patter hits the mask of the catcher's mask with his bat. That's against the rules!

GUTFELD: Wow.

WILLIAMS: Two runs scored on the play. The umpiring crew decided not to enforce the blanking rule.

Now, I don't -- it's not that I have any strong feelings about this --

GUTFELD: Watch your mouth.

PERINO: Wait, what?

WILLIAMS: -- but I'm going to tell you something. That cost us the game, you idiot!

PERINO: What is wrong with Juan? Juan is not that --

GUTFELD: What is right with Juan? What is right with Juan?

PERINO: Wow. That's amazing.

WILLIAMS: Yes, these people, they don't follow the rules!

GUTFELD: Now you care about the rules?

GUILFOYLE: Now you do.

GUTFELD: Mr. Sanctuary City. Maybe that's a sanctuary on base.

WILLIAMS: Oh, look --

PERINO: All right, you guys. Bret Baier is going to love this lead-in. All right. "Special Report" is up next.

END

