Stories of heroism emerge from Las Vegas massacre

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Richard Fowler, Jesse Watters, and Dana Perino -- "The Five."

President Trump and first lady Melania met with doctors, first responders and survivors of Sunday's massacre. Roll the tape:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The patience. The bravery. Some were very, very badly wounded. And they were badly wounded because they refused to leave. They wanted to help others because they saw people going down all over. And it's an incredible thing to see. This tremendous bravery. The police department, incredible. The people themselves, incredible. People leaving ambulances to have somebody else go because they felt they were hurt even more so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Meanwhile, here's new body cam footage taken from police officers from that night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(GUNFIRE)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Let's go that way. Go that way. Go that way.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: They're shooting right at us, guys. Everybody stay down. Stay down.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Where is at?

(INAUDIBLE)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Get down. Go that way. Get out of here. There are gunshots coming from over there. Go that way. Go that way.

(GUNFIRE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Remember when body cams were used to capture police infractions? But here they reveal men running into a hail of bullets. Pure heroism that vastly dwarves the abuses that the media magnifies and players kneel over.

So, from heroes to zeros. See this cartoon from a Vermont paper? It's a pile of bodies with the caption, "what happens in Vegas" etcetera, by Randall Enos. It reveals how detached leftists are from humanity. The paper, the Bennington Banner, apologized. They claim they were just trying to spur debate. Well, there's no debate: Your paper sucks.

Speaking of pathetic attention seekers, a Drexel University professor blames Trumpism for Vegas, tweeting, "White people and men are told that they're entitled for everything. This is what happens when they don't get what they want." That's a Drexel professor. The same ghoul who once called for white genocide. You know, it seems like there's more racist creeps at academia than the general population. I asked parents why send your kids to Drexel? I think that might be child abuse.

Back to the heroes. How about that Marine vet who stole a truck to help transport victims from the killing field to the hospital:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Lucked out on the first truck. I opened the door and the keys were there. I looked at Jen and said let's go get some people. Each trip was 10 to 15 people -- as many as we could cram in there. We were just trying to go down the line of the dozens and dozens of people that were already being pulled out to the street. It was really hard to pack up and leave because you can only fit so many people. And there were so many people that still need help. I know the ambulances weren't on scene yet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So there's a comparison: a military hero and a professor zero. One inspires the other repulses. I'm thinking the military offers the far better education than academia. At least in moments that matter in life, I ask myself would I've learned more in a barracks instead of going to Berkeley?

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Yes.

GUTFELD: The answer is yes. You read my mind, Kimberly. I think because of my education, I think of myself as the last responder. I'm the one that's running. Dana, what do you think of the president remarks today?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, you want to necessarily get better at disaster recovery because that means that you're actually having to go to a lot of disasters. But this is a presidency that's only nine months into its four years, possibly eight. And he -- I don't know if it's growing into it, but the remarks are always spot on. So there's two things I've noticed. One is that when he is one-on-one with people and it's not scripted, he's really good. He always has been. In some ways at his rallies, when he's not on a teleprompter, it's almost as if he's talking to each person individually and he likes the crowd.

But what he did in Puerto Rico yesterday was to let the people know I came, so I took the time to come. I promise you that we're going to be here to help, and I touched a few people individually. So that means a lot. Then you go -- if you look at Monday when he did this speech with the diplomatic reception room immediately after the tragedy. That was beautiful presidential oratory. And then today, you have them at the University Medical Center, and he's always with the first lady Melania Trump by his side. And I could think of what it means to the people that are in the hospital recovering from these horrible wounds that the president took the time to come. He spent an hour longer than he was meant too when he was there. And then he's talking to the medical responders.

And what this does for him as well that it gets him out of the oval office. It's one of the things I kept thinking in his first eight months before there was a changeover in leadership at the White House is why did they not get him out of Washington? Washington is not where he should be. He's not a creature of Washington. Of course, he has to sort of manage the White House. But once they've been getting him out into the country, was giving speeches in Indiana and Missouri on tax reform, traveling around to do other things. See people, he does a lot better and I think he represents all of us well because we can't go there to the hospital. But we can also pretty inspired by what he said today.

GUTFELD: Let me throw to another piece of tape from President Trump, and then I'll ask Kimberly, your thoughts.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The example of those whose final act was to sacrifice themselves for those they loved should inspire all of us to show more love every day for the people who grace our lives. In the months ahead, we will all have to wrestle with the horror of what has unfolded this week. But we will struggle through it together. We will endure the pain together, and we will overcome together as Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Thoughts, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: I really think it was a powerful moment for the president. And you can feel that he's speaking from his heart. That it's genuine. And I think when you go there, there's really no substitute to actually going to the scene, going to the place where there's a natural disaster or a horrific mass shooting like happened in Las Vegas. You know, you really feel and I think it's important for the country to see that. I'm glad that he went there. And for anyone to question why he went there, they would criticize him if he didn't. Absolutely, the president belongs there. This was so tragic. And the fact that it was the largest mass shooting in American history, in and off itself it's so significant and it deserves the presence and the contemplation and reflection of the president.

GUTFELD: Jesse, these events always reveal two sides. There're usually more heroes than zeros, but the zeros are kind of more interesting because they're just so bad.

WATTERS: Yeah. I mean, when tragedy strikes people can decide if they want to be heroes or villains. The heroes ran toward the bullets, they donate blood, they donate money. They console a victim. They explain to children what exactly happened. But the villains seek to divide instead of unite. They exploit this for personal gains, for financial gain. They write silly cartoons. And it's a mess. Social media and TV has a way of holding a mirror up to this country, and that's good because it shows who the real haters are. We have a professor like this that blames all white men for the shooting.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

WATTERS: When there's a terrorist attack, does he blame all Muslims? Of course not. Or Hillary Clinton who demonized the second amendment right on the heels of this struck the wrong note. The CBS executive says she has no sympathy for any of these victims. Even CNN said the only way reason he rushed to Vegas was because he had a hotel there. It's really disgusting. And then the press can't bemoaned the polarization of the country, and then turn around at the same time and contribute to that same polarization. If you're going to blame Trump for Charlottesville, or mock Melania's heels for Harvey, or lie about the Puerto Rico recovery, or even say that every member of congress is complicit in the shooting death of 59 people, you can't do that.

So the media spends -- I think what? Three, or four, or five years denigrating law enforcement. Some of those stories were fake news. But other of those stories, you know, there're some bad apples there and I have to admit that. But at the same time, now is an opportunity for the media to tell those heroic stories and sing the praises of law enforcement, and not just the police but the EMT's, the SWAT teams, because they've saved a lot of lives out there.

And the media has so many resources and they can bring to bear towards the tragedy, especially the networks. And you see there's an appetite out there, especially after what we saw in Texas, to hear stories of personal bravery. And instead of spotlighting those great stories, that they're the real America. They're focused on the bitterness and divisiveness of the country and that's what you see. But that's not the real America.

GUTFELD: Richard, I thought I remember -- your mother a nurse?

RICHARD FOWLER, GUEST CO-HOST: She is.

GUTFELD: Yes. I'm sure when you look at this stuff you know -- when you look at the first responders in the hospital and what's happening right now, it must mean something to you.

FOWLER: Oh, it absolutely does. I always like to take these moments to shout out those individuals, right? So, I mean, I think we saw the president today with the police and with the EMT's. But a lot -- some of these health care professionals are still working and they're still dealing with the 400 and 500 victims that are still in the hospital today. So a big shout out to all the health care professionals that are still working at University Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital Medical Center, St. Rosa Dominican Hospital, they have three campuses all in Las Vegas who are dealing with the many, many, many victims. Some of these nurses are working three, four, five shifts to deal with just the volume of patients. So a big shout out to them. They are true American heroes in my book.

GUTFELD: They probably aren't sleeping.

FOWLER: No, not at all.

PERINO: I heard an amazing story about -- I think at the University Medical Center, a friend of mine has a friend who just got his residency last week and started there, and his first on-duty Monday, this is what happened, or Sunday night, he's broke the weekend.

GUTFELD: Wow. What I way to break in. FOWLER: And I think no one really knows the toll that it takes on these individuals. My mom was -- she was also part of the Irma team in Miami, and she slept on the hospital floor for three days.

GUTFELD: Wow.

FOWLER: When the hospital ran out of power, they were still there taking care of patients. So they really do yeoman's work. They're also doing the same kind of work in Puerto Rico. So a big shout out to all the health care professionals.

GUTFELD: I go back to this -- the Bennington Banner. It's a small paper of Southern Vermont. They've apologized. What I find interesting about their apologies is that they regret it. They said they were trying to spur debate because they felt that, you know, nothing ever gets done after this. So, like I could say -- I could see if somebody say, oh, we were just making a sick joke. OK. But when you justify a sick joke by saying, well, we're politically superior.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: We're coming from a politically superior point of view. Therefore we felt this was appropriate. We realize we're wrong because of the outcry. I find that a little.

PERINO: Can I ask you, if you were in publishing, would you have apologized?

GUTFELD: Yes, but that never would have run.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I have a sick sense of humor. You know, but I -- I look at that and go, hey, it's a terrible cartoon. I would -- if I owned that paper, I would have fired the editor.

WATTERS: It's a terrible paper. We had some run-ins with the Bennington Banner when I worked on the O'Reilly Factor.

PERINO: Oh, I'm sure.

WATTERS: They are tremendously dishonest. They would side against rape victims, child rape victims when we did a lot of the Jessica's coverage up there. They were giving really soft sentences to child rapists. And we went up and confronted some of the editors up there, and they're total cowards, would not justify and of the editorials up there. It's a very fringe far-left paper. They're extremely irresponsible. So it doesn't surprise me at all that they would run such an offensive cartoon. And I don't even buy the justification. I don't buy that at all. They thought it was cute and edgy and they ran it, then they got called out so they apologized.

GUTFELD: The Drexel thing, too, is interesting because this guy -- I didn't mention his name on purpose. But he has a history of doing these, kind of, inflammatory things. I'm assuming he has tenure.

PERINO: Yeah. Because this CBS lawyer got fired.

GUTFELD: Right.

(CROSSTALK)

FOWLER: To some extent, I mean, that's the ideal of academia. You come to academia, you get tenured, and your job is to, sort of, do research and to say things.

(CROSSTALK)

FOWLER: The reason why say it is because, you know, what some people -- 30 years ago when people were like, you know, the gay people should get married. Everybody was like, this is blasphemous. This is the worst thing in the world. These people should be shun. Now, look, we're in 2017.

WATTERS: That wasn't civil rights commentary.

FOWLER: No, but the point I'm making is, the reason why there's university tenure is to protect these academics to say things. That some would find offensive.

WATTERS: I think everybody finds that offensive.

GUTFELD: And also, I think that -- you know, times change. I don't think his bosses at the college are going like, you know, that's for twitter. I think he basically thinks he can do this.

GUILFOYLE: So they use it as an excuse to get away with it. They have poor judgment. And they're morally depraved and disgusting. So there's no excuse for him.

GUTFELD: There you go. When Kimberly says there's no excuse for you, oh, you've got it pretty bad. Coming up, the girlfriend of shooter Stephen Paddock has returned to the states. What does she know? The latest, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: The girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunmen return to the U.S. overnight from the Philippines. She could provide crucial clues as to why Stephen Paddock open fire on a crowd of thousands Sunday night. Marilou Danley's sisters claimed she had no knowledge of her boyfriend's deadly plot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I know she didn't know anything as well. She was sent away. She was sent away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he's planning.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Trace Gallagher with the latest now live from Vegas. What's up, Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS: Well, Jesse, Marilou Danley, we can tell you has been in the FBI offices in Los Angeles now for the better part of five hours. We cannot confirm that she's been interviewed by FBI agents for that long, but she certainly is still inside the building. We should also note this is a voluntary interview for her. She has been listed as a person of interest and she does have her lawyer on hand in the interviews, but this is a voluntary thing. The FBI saying she's welcome to come and go as she pleases. The experts are telling us what the FBI is focusing on here is Stephen Paddock's mental state. What was he like in the weeks leading up to this shooting and before she left for the Philippines?

His political affiliations, his religious beliefs, anything that can point them in the direction of the unknown motive, and maybe they want to find out more about what groups he has spoken with, individuals he might have spoken with in the weeks and months leading up to this crime. They also would be very interested to find out about her knowledge of this vast arsenal of weapons found inside the home in Mesquite, the home in Reno, which are both homes that she lived in with Stephen Paddock, and what knowledge she had about the explosives and the ammunition and all of that stuff. Her sisters as you've said think the reason she was sent away to the Philippines is because that she would have tried to stop him from conducting the shooting. The FBI may probe into that as well.

We should tell you the FBI interview could go anywhere from five, six, seven, eight hours. It's unclear if she's going to come back to Las Vegas. She could be in Los Angeles for a few days. We want to show you these new pictures from the Daily Mail, these are new pictures of the guns that Stephen Paddock had inside the Mandalay Bay hotel room. These are some of the semiautomatic weapons there. This is an idea of some of the 23 weapons he had in there. We now know from the alcohol, tobacco, and firearms that at least 12 of those weapons were equipped with the bump stop, that's the mechanism that automatically turns the trigger close to an automatic weapon. It just keeps it perpetually engaged, firing between 400 and 800 bullets per minute. They will check out that as well. And we should note, Jesse, that we will be outside the FBI offices, so when Marilou Danley walks out we will be there to greet her if she is talking to the media. Jesse.

WATTERS: Excellent. Thank you very much, Trace. So Kimberly, six hours being interviewed by the FBI. I can't imagine what that's like. What kind of questions would you be asking this girlfriend?

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. Well, I think what's going to be very important is to see whether she's making consistent statements with perhaps text messages that she has seen relatives, and try to see if she's actually being truthful with respect to her relationship with him, in terms of what she knew, when she was present, and if there was any kind of way that she had information, or helped him, or assisted him with anything put in here name or purchased under her name using her credit card. Anything like that. Because there were some information that a credit card perhaps was left in the room that identified back to her. They did say she came here on her own.

But as you see the statements now from her relatives that we've been hearing some of the sound on tape of that in terms of, you know, what did she tell them about the relationship? Did she discuss about the weapons or the ammunition? It seems that the family is trying to lay the narrative that he must have sent her away because he knew that he was going to do this and therefore didn't want her to be dragged into it. But there's also the whole financial aspect and tentacles of it to say, OK, at what point was he sending the money? How much over, what period of time? Did he send more money to a number of different accounts, to other relatives? Where did she say the money got from? Where did he say that he was employed or that he told her? There's a lot of questions that they're going to have for him. They'll probably going to bring her back in for further questioning. The thing that was smart that she did was cooperating with the authorities and try to hurry up and get back here. WATTERS: Yeah, you're right.

GUILFOYLE: And if he had friends and associates that he hung around with, anybody that he was talking to, communicating to. Especially that if there's been some, you know, evidence scrubbed from his, you know forensic, you know, files in terms of different devices. And they say there're quite a few devices. He seemed pretty savvy as it relates to those things, so he'll probably did his best to kind of wipe them.

WATTERS: Those are great points, Kimberly. What does your gut tell you about the girlfriend, Richard?

FOWLER: You know, I don't know. I mean, I haven't heard her voice. I really don't have a determination of how -- I mean, I'm not Kimberly Guilfoyle. I'm no prosecutor. But I think, you know, I want to hear her voice and hear her side of the story. Right now, my gut tells me that she's -- yeah, he could be crazy. He sent me away. And then he engage in -- he was a psycho, I didn't know that. I mean, I think it's possible. There's a lot of time you see cases where they're like, he had a secret life I know nothing about. And I'm just sort of -- I'm just surprise as you are. And I guess we'll have to see what the FBI finds out.

WATTERS: Yeah. It's definitely plausible. We're hearing reports he purchased about 33 guns just within the last year, Dana.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: That's a lot of weapons.

PERINO: That's why I'm wondering when they say there's 12 in the room with the bump stocks, and so I'd be curious if they can do any sort of financial trace back. I assume that you deal in cash when you are buying these types of weapons, but I don't know. And also with her, I kind of like don't buy it necessarily that she had no idea because the FBI has said they think he was planning this for two months. He had all of those weapons in these two homes. And then she leaves. I'm not saying she's legally culpable by any means, but that doesn't seem plausible to me.

WATTERS: Not oblivious.

GUILFOYLE: She knows more than she's saying.

PERINO: Or maybe she's telling them.

WATTERS: Exactly. But they're going to find out as you've said. Greg Gutfeld, final thoughts?

GUTFELD: I don't think it's the lady that's going to give you the information. It's going to be the laptop. We've got to figure out what he was doing, what he was searching for. You know, what if this guy just wanted to beat a record? And how bizarre that would be if there was no agenda. If there was no mission. If he wasn't radicalized. If he didn't hate Trump supporters. Everybody, including myself, I want a reason so badly.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah.

GUTFELD: But what if he was just trying to beat a record. The other thing I've been thinking about.

GUILFOYLE: And that would be crazy.

GUTFELD: I've been thinking about the tower shooter in Texas, Charles Whitman. Who was just -- was a normal guy, climbed a water tower, killed a bunch of people. Then they opened up his skull and they found a massive brain tumor, you know, resting on an area that affected his behavior. It's like what happens if it something like that? What happens if we never know? That's the freakiest thing. If this goes away without any kind of closure, it's going to drive us nuts.

GUILFOYLE: There's initial report about mental health.

FOWLER: And I think the only thing I would add is don't be surprise -- I just have this feeling, this eerie feeling that a letter is going to show up in the mail to a police department or a random new station. He's not seen to be the social media type of buy, but he could have sent a letter and randomly. You know, Oklahoma News Station gets a letter from him.

GUTFELD: It would be a postcard.

FOWLER: . telling you his manifesto of why he did it.

WATTERS: Hopefully we find that one of these days. The left has stepped up its push for more gun control in America, but some Democratic lawmakers are remaining silent on the subject. There's a reason. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: The right has been criticized often by the left for attempting to block the gun control debate. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: They say it's inappropriate to be talking about it because it's too soon. Well, maybe, it's too soon for you because deep down inside, you know in your heart, you know you bear some responsibility.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST, MSNBC: The president and many Republicans want to put off a discussion on gun laws, obviously. Put off permanently. They argue now is not the time, although there never will be a time. Those poor dears, they can't handle the conversation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When 59 people lie dead, what happens is they roll out, and by "they," it's not political will. This is a very deliberate, well- rehearsed series of things that the Republicans, who are doing the work of the NRA, roll out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: But the argument may not be as black-and-white as they think. The National Journal reports some red-state Democrats up for reelection have not come out for more gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, and they probably won't.

There's a little bit -- it's not as clear cut. When you're talking about gun control, Greg, one thing that you always talk about is looking at facts versus emotion. So today in The Washington Post, there was a writer did an op-ed. She used to work for 538. And she said she was for gun control but that, as she analyzed every statistic, nothing led her to evidence that would support the gun control changes.

GUTFELD: It's -- it's what happens, and it -- when you just -- I plead with people who have emotional arguments like Kimmel. You know, it's a purely emotional and incorrect argument. And he impugns people who disagree with him. He's impugning people that actually read these articles, that know the facts. I've spent hours on this stuff, and I love debating on guns.

But if you use facts instead of feelings, you find that you may have to make the switch, because your feelings are going to evaporate and you're not going to have anything left. Emotional arguments wither. They're attractive, but data always beats emotions.

I wish it was different. I wish there was data that said this is what caused this. So we can -- if it's the bump stocks, ban them. I'm for that. That's the only thing I can put my handle on that might be different.

But look, The Washington Post article is very powerful, because that was a reporter who changed her mind because she was going, like, everything was a dead-end. She could see.

The irony, too, is that some people are so distrustful of Trump that they only want the government to have guns. How does that make any sense, Kimmel?

PERINO: That's interesting.

I'm going to have you listen, Kimberly, to Peggy Noonan who always seems to have her finger on the pulse of America. Here we go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PEGGY NOONAN, WALL STREET JOURNAL: There is a sense that society is collapsing, the culture is collapsing. We're collapsing in crime. The world is collapsing. Crazy people with bad haircuts have nukes. Everything is going bad. Terrorism, et cetera. They want to be fully armed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For the apocalypse.

NOONAN: At home. And you can say the same thing you do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For the apocalypse, yes.

NOONAN: They are Americans, and they want to go down fighting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Always interesting to hear her perspective, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, and I think she has a very good sense of things, and, you know, kind of tapping into the pulse of where the country is going, what the current mood and emotion is and kind of seeing the trajectory, the path that it might take.

And I think she -- you know, she's right about this. There's so much that, when you wake up in the morning, quite honestly, it's you know, frightening. That people feel like things are not within their control, and then they think that -- a sense of self-preservation, not because they, you know, love President Trump or they're a crazy right wing. Because they're people with families, with -- that they want to protect. So they want to feel safe in their homes. And they feel like the world is an unsafe place right now. And there's evidence, you know, to support that with the things that we're covering in the news.

GUTFELD: How different is that from what President Obama said? Clinging to your guns and religion.

GUILFOYLE: Guns and religion.

GUTFELD: Yes. And we all yelled at Obama for that.

WATTERS: Well, President Obama was the NRA's greatest salesman. I think gun sales almost, what, skyrocketed under his administration.

PERINO: Gun sales do go up after events like this.

WATTERS: Yes. And there's a lot of domestic terrorism in the last eight years. There's a lot of economic instability. And then the president always threatening to come after guns. That's a problem, too.

But going back to you brought up these wedge issues like guns. The Democrats lost that wedge issue. They won on gay marriage, but they lost on guns. They can cry about it all they want to raise money, but they don't have the votes.

A lot of these senators, you know, North Dakota or Missouri, Montana, Democratic senators. They're not going to vote to crack down on the Second Amendment.

Remember, Hillary Clinton during the debates went after Bernie Sanders, socialist, for being too pro-gun. But he understands that, because he's from a rural state in Vermont.

Now, the polling also doesn't help the Democrats on the issue. Forty-eight percent of American households own guns. Fifty percent of Americans say the government is doing too much to take away their Second Amendment rights.

And I think the NRA has a better favorability rating then Congress right now.

I agree with Greg. Bump stocks might have to be looked at. I'm also willing to look at background checks and mentally ill people having access to guns guns, too.

But the issue with guns is similar to the issue with abortion, with Democrats. Any small infringement on abortion, they go crazy. Any small infringement on the Second Amendment, conservatives go crazy. So there's no bipartisanship there.

PERINO: We didn't even have time for Richard, but I do want to ask you, would the Democrats be willing to look at something narrow? Like if it is bump stocks? Is that something that...

FOWLER: I think they will. I'm proud of Jesse, because he seems to be moving to background checks. I think that's a very noble thing of you.

WATTERS: Thank you, Richard.

GUTFELD: But this guy would have passed them. He would have passed them. And he had no mental health...

FOWLER: I think the -- my argument is and I said this earlier on air today. It's this: we need to have a larger conversation about it.

My problem with this psycho in this particular instance and in the Alexandria shooting with the congressman, is my problem is when you are out -- and I'm not the biggest supporter of law enforcement; I don't have a law enforcement flag in my front yard. But when these individuals over and over again are outgunning law enforcement, we should be concerned as Americans. In Alexandria, they had more bullets than law enforcement. Here, he had more bullets and more surveillance than law enforcement. One of the security officers was shot.

So sometimes Americans can say to ourself, "OK, so you're outlawing the people that are supposed to protect us. Hmm. That's problematic." When you have 47 weapons between your three houses, you have high-capacity magazines, you have rifles that have the ability to penetrate police armor, these are all things that are problematic. I'm not saying we need to pass sweeping gun regulations to take everybody's guns. My father and brother are both gun owners.

But what can we do to make sure you don't have 47 weapons?

WATTERS: You made the point, too. It's hard to say the state is out of control and police people.

FOWLER: It's a very slippery slope. I agree with you.

WATTERS: They harass black men unfairly. And then saying, "But we need to, you know, make sure every citizen isn't armed."

FOWLER: I agree with you on that point. But when you are outgunned, when the police -- when the SWAT team is outgunned by one loon, we have a problem.

WATTERS: They took him out in 10 minutes, Richard.

PERINO: I'm totally outgunned by you two. I'm getting yelled at, so we have to go. Keep it in the break.

Coming up, why Secretary Tillerson was forced to reiterate his commitment to President Trump. We'll explain next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: As you know, the mainstream media is on a mission to create turmoil within the Trump administration, even if their stories don't match the facts.

Today, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson felt the need to come out and addressed a new sensational NBC report of a rift with President Trump. It claims Tillerson was on the verge of resigning over the summer. Well, this morning we heard directly from the secretary himself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SECRETARY OF STATE REX TILLERSON: I have answered that question repeatedly. For some reason, it continues to be misreported. There's never been a consideration in my mind to leave. I serve at the appointment of the president, and I am here for as long as the president feels I can be useful to achieving his objectives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: And then we heard from the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It was fake news. It was a totally phony story. Thank you very much. It was made up. It was made up by NBC. They just made it up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: And the best is when he says NBC is now worse than CNN. CNN is like, "Yay, somebody's worse than us. We're No. 2, yes!"

GUTFELD: I've been working, whether it's -- maybe it's fake. I've been working 30 years. Every single day. Every single day I'm on the verge of resigning. Over anything.

PERINO: Is that what you call it?

GUTFELD: If you're an intense person -- if you're an intense person, and you care about doing a good job, you're willing to quit at any time. I mean, every one of us probably goes, like, "They didn't let me do that story. I've had it." Or "They're making me do this story. I've had it." Like, that's how people think. And it just feels good.

And maybe there was some name-calling. That's what happens. This is not like, you know, baby games in a bathtub of balls. Just trying to think of the little ball pit at McDonald's.

GUILFOYLE: The control room is like, "What?" A little jumpy.

GUTFELD: That wasn't the control room. Those were your voices.

PERINO: I know you're coming for me next, aren't you?

GUILFOYLE: Why wouldn't I? Why wouldn't I?

PERINO: Of course you are.

GUILFOYLE: Give us the daily briefing, Ms. Perino.

PERINO: I thought it was remarkable that Rex Tillerson felt the need to come out and talk to the press, because he hasn't been talking to the press for -- very much at all. He is a reluctant media spokesperson. He doesn't like to go out and do that, but obviously this morning he thought, "I'm going to have to go out."

I thought one thing he did was very interesting, when he was talking about Washington, D.C., and he said, "Look, I'm not from here. I don't see -- I don't understand how you people do business. I'm going to work on the fact that we've got, you know, Kim Jong-un and Iran and all these other issues on my plate. So I'm going to go do that. You guys, I'll leave the gossip to you. I'm telling you it didn't happen."

And I think the president probably appreciated the fact that he was willing to so strongly say so on air.

GUILFOYLE: OK, can I get a little more from you, my follow-up.

PERINO: Thank you.

GUILFOYLE: Heather Nauert, who is his spokeswoman, came out, as well, making a pretty definitive statement.

PERINO: Well, so she was asked a follow-up question. Because in the thing -- in the -- press avail that Rex Tillerson had, he didn't answer the question of whether he had actually called the president a moron. So then there was more speculation about that. So then she at the press briefing very definitively said that did not happen. He did not call the president a moron.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, he doesn't...

PERINO: It was an episode of "Veep."

GUILFOYLE: He doesn't use language like that, so she was, like, trying to shut it down.

OK, Jesse, what do you make of the situation? Is there a rift?

WATTERS: Who knows if there's a rift? I don't know anymore. Either Rex called Trump a moron or it's fake news. It's either one of those two things.

GUILFOYLE: Wait, heads or tails? Heads or tails?

WATTERS: That's honestly, that's the way I game it now. If he called him a moron, it's not a very smart thing to say, because we know...

PERINO: Maybe he said, "We need more on this topic."

FOWLER: That's a spin. That's a spin, Dana. That's like press secretary spin.

PERINO: Still got it.

WATTERS: And that's why -- that's why she -- still has it. And maybe he was just like, "Oh, you know that moron." That's the way you talk about your friend, like "Oh, yes, total moron, but I love the guy."

PERINO: Everybody says that about you.

WATTERS: Or it's fake news.

FOWLER: They say that about you behind your back, Jesse, when you're not watching.

WATTERS: You guys talk about me like that all the time, I'm sure. No, but every...

GUILFOYLE: I call you the Labrador that sort of tinkles on the rug.

WATTERS: Tinkles, I didn't know you used that type of language, Kimberly.

FOWLER: Here's my -- here's my thing -- here's my thing on Tillerson.

WATTERS: Yes.

FOWLER: I actually found this press conference to be remarkable, because what you're seen from Tillerson for the past nine months is a very distant State Department from the White House: "I won't defend his tweets. I won't defend his Charlottesville statements. The president is over there and I'm over here. And what he does is what he does, and what I do is what I do."

But I think he has a really hard job. To get your foreign policy directives from the president's Twitter feed and not from the president directly on the phone has to be pretty hard. First time in history that like you're like, "Oh, the president won't stop talking about North Korea. My bad." That means hang the phone up.

PERINO: That could have been a strategy, though.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. I think there's people in there that are...

FOWLER: Who knows?

GUILFOYLE: ... probably don't want Tillerson in to be secretary of state, and they'd like to see, you know, H.R. McMaster.

FOWLER: Another cabinet secretary bites the dust.

GUILFOYLE: Let's see what happens in January.

Coming up, metal detectors, bag searches and heightened security at hotels. Is this our future in America? That story next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

FOWLER: Since the tragic shooting spree in Las Vegas, safety at the Strip is at an all-time high. The Wynn Hotel has just added metal detectors and bag screenings. Is this what our future looks like?

Jason Aldean, who was onstage the night of the shooting, said, "Something has changed in this country and in this world lately. And it's a scary thing to see. This world has become the kind of place I'm afraid to raise my children in."

Is that our new reality, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I think, you know, that's a natural reaction to such a violent and traumatic experience. When you think about that he's the individual who was there, and he's looking out at all these people, seeing his friends, you know, Big and Rich were just up there an hour before him. He's looking out, everybody holding up their iPhones with the lights shining, singing "God Bless America." It's his turn to take the stage.

And on his watch, while he's there, this happens, and he sees, like, sheer horror happening right in front of him: people getting shot, just murdered, loss of life. So many young people and young mothers. Can you imagine? Of course, he's thinking that, because it's that -- it's that traumatic for him. He's probably going to need serious therapy after this, the poor man.

FOWLER: Greg.

GUTFELD: You know, I said it earlier. This is -- this is on the learning curve of terror, death from above. It's offering a glimpse into the future. These weren't drones, but it's -- you can imagine open-air spaces being vulnerable to drones armed with anthrax or any kind of device. How do protect against that?

There should be as an industry as vast as the entertainment industry, media and academia that require -- that teaches these skills. You should major in it. It should be well-paid, because terror is going nowhere. And Vegas, this thing just added to the learning curve for terrorists. This is a new way, as a sniper attack from above.

FOWLER: Dana.

PERINO: Well, if we do decide that there are going to be metal detectors at hotels, I think that should be the individual hotel's decision. Not the government's yet, unless as a society we decide that we need to go that direction.

Israel lives that way. It certainly does add a certain different dimension to your life. It will be a big adjustment, but it would have to be something collective.

For now I think if a hotel decides to do it on their own, that's fine.

FOWLER: Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, the more bad guys hit soft targets, the more people like Aldean is going to be scared to live in a country like this.

I don't think we need metal detectors in every hotel. I hope this is a temporary thing by the Wynn. I understand from a P.R. perspective and a security perspective maybe a week or two or three you have metal detectors.

But if you're going to slow down business in a place like the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, and everyone is going to have to pass through like they're going through the airport, that's going to ruin the experience.

GUTFELD: I don't mind. I don't mind the metal detectors. No drug sniffing dogs.

FOWLER: How I see it, we can't cower or shake in our boots at these psychos or ones like them. Las Vegas will recover and so will America. We must continue to live, laugh, love, and share.

And "One More Thing" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Time for "One More Thing" -- Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: All right, thank you, Greg.

And today I want to honor a very special mom. Her friends referred to her as a supermom and superwoman. And that is beautiful, sweet Keri Galvan. She was 31 years young, amazing human being. A mother to three incredible children.

And she and her husband, Justin, who was a former Marine who served in Iraq, attended the concert while on vacation in Vegas, and they were just 100 yards from the stage when the gunman opened fire. And Keri -- Keri sadly and tragically died in her husband's arms.

This, you know, hits particularly close to home. My brother and his girlfriend, Geneva, brought this to my attention as a family friend. And you can visit my Twitter page to learn more about Keri and about how you can help her family.

This young man, much like my father had to do with my brother and I when our mother died, is going to have to raise these three very special children. I hope they know how wonderful their mother is.

And on another note today, you know, you give thanks for the people in your life. I just want to say happy birthday to Ronan. My son turned 11 years old today. And so happy birthday, Ronan.

PERINO: Happy birthday, Ro-Dog.

WATTERS: Happy birthday.

GUTFELD: I feel like I've grown up with him, much like Jackson.

PERINO: I know. He's partially our child.

GUILFOYLE: I'll be out tomorrow for his birthday.

PERINO: He's taller than me now.

GUILFOYLE: He's taller than Greg, too.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: That's not hard.

All right. I want to show you a picture of a guy named Jonathan Smith. This guy is a straight up American hero. He was at the concert the other day when the shooting happened. He was there with a bunch of family members. And he ended up saving dozens of lives. He yelled, "Active shooter, active shooter," brought people about a quarter of a mile away into safety. At one point, actually got shot in the neck himself. And the doctors have decided to leave the bullet in there for now. Let's take a listen to what he had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONATHAN SMITH, SHOOTING SPREE SURVIVOR: It was like a heavy punch to my arm. At that point, my whole body spun around. I hit the gravel. I did what any human would do in that situation right. Would I do it again? I definitely would. Basically, I'll be stuck with this bullet inside for the rest of my life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So there he is. Jonathan Smith, thank you very much.

GUTFELD: Dana.

PERINO: All right. Take a listen to this this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE BENTLEY, COUNTRY SINGER (singing): There's not a stone in my heart left I've left unturned. Not a piece of my soul that I can't...

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right. That was George Bentley performing "Here on Earth," and it was for the Bobby Bones Show. This is a show in Vegas. It included Keith Urban, Mary Morris, lots of others. It's called "Love is Greater than Hate." And they raised a bunch of money, so check out Bobby Bones for more.

Also announced today, former presidents Obama, Bush 43, Clinton, Bush 41, and Carter to headline a concert to benefit hurricane victims. Saturday, October 21 at Texas A&M. Performers include the Gatlin Brothers, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl King.

GUTFELD: All right. Podcast tonight is an interesting one with Professor John Hugh (ph). We discuss Vegas. We also discuss the future of drones in warfare. It's at the Greg Gutfeld podcast, FOXNewsPodcast.com.

Richard.

FOWLER: I want to give a shout-out to some more heroes. Twenty-four nurses and healthcare professionals joining with electricians, equipment workers and engineers on a flight donated by United Airlines -- doing the right thing, United -- that left Newark today on its way to Puerto Rico to assist on -- on the outliers outside of San Juan in the countryside, to help Puerto Rico get back on track.

The flight also includes 30,000 pounds of emergency relief supplies. So shout out to all those union workers doing good work for the people of Puerto Rico.

GUTFELD: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next. That's how you do it, Dana.

