Rep. Trent Franks salutes Trump's 'best speech yet'

NEIL CAVUTO, "YOUR WORLD" HOST: Meanwhile, the tough talk, how was it received there? And it got some of the U.N., their noses out of joint. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?

Arizona Republican Congressman Trent Franks.

What do you think, Congressman?

REP. TRENT FRANKS, R-ARIZONA: Well, Neil, everybody talks about some of the great speeches that this president has made, but I think this will go down thus far as the best one yet.

And I agree with the president of Venezuela that you could easily confuse this speech with one that Ronald Reagan would give. It was inspiring. It was one that called to the noblest ideals in the human heart of saying that we want people to be free, and America certainly is committed to an America-first policy.

But there's a Trump doctrine here now. And that is, yes, America first, but we're not isolationists. For those who seek the cause of human freedom and dignity, the star and stripes are on your side.

And I feel like that is something that is one of the most important things that any president can do, is to articulate those noble ideals that resonate in every human heart, because that's why we have America. That's why there's still hope in the world for freedom to spread across the world.

CAVUTO: It's such a politically correct environment at the United Nations, Congressman, as you know.

So, I wasn't too surprised when I talk to the NATO secretary-general earlier today on Fox Business. He had a more sort of cautious reaction. I want you to respond to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: The president also referred to the North Korean leader, sir, as Rocket Man, that we would take it upon ourselves to deal militarily, to wipe out North Korea if we had to. What did you think of that language?

JENS STOLTENBERG, NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL: President Trump is a president who has used strong language before. He often uses strong rhetoric.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: I think that's his way of saying that's the way he speaks, it's not the way we speak.

But what did you gather?

FRANKS: Well, in terms of foreign policy clarity, I would suggest to you that that language needs -- leaves no doubt in the mind of Kim Jong-un that this president will not countenance a missile on ballistic arc with the United States or with our citizens.

And if there's anything that is important, Neil, any single most important factor, that is that the North Korean regime must understand that to attack America is to destroy North Korea. If they understand that, there is nothing, I think, that prevents that outcome more.

So, I think the president should be given a tremendous plaudit in that regard.

And I will just say this. You know, those who have always called this president somehow that he's too strong in his words, they're the same ones, like Bill Clinton, that made the deal with North Korea that really facilitated them to get nuclear weapons.

And then Barack Obama turns around and does another deal with them that facilitated them to put those nuclear weapons in a situation where they could potentially be put on missiles to reach the United States of America.

And then Barack Obama turns around and makes a deal with Iran that puts them on a direct, inexorable trajectory to gaining nuclear weapons, unless it's interdicting somehow. And they're the ones that are going to tell this president how to conduct foreign policy?

They're the reason that we're in this bind in the first place. And it may be this president may be the only one with the courage and the clarity enough to get us out of it. I hope so.

CAVUTO: Yes, the fact that these -- one series of sanctions after another, whether they had more teeth in them in each round or not, the North Koreans do not appear to be dissuaded to do what they do.

Congressman, thank you very, very much. Very good seeing you again.

