Greg Gutfeld reads correction on Southern Poverty Law Center

Last week I did a monologue on the Southern Poverty Law Center. They took issue with some of the statements made on the show, including my joke that they "do virtually no law."

In fact, they say they spent over $1.8 million in 2015 on out-of-pocket case costs for litigation of behalf of their clients. We want to make clear that SPLC does in fact "do law." SPLC also uses off-shore investment vehicles, which it says is common for nonprofit organizations to do.

In my opinion they hurt decent people like Rand Paul, Hirsi Ali, Maajid Nawaz and Ben Carson (for whom they apologized) by labeling them as extremists.

And to me, that still sucks.