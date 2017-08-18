Rep. Love: We need to get past distractions, work on agenda

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," August 18, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TRISH REGAN, "YOUR WORLD" GUEST HOST: What does it mean? Will Bannon's departure get the president's agenda back on track? Or, as John just said, does he take this option of going back to Breitbart and stirring things up?

Let's Utah Republican Congresswoman Mia Love.

Mia, it's good to see you.

Congresswoman Love.

REP. MIA LOVE, R-UTAH: It's good to see you, Trish.

(LAUGHTER)

REGAN: Let me start here by something that came out this afternoon which I think is going to make any Republican really angry.

And that's this statement by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. She says-- and I quote -- "Steve Bannon's firing is welcome news, but it doesn't disguise where President Trump himself stands on the white supremacists and their bigoted beliefs they advance."

Let me also point out that the DNC, Congresswoman, they released a statement effectively saying, well, you got one less white supremacist in the White House.

What does that say to you, when they are out there labeling anybody who is part of this administration a white supremacist?

LOVE: Well, you know, Nancy Pelosi is going to be Nancy Pelosi. This is about power to her. And she will use whatever she needs to, to make sure that she regains power.

As far as I am concerned, this is about the American people, getting back on the agenda, making sure that there are no distractions, so that we can take care of the things that we said that we would take care of, health care, tax reform, all of those things that hardworking Americans depend on us to do.

So, it is the difference between politics, that they will play politics to their advantage, or policy, which that means that you are actually getting things moving and you're making things better for the American people.

(CROSSTALK)

REGAN: Playing politics or playing policy. Do you see this as identity politics. Is this what they are trying to drive home?

LOVE: I just -- I don't think that Nancy really cares about anybody else but herself. You know, I just -- this is, again, trying to make sure that you get out of your own way and do what you can for the American people.

And pinning people up against each other is not the way to do that. As far as I'm concerned, this is another example as to why we as Americans need to stop looking to Washington to answer all of the questions, whether they make us feel angry or not.

It is it time for us to be able to say, we don't have to wait for Nancy Pelosi or even the White House to tell us how we need to feel or what we should do. When are going to we going to look to ourselves, take responsibility for what we do, and how we contribute to history? What will history about what we have done?

REGAN: I think it is it pretty bad that they are trying to play that aspect of saying -- identity politics.

LOVE: It is par for the course.

REGAN: Sending us back, right, decades.

LOVE: I'm not surprised.

REGAN: It's par for the course. You think so.

So, now let's walk through what happens. Steve Bannon is out. Do you anticipate he is going to shake things up now back at Breitbart, and perhaps with the help of the Mercers?

LOVE: I have no idea what he's going to do.

(LAUGHTER)

LOVE: I know Bob Mercer. I know Bob Mercer very well.

And Bob Mercer is, I think, a great person. I have no idea what Steve is going to do. And at this point, it is not really on the top of my agenda. I am representing the 4th District. I am ready to get back and to get back onto the agenda and get rid of all of the distractions.

(CROSSTALK)

REGAN: Representative, how hard is it, though, for you?

You say these distractions. There is a lot of distraction out there. And this is what the left is trying to play to their advantage. Does it make it challenging, as a Republican lawmaker who needs to get elected, when there is this kind of division?

LOVE: You know, it makes it challenging as a mother.

As an elected official, I really don't care. As a mother, I do care about the future for my children. I care about the future for all American children that are out there, the people that don't have a voice, that are watching adults act like they don't have any common sense or it's all about them.

That's what I care about. I care about what is going to happen when we are so out of control with our spending, when we're so out of control with programs and different things that we can't even afford?

What are we leaving to our children? That's what I am concerned about. That's exactly why I do this. I have got three children that are depending on me to be able to have some sort of a future, so that they can achieve their American dream.

REGAN: There are a lot of kids depending on you. Mine as well. I got three. And this is our future. And it is disturbing when you see the sort of state that we are in right now.

And I do worry, Representative, that the left is just going to keep hitting this, and they're going to try and play this race card at a time when we have already moved so far beyond that. And, as you say, there are economic priorities. And we need to start moving in a better direction.

Anyway, it is good to see you, Representative Love.

LOVE: Yes. It's good to see you, too. Thank you.

REGAN: Thanks. All right.

