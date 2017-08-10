If North Korea targets Guam, how should the US respond?

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 10, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters, along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Mo Elleithee, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 9:00 in New York City. And this is "The Five."

President Trump turning up the heat. And doubling down on his fire and fury warning to North Korea as the hermit kingdom threatens to fire missiles toward our base in Guam.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Frankly the people who were questioning that statement, was it too tough, maybe it was not tough enough. They've been doing this to our country for a long time. For many years. And it is about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries. So, if anything, maybe that statement was not tough enough.

WATTERS: Later this afternoon, the President continued his tough talk sending a strong message to Dictator Kim Jong-un.

TRUMP: He has disrespected our country greatly. He has said things that are horrific. And with me, he is not getting away with it. I've read about where in Guam by August 15th, let's see what he does with Guam. If he does something in Guam, it will be in the event the likes of which nobody has seen before what will happen in North Korea.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you say that, what do you mean?

TRUMP: You will see. You will see. And he will see. He will see. It is not a dare. It is a statement. It is nothing to do with dare. That is a statement. He is not going to go around threatening Guam and he's not going to threat the United States, and he is not going to threaten Japan and he is not going to threaten South Korea.

WATTERS: Poor Guam now finds itself in a middle of a big game of chicken between these two men. So, he is really setting himself up for a serious situation next week. So if missiles are fired near the waters off of Guam, the president has to respond very dramatically.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: And that's what he says. It's interesting, because of people, you know, even General Jack Keane the other day when he was on this show. He said that he wishes he could give the President a do over on the fire and fury statement. But the President's instincts are always slightly different. And he is speaking to people in America who are like, what? I like strength.

WATTERS: Hmm.

PERINO: Like when President Bush said, bring them on, and dead or alive. And the media went to, oh, my gosh, he is a warmonger. I remember personally him saying, I'm for that.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Because it makes sense to me. I do think on the Guam piece, this is kind of interesting. Is it Guam because Kim Jong-un does not have the capability to send a missile anywhere else?

WATTERS: I believe that.

PERINO: But why would you waste an opportunity on Guam if you do not know if President Trump is going to act, why would you do that? I think that this calculation is sort of strange, but one of the experts we had on the story, Dennis Wilder, he believes that Kim Jong-un has given us his playbook and he is absolutely going to run it. He expects there to be an attack.

WATTERS: So, if missiles are fired off of the coast of Guam, Kimberly, I think it is about 17 minutes before they hit their target. So, the United States has to act very decisively. What would be the appropriate response?

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Well, I think the problem is, if you even let it go to that point, we have waited too long. Right?

WATTERS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: If you're going to try to intercept at that point of like maximum velocity from North Korea, then we are already operating at a disadvantage. Right? Because then we have very limited options available to try to avert disaster. And I think what President Trump is talking about is something that would, you know, I guess the precursor to that that would preempt it and wouldn't allow it to get to that situation where the advantage is with North Korea.

I don't think he's never going to give up the advantage as it relates to the United States and our positioning. And that's why I think he is doubling down on this. Everyone was upset about fire and fury, where he is like, listen, I'm going to back the words up. And he said, in fact, maybe that was not strong enough and that's his style.

PERINO: And Ed, one more thing, the United States does not necessarily have to act. Japan and South Korea are both mobilizing and they would closer and able to --

GUILFOYLE: Better tactical advantage.

WATTERS: Mo. How do you feel about the President's strong rhetoric with regards to North Korea?

MO ELLEITHEE, FOX NEWS POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Look, first, I give them a tremendous amount of credit for the early diplomatic moves. Right? The fact that he was able to get a 15 to zero Security Council resolution that was a huge diplomatic win for the United States and a huge diplomatic win for him personally.

WATTERS: Uh-hm.

ELLEITHEE: I'm a little nervous about some of the rhetoric now. And you know, thinking back to my old international relations classes back when I was in college, one of the things that really stuck with me is the rational actor theory. That when it comes to international relations, it's like one big chess game. Every move you make is predicated on the notion that the other side is going to react rationally. I think that can be said about almost any country in the world except for North Korea.

PERINO: Uh-hm.

ELLEITHEE: He thinks that he may be speaking a language that the North Korean dictator can understand, but there is no telling how this guy interprets this. Right? He may not internalize it the way you or I as rational actors or any other foreign head of state would do it. And so, that makes me a little bit nervous. We are dealing with an incredibly unpredictable volatile person who now has nukes. It is tricky. And I'm not sure that doubling down and tripling down is the way to turn the corner.

WATTERS: So you believe this guy were seeing on the screen, might have a death wish and does not care about survival, what do you think about the hermit kingdom, Greg Gutfeld?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I think it is a great name for a ban. Let me, you know what? I think Donald Trump, it is refreshing rhetoric. I think it's important. I disagree with Mo, I think it is important to speak their language. Because what you are seeing is negotiation and you're seeing bleathing. You wonder why he chose Guam, because it is a bluff.

I believe it is a bluff. And this is where I'm going to say something completely different that people may get angry about. But there is room for sympathy for North Korea, and here's why. The Korean War ended in a divorce. South Korea got the greatest parent ever, the United States. We love them, we protected them, we cared for them. To the consequences, the result is a massively successful economy, South Korea had a great parent. What parent did North Korea get?

Tommy's, China and the USSR. They could not afford to take care of them, they didn't want to take care of them, they didn't clothe them, they did not feed them, they were terrible parents. And the reason why they were terrible parents, is there were scared of North Korea becoming successful, so they treated them like crap. So, what you have now is you have a child, North Korea is essentially a child that is been scared.

And what is a child do? It's rational way of thinking, it's survivalism. And a scared child survives through bluffing. It acts tough. Because it knows that if it doesn't act tough, it's going get ruined. So, the solution if you think about this, how do you help this child that has been screwed by a terrible parents for 40 years? A child that smartly realizes that it must bluff its way to survival. A child that feels that it needs nuclear power or nuclear weapons to survive and who are we to say "no."

And I'm beginning to think that who are we to say no if you have been treated like crap for so long. I don't know. So, I think there is a way to negotiate with these guys. If you understand that for the past four decades everybody has gotten great stuff, but they have been stagnant in a permanent mass forever, essentially a mold that hasn't ever gone malignant but has promised to go malignant.

GUILFOYLE: Why is that?

GUTFELD: Because I think they realize this is their way. Like whenever things get bad, they act up. And it is their way of defending themselves. It is kind of -- it's a pathetic sad world.

GUILFOYLE: But I think this is about Kim Jong-un, I wouldn't say it's the people of North Korea.

GUTFELD: Absolutely.

GUILFOYLE: They are his victims.

GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly.

GUILFOYLE: So, this is about somebody who is just wayward and trying to, you know, it's a narcissist --

GUTFELD: I think it's the only way they know. It's the only that the family knows how to do this.

GUILFOYLE: I don't know.

WATTERS: So, how do you give this guy an off ramp where he saves face and can kind of comeback and not fire missiles at Guam?

PERINO: No. I think Secretary Rex Tillerson is trying as well. I think that actually the administration is talking with one voice. I don't think that they are necessarily thinking that President Trump is off on one place. Mattis is on the other. And Tillerson, I actually think they are saying variations on the theme from three different people, and that Tillerson is the one from the State Department saying, you know, there is a way for you to get back to get right with us. And you can choose that, but we are not going to molly coddle you because we are better parents.

WATTERS: Molly coddle.

PERINO: Interesting though about rational theory, somebody like Qaddafi. So, Qaddafi saw what happened to Saddam Hussein, and he was like, okay, please take a way nuclear weapons, and then I think, you know, there are other players, Iran has chosen a different path. And they have a different situation. But this one is I think different and that their problem is that they are a child that is now a threat to innocent people in the United States.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: So we cannot be a good parent to them.

GUTFELD: Uh-hm.

PERINO: We have to protect ourselves.

WATTERS: Yes. I think by protecting ourselves is we have to find the on ramp for them to save face and return back into their dark existence, because it is a dark world they live in. And it will be a permanently dark world for those people, but it's the only way that they think they can survive.

ELLEITHEE: We also need to get the other parent to step up though.

GUTFELD: Yes.

ELLEITHEE: I mean, that's the thing. China --

GUTFELD: Yes.

ELLEITHEE: China, I mean, it's almost cliche now, but China is the key here.

GUTFELD: Right.

ELLEITHEE: And if they were part of the problem that helped get us to this place --

GUTFELD: Yes.

ELLEITHEE: -- and then it is time that they step up and do their part.

WATTERS: Last word, Kimberly, what do you think the prospects are of China really coming to save this thing from disaster?

GUILFOYLE: Strong.

WATTERS: You do?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I do. I think they no choice now but to get seriously involved and not just in the rhetorical way.

WATTERS: All right. Up next, President Trump confronting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the failure to pass the health care bill.

Ed Henry with the inside story of the tense phone conversation between the two men, up next.

PERINO: President Trump is stepping up his criticism of Mitch McConnell taking several digs at the Senate Majority Leader today.

Our chief national correspondent Ed Henry is tracking all the way these developments from the White House. Ed, I got to your title right this time. So, give it to us straight.

GUTFELD: Boo.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: No more booing Greg.

GUILFOYLE: You're mean.

HENRY: You know, in remarks to this golf club today, President Trump was very direct and blunt in saying that he is disappointed in the performance of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying that a bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare should have been on his desk. Week one, maybe even day one of this new administration.

And in a private phone call of McConnell yesterday, the President was even harsher sure, not just going after him about his performance as majority leader but very upset about the speech McConnell gave earlier this week in Kentucky at a rotary club where McConnell basically said that because of the President's lack of political experience, he is suffering from excessive expectations about exactly what Congress can do with his agenda.

Yesterday and today the President has also fired off a series of tweets going after McConnell directly including one this afternoon in which he said, quote, "Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal and Replace, Tax Reform and Cuts and a great infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it."

A couple of hours later reporters press the President on comments by Sean Hannity and other conservatives that if McConnell cannot get the job done, maybe he should simply step aside and resign as leader.

TRUMP: Well, I will tell you what, if he does not get to repeal and replace done, and if he does not get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he does not get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure. If he does not get them done, then you can ask me that question.

HENRY: But the bottom-line on the President raising the temperature on all of this is that he stuck with McConnell at least for now in terms of shepherding his legislative agenda. And if Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues to turn up the heat on that Russia investigation, the President is going to need as many allies as he can get on the hill.

And Dana, you heard more booing from Greg there, I simply don't care because I know that viewers listen closely to my reports in order to stay woke.

PERINO: Very good, Ed. We love having you. Thank you so much.

HENRY: I appreciate it.

PERINO: We're going to take it around the table. Now, Kimberly I'll start with you.

GUILFOYLE: Oh my God!

PERINO: Do you remember I used to say, addition is better than subtraction. And public criticism is never necessarily good. But I also think that this was actually pretty mild from Mitch McConnell. I think that if you read, if you see how Mitch McConnell said it versus how the media reports it, it got all, you know, buckled up.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, blown out of proportion. And escalated pretty quickly like a hot air balloon. You know, but first of all, we know that yes, I think I got taken out of proportion in terms of what Mitch McConnell was saying. But as it relates to the President, he does not like anything like that of any nature. Meaning, if you're going to try and like poke at him a little bit, he is going to punch hard back at you.

He does not tolerate it well. And he has no time for it. He is no bid for it. So, it is not helpful in any regard, what I would have liked to see is all this effort put into health care.

PERINO: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: And to getting immigration reform and tax reform and all the little things that we need, you know, to get done. So, it does not seem like that's working relationship is working so well.

PERINO: I think it is probably not that bad. But Jesse, Mitch McConnell does need President Trump's help, like in order to get tax reform done, and actually on tax reform, unlike with health care reform, they already have a plan. The President is going to be out there and blue states where they have -- I'm sorry, red states where they have blue governors so that they'll try to press them, and they actually have like a communications plan to see it through.

WATTERS: Yes. They both need each other. I like how Trump is treating McConnell like a boss, treats an employee. He is like, hey, Mitch, get those reports on my desk, at five, or else you are fired. I mean, it's unbelievable. But you understand why the President expected ObamaCare to be repealed and replaced.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Because Republicans promised for years to repeal and replace ObamaCare. The President expected McConnell to do his job. He did not do his job. And now he may be out of a job. President Clinton --

PERINO: How can he be out of the job?

WATTERS: Well, listen, he might not have that leadership anymore.

PERINO: Okay.

WATTERS: If there is, you know, people rising up. And that was a threat. I think the President just delivered a strong one. So, when Bill Clinton was president in the second term, he did not have either houses and he signed bills. President Bush had a divided House and Senate. He signed big bills.

PERINO: But you know why?

WATTERS: Obama hired both houses, he signed bills immediately. He cannot even get a bill on his desk, so it is sad, exclamation point, sad. And, but I understand what President Trump is doing. He is kind of running against Congress, He's running against Republicans, he is running against the swamp. When the swamp delivers, claim credit, when the swamp doesn't, they will try to get us far away from that stench and point his finger. So, it is smart politically.

PERINO: All right, Mo. All of this is happening while the Democrats are actually losing ground. And they have not been able to bounce back after November, so as bad as the Republicans might look today on the day of infighting, Democrats doing worse?

ELEITHEE: No, I think there a lot of Democrats right now that are kind of quietly cheering the President on in this fight. Right? The more this Senate looks like it is not doing anything. And the more the President of the United States -- the better it is for Democrats who are running in 2018. So there is a little bit of counter productivity going on here. But I will say, I agree completely with Jesse's point. This is exactly politically what Donald Trump wants. This is not a partisan fight the way --

WATTERS: We are going to back him up. You are making a lot of sense.

ELEITHEE: It's probably the last time I am going to say, I agree with you. Right? But he is running against a system and that is Democrats and Republican, it is the judiciary, the media, and the Congress.

PERINO: Well, I do think that one thing -- the system of checks and balances, it continues to work. But if people thought the republic was going to fall apart, but guess what, the courts will get to say, and the Congress will get to say. And the President gets mad. And that is like, that is normal.

GUTFELD: Yes. And by the way, how is this a big story when we already understand Donald Trump for conversational bluntness and the fact that, you know, he basically says what he thinks, and exactly what he said is what his voters think. So he is basically reflecting, he is not changed. He is never going to change. And he and McConnell, they are like a married couple. They bicker, one is loud, the other one rolls their eyes. But they stick together. And I don't think --

GUILFOYLE: So, they are like the honeymooners?

GUTFELD: They are like the honeymooners. And I don't think Mitch minds. I think they need each other, and also I do think it was a little bit overblown. I think Mitch was just answering a question.

PERINO: Also, who leaked the contents of the phone call? I bet I could figure it out.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, tweet it.

PERINO: No, it's okay. I mean, the President wanted to get back on the stage. He is back on the stage today in a very big way, Kimberly. I like it that he has talked to the press today. I've been wanting them to do a press conference.

GUTFELD: I bet he did a great job.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: That's why he should do more of it.

GUILFOYLE: I totally agree. I mean, he really, you know, makes the case best for himself. And when he was out there, he's able to connect with people. Like he does it at his rallies. And you know, piece them a little bit.

GUTFELD: He is better when he is sitting down. I don't know what it is.

GUILFOYLE: Is that what you decided?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Maybe perhaps he is a little bit more measured.

GUTFELD: Yes. He sits there very comfortable. He's not in a rush, for some reason.

GUILFOYLE: That's interesting observation. All right.

GUTFELD: I have pink eye and I observe that.

PERINO: I know, but you are going to be okay.

GUILFOYLE: Thank God you are here and totally creeping me out.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: All right. All right. When we return, new details emerge after a recently foiled ISIS terror plot to take down a plane. Are the terrorist getting smarter about circumventing our National Security? Greg has that, you're not going to want to miss it. Stay tuned.

GUTFELD: So, as we've fret over North Korea, we miss a story way scarier: ISIS planned to bomb a jetliner in Australia in a fairly sophisticated plot. Terrorists got plastic explosives sent via air mail into luggage they think before the baggage was abandoned prior to airport security. Apparently, this was a sophisticated device shipped from Turkey through security, probably by air cargo. Authorities discovered the plot from a tip weeks later, after.

To summarize in one word: yikes.

This is the real battle. As we wipe out ISIS in terror hotbeds, they're now fanning out. All it takes is one free agent, a dirty bomb and 9/11 will look like a bonfire. This latest plot shows that these fiends are indeed still plotting. So, as ISIS handbooks teach this stuff to recruits, what is our move? The arrested plotters are siblings recruited by another brother and ISIS, meaning terrorism is an intimate bunch, and we should look at them all. It's life or death.

I said it before, radical Islam marries terror to new technology. They now have refined wares and they learn fast. Even though they failed here -- we don't know why -- they will adjust and keep at it. We must do the same. We always knew plastic explosives were coming. We better make sure we can detect them even in air cargo.

So, I am thinking on September 10, 2001, you could probably find a ton of stories on North Korea, but few on bin Laden. A lot has changed since then. Sixteen years ago, it was a jet and a box cutter. But now we've got drones, biotech, plastics.

So, if you are sleepless tonight over North Korea, you are doing it wrong. This should keep you up instead. After all, we can find North Korea on a map.

Dana, you are a political person in 2000, the election, how much was al Qaeda mentioned?

PERINO: I always find this amazing in that entire campaign, neither Al Gore or George Bush were ever asked a question about al Qaeda. Interestingly on September 10th, 2001, the White House communications team was there late at night until 10:00 p.m., and there are a big crisis, it's going to be front page story the next day, they're really worried about it. And the topic was the Cheney energy task force.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: Something totally non-consequential to the bigger picture. As ISIS loses territory, their online empire is growing. And so, also with plastics and 3D printing, what I think we should do is, I think President Trump should oversee an Intel surge, because we need a lot more people out there with eyes and ears and informing on people like the brothers.

GUTFELD: Yes. This is from "The Wall Street Journal" a lot of this information came, Amad Asuelo (ph) who is an adjunct professor at George Mason University said that the bomb materials evaded all security measures via air cargo. Mo, this is kind of scary, right?

ELEITHEE: Yes. Yes.

GUTFELD: Mo, this is scary. You only hear that in the three stooges.

PERINO: Come on!

ELEITHEE: No, it is. I mean, and the fact that the whole notion of nation states --

GUTFELD: Yes.

ELEITHEE: You know, has completely eroded --

GUTFELD: That's why we always think North Korea is rational compared to this.

ELEITHEE: Yes. And with the rapidly changing technology that all of us are struggling to keep up with. Right? I mean, it all adds to what is scary. I think there are a couple of things that we ought to do. Right? I agree with Dana, invest heavily in intelligence.

PERINO: Uh-hm.

ELEITHEE: There is an economic component. Both put on economic pressure on those countries that are giving safe haven.

GUTFELD: Yes.

ELEITHEE: But also helping to change the economic dynamic that is helping to drive some people. Right? That is creating some of the despair. Third, I think that there is obviously a military component to this that we need to pursue. And there is a diplomatic component. We need to engage the Islamic countries.

GUTFELD: Hijackers in 9/11, they were not poor.

ELLEITHEE: No, there isn't. By a lot of the young people who are being drawn are people who do feel a tremendous amount of despair. And I am not saying --

GUTFELD: I'm thinking moral poverty.

ELLEITHEE: Moral and economic poverty. I mean absolutely.

GUTFELD: You can have a great job and still want to kill everybody to get 72 virgins. That is moral poverty in my view. I guess.

ELLEITHEE: My point is that all of these things, this are all different pieces to a broader puzzle. There is no singular answer.

GUTFELD: Right, what do you think, Kim?

GUILFOYLE: I think it is a multifaceted approach that has to be successful against the unending battle against terror and Jihad and you see that they are constantly trying to innovate. And upgrade. Upgrade new application available. That is what they are trying to do. And they want to outsmart us. They are really tireless in terms of the efforts that they are making to be able to achieve success.

It is the only thing occupying their thoughts and their attention. So when you hear stories like this, you know it make sense. They are trying to outthink, if I was amongst the first, you know the Jihadist, ISIS, and they are trying to use some of this encrypted messaging system like Signal, WhatsApp and Telegraph to be able to avoid detection, that is why our intelligence as Dana points out has to be even more strong and commendable and aggressive in terms of being able to get the information to anticipate and also to find out the connections, the relationships and the terror web.

GUTFELD: Jesse? That is a weird thing. It's like in "The Wall Street Journal" when they were talking about the two leaders were brothers recruited by another brother in ISIS, so you get criticized if you talk about looking at family, but its family.

WATTERS: Yes, these brothers are obviously evil men. ISIS is like an army of rats. They are always trying to burrow into your home. Going into a different crevice, chewing through plaster, and then the civilized world is just trying to plug holes and just try to play defense around the perimeter. That can only work for a certain amount of time. You have to think creatively and anticipate what they are going to do next. President Trump did that with the travel ban. President Obama used tools like drones, focused on rhetoric. President Trump is very creative. He got block sites, he had got mauled, and he had forced interrogation. So right now we need to be thinking one step ahead, because you are right.

You are not going to win by putting bullets in heads, although Trump is doing that pretty effectively in Syria right now. That is why they are dissipating and scrambling and coming up with these other crazy ideas. But you're going to have to like the President said in Saudi Arabia, drive them out. Not just physically, but the ideology. The ideology, radical Islam is motivated by death. When you take that motivation away, you can crush it. But until you list the rest of the Muslim society, you will not win.

PERINO: Keep them busy. Make them always worry that they are about to get caught.

GUTFELD: It is not if, it is when for the next one. Ahead, four decades after the arrest of the serial killer, TV networks are giving airtime to David Berkowitz. Should they? It is debated next.

GUILFOYLE: The serial killer known as son of Sam terrorizing New York City, murdering six people in a string of night time shootings before he was arrested 40 years ago today. And now in a rare interview from behind bars, David Berkowitz opens up about his terrifying killing spree.

DAVID BERKOWITZ, SON OF SAM SERIAL KILLER: People would never understand where I came from, no matter how much I tried to explain it. People would not understand what it was to walk in darkness. I've been locked up since the time of my arrest just under 40 years.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You just turned 64?

BERKOWITZ: Yes, I just turned 64.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What would you tell 23-year-old David Berkowitz today?

BERKOWITZ: Turn around because it is too late, because destruction is coming. As far as I am concerned, that was not me. That was not me. The name, I hate that name. I despise that name.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Which name?

BERKOWITZ: The moniker, Son of Sam. That was a demon.

GUILFOYLE: In light of the new sit down, should media organizations give airtime to serial killers? Greg you are shaking furiously.

GUTFELD: We just raise the question about playing the tape so that we could play the tape, let's be honest about that. We just did what we are questioning not to do. Whether it is ISIS, teenage suicide, mass shootings, we know that actions are influenced by the spotlight which creates exposure. There is an amazing study, and you read this with the book "Influence." After a well-publicized suicide in a community, there is a dramatic increase in single person auto crashes and plane crashes. Suicide when publicized is contagious. People think about these things. Whenever you expose a certain kind of thing that creates notoriety or attention, especially to young people like mass shootings, you will get replication. And you know how I feel about this. He made be contrite, but he does not deserve the spotlight.

GUILFOYLE: All right Dana?

PERINO: That was such a weird thing in the book. I remember saying, how could this actually happen, but proving --

GUTFELD: Three fold increases plane crashes.

PERINO: And also recently that Netflix documentary called "13 reasons why." I did not actually see it, but it was about suicide. Is it better to talk about it or is talking about it does it actually lead to more especially younger people. Interesting thing to me in this one, is there a place for redemption? I think that the lord would say, yes, so I guess the media talking about it helps prevent somebody from going down that path, perhaps, but I would be curious from your standpoint and law enforcement, do you think this makes a difference worse, better?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I mean I have mixed feelings and emotions on it, because I think it is an important way to identify and pointed out, call it what it is. So obviously there is going to be public attention and curiosity towards us. It is a huge crime story and everything especially at the time. Detective Joe Coffee was on the case that took him down. God bless his soul. And you see a guy like this who has committed horrific crimes. Yes of course you do not want anybody to be encouraged by this or to put it out like you said, like shows and the movies and stuff about teen suicide that we are seeing a spike, but I think the truth and getting the story out there is important. And it is worthwhile.

WATTERS: There is an old saying in television, if it bleeds, it leads. And I think sex cells, but death and destruction cells rally well too. Sitting down with a serial killer is -- I understand your point you do not want to glamorize the maniacs, but there is a public service, I think. You know how we show every year on this network, the planes going into the world trade center towers. We do it once a year out of respect for it but it's to remind the American public that the enemy we face and what we are fighting for. Charles Manson sat down in front of cameras. To a certain extent that generation in the 60's that was a wake-up call to see him and to see what he did and why he did that.

INGLIS: Laden if he was captured alive and to network lookers would be ready. Once in a while, we need to see the face of evil. And we need to look evil in the eye, because without evil, you do not have good, you need the juxtaposition. So once in a while, you have to recognize evil for what it is so you understand who you are in a civilized society.

ELLEITHEE: There is also a big difference between something like this, I think that is a retrospective 40 years later, it's going to be more holistic, sitting down with some of the victims. Then when you see a mad media rushed to cover these types of incidents in real time. When they are glorifying the suspect or the recently caught the culprit in real time, oftentimes at the expense of the faces of the victims, that is a very different, much, that speaks much more to your concern, Greg. I am also mixed emotions on the special, but I do like that they will be sitting down with the victims and it does raise the question.

GUILFOYLE: Something to study and get some insight into the criminal mind. How it is said to you just so viciously crossed over into becoming a monster like this. When we come back, a Hollywood megastar says that he has President Obama's blessing to play him in a movie, but find out who it is next. Stay with us.

ELLEITHEE: He was a successful rapper before shooting to fame as "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." And later starring such blockbusters like "Independence Day" and "Men in Black," but now Hollywood A-lister Will Smith may be gearing up for his biggest role yet. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Has anybody said to you, would you play Barack Obama in a movie? So somebody must have called you about it.

WILL SMITH, ACTOR: Yes, I've talked to Barack Obama about it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you? SMITH: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What did he say?

SMITH: He told me that he felt confident that I had the gears for the role.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ELLEITHEE: There you have it. Greg. Are you feeling it?

GUTFELD: I think that President Obama should play Will Smith playing Obama. I think that would be a good twist. But I want to know who will play Obama as the child in Kenya. That is a joke, America. We will be right back. It was a joke. We can all laugh at ourselves.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: I can laugh with you.

PERINO: I think he would be a good choice. But like nails on a chalkboard when he calls him Barack, by his first name, and it is the President, always and forever.

GUTFELD: They are buddies.

PERINO: I don't care.

GUTFELD: I was telling Donald that about the other day. I don't like it.

GUILFOYLE: How about Jesse when he calls you Greg.

PERINO: I bet that Jesse did.

ELLEITHEE: Through the movie the end of the administration, who plays Trump?

WATTERS: I want to know who plays Reverend Wright.

GUTFELD: Who can win?

WATTERS: How does Will Smith get into character? Does he practice bowing? I think the Obama movie would be very similar to the presidency. To the press would love it, it would bomb at the box office. And then he will blame Bush.

GUILFOYLE: You just have to go and laugh, we have very little time.

Otherwise, what Jesse says, the waterfall. What can we do to save you from the pink coat over there? I think that they are friends. He knows him. He would probably play him quite well. I'm sure it -- and he is a very good actor.

PERINO: Who will play Michelle Obama? Everybody will want that role.

GUILFOYLE: Beyonce.

PERINO: Yes, good choice.

GUTFELD: Well said.

WATTERS: I don't know.

GUILFOYLE: That would be nice, when an end? I don't think she would disapprove.

WATTERS: Who will play Joe Biden?

GUTFELD: Adam Sandler.

PERINO: What do you think about it? Mo?

ELLEITHEE: I am a big fan. I think Will Smith is a great actor. Michelle Obama said if she had her choice it would be Will Smith or Denzel Washington.

GUILFOYLE: Kerry Washington would be good as Michelle Obama.

ELLEITHEE: I would wait a little while. It doesn't sound like they are making it. But --

GUILFOYLE: Will Smith's best movie? I have my answer, "Bad Boys." I love that one!

WATTERS: Yes, we need to bring back Martin. What is so funny? You guys don't like Martin?

ELLEITHEE: "One more thing" is up next.

WATTERS: Time now for "One more thing," I will go first. A brush with death in Poland, check out this crazy video, cars driving, and train tracks, here they come. Well one! Just missed the train! So basically what happened was, you know what, they find the driver after almost dying, there it is. Just missed it! That was in Poland, this happen. Crazy, you guys have to be careful.

PERINO: Where do you find things like this?

WATTERS: The producers.

GUILFOYLE: Let's be honest.

WATTERS: Come on, I have other things to do.

GUILFOYLE: You mean versus do your job?

WATTERS: Thanks Kimberly. We are going to kill your "One more thing."

GUTFELD: I will plug my podcast. Foxnewspodcast.com. It's an interview with Manny Dworman, he is a great guy, he owns The Comedy Cellar, a legendary comedy club, and we talked about politics, conservatives in comedy and the era of Trump. It is really good. Only like 25 minutes. You will not miss it.

Greg's wishes do come true! 40 years later. So I'm standing out, you know, where I live. And this happens. Take a look at this. There is the guy with a hand truck and the box falls off on his hand truck filled with pop rocks and popcorn. If I was ten years old, this would have been like a dream come true. Like that scene and animal house where the woman flies through the window and the kid says, thank you, god. It was insane. But I am 52.

So anyways, I'm yelling at the dude with the truck, but everybody has ear buds in, so he just walks. He walks with the truck, left this giant box. I ran out into the street, and I grabbed it and took it back. And I held on and I was going, look at all of these pop rocks. It is the strangest story ever. I look at the address. And it belongs to a restaurant of a guy that I am meeting in 10 minutes. It is the most insane story ever. It was an ice cream place called odd fellows, and I am meeting him about a boiler.

WATTERS: Wow that is really ends well.

GUTFELD: Is a great ice cream store, on spring and Lafayette in Soho.

PERINO: You put pop rocks in the ice cream?

GUTFELD: Yes, you can.

WATTERS: Why didn't you bring the Pop Rocks and --

GUTFELD: I did not steal one bag. It was huge. And the chef came and --

PERINO: Wanted to give it to your girls?

WATTERS: Yes, they are very healthy for you.

GUTFELD: Dreams do come true, if 20 years ago that happen.

GUILFOYLE: Why don't you get in a bathtub with a bunch of Coca-Cola and some pop rocks?

GUTFELD: Why haven't I done into lately, you mean?

WATTERS: Dana, it's about a dog.

PERINO: It is about a dog, because a couple of things, it is national spoil your dog day at - actually it is every day at our house. We took Jasper with us to lunch today. There he is sitting with us. Had a little update, remember I showed you last week when he had the collar on because I found the melanoma on his lip. He had to have surgery to make sure that they got clear margins. We had to wait all week for the results. Peter called me tonight and said, free and clean! That is a good update.

GUILFOYLE: Now Greg needs a good report. Furthermore, you think it might be precancerous.

GUTFELD: Boy, this is --

WATTERS: Medical information on the air, Kimberly Guilfoyle everybody.

GUTFELD: My life.

GUILFOYLE: No, because I encourage them to get check, I might have saved your life so that you could annoy me further. I love that.

GUTFELD: I am going on Monday, ok?

GUILFOYLE: Who wants the cats?

GUTFELD: I am. I love the musical.

GUILFOYLE: Perfect, it has been called a catastrophe. A cat ran out in front of the game, the feisty little thing running out with the bases loaded, two outs, delaying the game briefly. The member of the Cardinals ground crew runs out to grab the stray and scare the cat. The animal tried to bite and scratch him. But he does not have rabies, so it is ok. I wanted to give you that important medical update. While, what do you mean. They call him rally cat, isn't that cute? The next page -- that was a grand grandson. That is true.

WATTERS: All right Mo.

ELLEITHEE: Here's a little bit of a rant, so I am a former communications rector spokesman for the Democratic National Committee.

WATTERS: Sorry to hear that.

ELLEITHEE: And even I agree that some of the criticism of the DNC in the last elections is legit, but something is ridiculous. Folks from a group that was founded by Bernie Sanders are accusing the DNC of being arrogant and pompous, why, over donuts.

WATTERS: What do you mean?

ELLEITHEE: Last month this group, our revolution protested outside the DNC. And DNC staffers came out and offered them donuts and water, nice, right? Not according to Turner, the President who wrote an email saying it was condescending and that the DNC was trying to seduce them with donuts and water.

PERINO: very easy date. It depends on the donuts.

ELLEITHEE: I want us all to be nicer on a human level, like the DNC level, sometimes a donuts is just a donut.

WATTERS: Set your DVR, never missed an episode of "The Five." "Hannity" is up next.

GUILFOYLE: Nice job.



