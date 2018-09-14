AI-generated fake videos may be a security threat, lawmakers warn
Are AI-generated fake videos a potential threat to US national security?
A group of U.S. lawmakers thinks so. On Thursday, they called on U.S. intelligence agencies to prepare a report evaluating how the country might stop "
"We are deeply concerned that deep fake technology could soon be deployed by malicious foreign actors," reads a letter from U.S. Representatives Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.).
The big worry is that foreign governments will one day fool millions of Americans with AI-generated fake video or audio. Imagine a U.S. politician being depicted as making a racist comment and the clip going viral right before an election. Thanks to today's machine learning algorithms, a bad actor might be able to pull this off. The technology can already clone your voice, swap someone's face with another, and take existing footage and manipulate the subject's lips to say something else.
More From PCmag
Fortunately, the
"By blurring the line between fact and fiction,
The lawmakers sent their letter to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who's warned Congress about Russian attempts to use U.S. social media to spread misinformation ahead of the midterm elections. So far, the misinformation efforts have generally been confined to inflammatory internet memes and opinions from fake accounts. But the lawmakers are calling on U.S. intelligence to examine whether any foreign governments have already attempted to use
They're also asking U.S. intelligence to come up with recommendations on how to counter
This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.