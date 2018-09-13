Trump campaign manager calls for congressional hearings of Google

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager lambasted Google after an internal video recording of the company lamenting the 2016 presidential outcome was leaked to the media on Wednesday.

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager, called the content in the video a “threat to the Republic,” and demanded a congressional hearing be had of the tech company.

“Watch the video,” Parscale tweeted. “Google believes they can shape your search results and videos to make you “have their values”. Open Borders. Socialism. Medicare 4 all. Congressional hearings! Investigative.”

The video was recorded after the 2016 presidential election during one of Google’s “TGIF meetings.”

“Myself, as an immigrant and a refugee, I certainly find this election deeply offensive and I know many of you do, too,” said Google co-founder Sergey Brin in the video. “And I think it’s a very stressful time and it conflicts with many of our values.”

Google’s vice president Kent Walker said the election was “a shock to all of us.”

The video was interpreted by some conservatives and right-wing groups as confirmation of tech company’s alleged bias towards left-wing politics. Facebook, Google, and Twitter have denied accusations of manipulating search results to promote such ideas.

In a statement provided to Fox News, a Google spokesperson said, “Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products. To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint.”