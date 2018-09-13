Amazon drivers reveal they 'pee in bottles and face intimidation and missing wages': report

Amazon drivers are forced to pee in bottles, break the speed limit and face intimidation from bosses to get their deliveries out in time, it has been claimed.

Drivers across the U.S. have revealed the shocking pressures placed on their shoulders by courier firms working for the online giant.

One driver even claimed he was told to hold off going to hospital after badly injuring his hand after the truck door slammed on it cutting it down to the bone.

Others complained of missed wages, being unable to stop for food and having to break traffic laws to get the packages out on time.

One manager of a New Jersey based courier company told Business Insider: "The work is brutal.

"Drivers have to pee in bottles in their vans all the time."

