Twitter says Alex Jones broke its rules, but he has not been banned

Twitter can’t seem to quit Alex Jones.

The microblogging platform, which has taken heat for being one of the few tech companies to not ban the far-right conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder, admitted on Friday that he had a history of posts in violation of the site’s terms of service but still won’t terminate his accounts, according to a report.

Previously, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a tweetstorm last week defended his company’s decision not to ban Jones by saying, among other things, that the conspiracy theorist hadn’t violated the site's rules and that having him around gave journalists an opportunity to “document, validate, and refute such information directly.”

CNN compiled a list of Jones’ posts in which he said victims of mass shootings were engaged in false-flag operations, labeled Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg a Nazi and attacked LGBT people.

WHY TWITTER WON'T BAN ALEX JONES

When confronted by the network with the posts, a Twitter spokesperson said the company concluded that of the more than a dozen tweets, seven were found to have violated Twitter’s rules. Twitter would have required those tweets to be deleted, if they still up.

After CNN’s story was published, the tweets were deleted and Jones reportedly said on his Friday program that he had instructed his staff to do so as a way of "taking the high road"—but he contested whether they violated any of Twitter’s rules.

Meanwhile, Jones’ website and other online platforms are still popular destinations.

Infowars continues to attract more than 1 million page visits per day and has trended upward this month, according to Amazon’s Alexa website traffic report, which also said Infowars averages more than 25 million page views per month, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Also, Google still offers the Infowars app for Android users, and Apple customers can download it through the App Store.

Facebook and YouTube both deliberated for months what to do with Jones and Infowars before Apple forced their hands, reports the Verge, even though their conclusion was more or less preordained.

Regardless of how the tech platforms proceed against Jones (or don’t), they’ll continue to face scrutiny from all sides of the political spectrum for their choices.

