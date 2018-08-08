WhatsApp bug lets hackers access your group chats to spread fake messages

WhatsApp users are being warned of a newly-discovered attack that lets hackers infiltrate your private messages and group chats.

Coupled with other tricks, the flaw could allow scammers to impersonate you and even spread fake messages to your mates on the Facebook-owned chat app.

The exploit, spotted by Check Point Research's cyber-security buffs, is made possible by vulnerabilities between WhatsApp for mobile and WhatsApp for the web (which users have to sync to send messages on their desktop).

Click on The Sun for more.