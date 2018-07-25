Expand / Collapse search
Big Tech Backlash

Mozilla developer claims Google is slowing YouTube on Firefox

PCmag
Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration - RC1502FFC0B0

Feel like YouTube runs a little slow on the Firefox and Edge browsers? You're not the ony one who thinks so.

On Tuesday, a Firefox developer claimed that YouTube runs five times slower on both browsers compared to Chrome. "On my 1 Gbps internet, it takes 5 seconds in Firefox and Edge and 1 second in Chrome," Mozilla Program Manager Chris Peterson said on Twitter.

He went on to claim that Google — which owns YouTube — effectively tailored the streaming service to run better on the company's browser over competing products.

In his own testing, Peterson found that while a YouTube video itself will load fast on Firefox and Edge, other page content such as the comment section and the bar on the right side recommending other videos will first appear as gray boxes, before finally loading after five seconds.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.