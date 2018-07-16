The best Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and while the sale doesn't officially begin until 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, Amazon is kicking things off early with a few sales on its own devices. Check those out below to get a head start on your Prime Day shopping.

You'll need to be a Prime member to get the best bargains. If you're not already a subscriber, it's free to join for 30 days, after which it's $119 per year.

We'll be updating this post throughout the day as more deals go live, so check back for more. Prime Day savings officially run through tomorrow, July 17, but we'll likely see deals all week.

Featured Deals

Check out more deals from TechBargains.

Amazon Devices

Check out more Amazon Device deals.

Laptop and Desktop Computers

Check out more Laptops & Desktop PC deals.

Networking, Storage and Components

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X 8-Core/16-Thread Processor for $429.99

Check out more Networking, Storage and Components deals here.

Smart Home Devices

Check out more Smart Home deals.

TVs and Home Entertainment

50" Toshiba 4K UltraHD HDR Fire TV Edition Smart HDTV for $289.99 (list $399.99)

Check out more TV deals here.

Gaming

SNES Classic for $79.99

Check out more Gaming deals.

Walmart

Amazon isn't the only one holding sales today. Here are some deals at rival Walmart.

Nintendo Switch Gaming Console + Choice of Game: Zelda, Mario Kart 8, Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 for $329 (list $359.99)

(list $359.99) Straight Talk Apple iPhone Free Airtime Bundles (iPhone X + $130 Airtime, iPhone 8 Plus + $130 Airtime, More) for $999

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.