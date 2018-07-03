Nintendo is launching 3 special edition 2DS XL

In Nintendo's home territory of Japan, the 2DS XL is known as the 2DS LL, and Japanese gamers are set to get three new 2DS LL to choose between in the coming weeks.

As Engadget reports, Nintendo has revealed three special edition 2DS LL handhelds that for now will be exclusive to Japan. That's not to say you can't import one rather than waiting for one or all of them to head west, though.

First up we have the Animal Crossing 2DS LL with a cover showing the English name "Animal Crossing" on a "fresh green" background with hollowed out leaf and imprint detail. It will cost $144 with a preinstalled copy of Animal Crossing Amiibo + and will be available on July 19. Also arriving on July 19 for the same price is the 2DS LL Mario Kart 7 Pack. The case has a red boarder and black tire-like texture. As you'd expect, Mario Kart 7 is preinstalled.

Finally we have what is sure to be the most popular new special edition design: the 2DS LL Creeper Edition. Minecraft fans in the West will be demanding Nintendo at least launches this edition for them to pick up.

The casing looks like the very familiar Creeper enemy from Minecraft complete with hollowed out mouth and eyes. There's little chance of you misplacing this bright green 2DS, which will be launching in Japan on Aug. 2 for $153. A copy of Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition will come preinstalled.

Of the three, the Creeper Edition seems the most likely to get a US and European launch. Mario Kart 7 is a little old now to gain much interest and entice a purchase. The Animal Crossing case design is excellent, though, so that could do well for Nintendo.

Don't forget, while we wait to see if Nintendo does release these special edition handhelds outside of Japan, GameStop just started selling a new Zelda-themed 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition.

