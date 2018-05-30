Amazon extends Prime benefit to more Whole Foods stores

Good news, Amazon Prime members: Now you can get special discounts at even more Whole Foods stores.

Amazon on Wednesday announced it is bringing this Prime perk to another 121 Whole Foods Market stores across 12 states as well as all Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide. Prime members get an extra 10 percent off certain sale items (look for the yellow sale signs) plus exclusive weekly deals on select items (denoted with blue "Prime Member Deal" signs).

What kind of exclusive deals are we talking? Here's some of the sales running this week:

Organic raspberries, $2.50 per 6 oz. container

Responsibly farmed tail-on white shrimp, 2 lb. bag for $12.99 ($5 off)

Antibiotic-free rotisserie chicken, $6 each (one-day sale, May 30)

Back to Nature crackers and cookies, 2 for $5

40 percent off all probiotic supplements (weekend sale, June 1 to June 3)

Amazon, which acquired Whole Foods Market last year for $13.7 billion, first launched this Prime benefit in Florida earlier this month and plans to expand it nationwide this summer. With today's expansion, the savings are available at Whole Foods Market stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, Louisiana, New Mexico, northern Nevada, northern California, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah plus Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide.

To take advantage of this benefit, download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with your Amazon account, then scan the app's Prime Code at checkout. You can also use your mobile phone number at checkout, if that's easier. The deals are prominently displayed in stores, and you can also see many of them in the Whole Foods Market app.

Amazon earlier this month hiked the price of Prime to $119 per year or $12.99 per month, though there are workarounds if it's free shipping you're after. Existing customers will see a price bump from $99 to $119 as of June 16. Besides special discounts at Whole Foods, a Prime subscription offers free, two-day shipping on Amazon.com purchases; unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading; unlimited photo storage via Prime Photos; and early access to Amazon's Lightning Deals.

Prime members can also get two-hour Whole Foods deliveries via Prime Now in 10 cities, including Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Atlanta, and San Francisco. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card also offers 5 percent back on Whole Foods Market purchases.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.