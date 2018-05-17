Instagram to reveal how much time you're spending in the app

Wondering if you waste too much time on Instagram? You'll soon be able to find out.

Instagram is developing a new "Usage Insights" tool that'll show you how much time you've spent over the product. "Any time should be positive and intentional," CEO Kevin Systrom said in a tweet.

Systrom confirmed the feature after a developer named Jane Manchun Wong dug into the computer code of Instagram's mobile app and noticed an upcoming "Usage Insights" section under testing. A line of computer code for the feature mentions the words "time_spent," Wong said in a tweet.