Photo of shaved Mario goes viral, sparks mixed reviews from Nintendo fans

Do you recognize a-me? It's Mario!

A tweet showing a hairless version of the iconic Nintendo character Mario has sparked more than 145,000 retweets and 142,000 likes as of Monday afternoon.

In the photo, Mario lacks his signature mustache, as well as his eyebrows and dark hair.

The image has prompted a wave of reactions from fellow Twitter users.

“You’ve cursed me with this image,” one user wrote.

“He looks like powder,” another said, making a reference to the title character from the 1995 movie of the same name.

In one tweet, a user compared him to actor Michael Chiklis.

One user simply tweeted: “Nightmares.”

Another added, “Terrifying.”

"Makes me wanna burn my eyeballs tbh," one user echoed.

Other users shared gifs in reaction to the new look.

One user attempted to fix the problem by doing some Photoshopping of his own — and sharing several different looks.