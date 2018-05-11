Elon Musk to offer free rides down his Boring tunnel
Elon Musk isn't one for thinking small or cheap, so his solution to beating the traffic was neither. The Boring Company is building tunnels under LA as a way of bypassing traffic completely, and the first one is almost finished.
As Engadget reports, Musk posted a video of the "almost done" tunnel on Instagram along with the promise of offering free rides to the public in a few months. Of course, those free rides can only happen if the Boring Company manages to secure final regulatory approval for the tunnel. Seeing as LA let him build it, I doubt he will now be stopped from using it.
This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.