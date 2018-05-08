Russia set to showcase new robo-tank at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russia will showcase its new “Uran-9” robo-tank at the Victory Day parade in Moscow on Wednesday.



The “Uran-9” has already been used by Russian forces in Syria, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. The tank is armed with anti-tank guided missiles, 30-mm automatic cannon and 7.62-mm machine gun, the Ministry, explained, in a Facebook post.

A video posted on the social network shows the Uran-9 firing its weapons, destroying obstacles, and navigating difficult terrain.

Designed to protect Russian military personnel, the tank and its armaments are operated by a commander located up to 1.8 miles from the vehicle. Operating distance increases to 3.7 miles if four robo-tanks are deployed, the Defense Ministry says.

Wednesday’s military parade on Red Square commemorates the 73rd anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Russia will also showcase “Uran-6,” its new mine-clearing robot, at the Victory Day parade.

The robot “proved itself well” during operations in Syria, according to the Defense Ministry. Uran-6 was used for the demining in the ancient city of Palmyra, as well as Aleppo and Deir ez Zor, the Ministry explained, in a Facebook post.

Equipped with four video cameras, the Uran-6 can be remotely operated from a distance of up to 0.6 miles. “This ensures complete safety of personnel,” the Ministry said.

The robo-sapper can be fitted with different tools, such as a “striker, roller and milling trawls, as well as a bulldozer blade and a “mechanical grasping” implement.

Other new Russian weapons making their public debut on Wednesday include the Korsar and Katran unmanned aerial vehicles and its BMPT Terminator fire support combat vehicles.

Russia typically shows off its latest weaponry at the Victory Day parade. In 2015, for example, the T-14 Armata tank made its first public appearance in the Red Square event.

