City of Atlanta hit by ransomware attack

The City of Atlanta has been targeted in a ransomware attack that has impacted a number of its systems.

“The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various internal and customer facing applications, including some applications that customers use to pay bills or access court-related information,” a spokesperson for the city explained, in a statement emailed to Fox News.

Atlanta’s Information Management team is working with Microsoft to resolve the issue, according to the city. “We are confident that our team of technology professionals will be able to restore applications soon,” it added. “Our City website, Atlantaga.gov, remains accessible and we will provide updates as we receive them.”

Citing a screenshot taken by a city employee, 11Alive reports that that hackers are demanding $51,000 in bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is popular with hackers because it is hard to trace.

The FBI is working with the city to determine what happened in the attack, according to 11Alive.

Last year, a major ransomware attack forced the shutdown of a host of IT systems at Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Also in 2017, a hacker targeted Sacramento Regional Transit, deleting 30 million files in a ransomware attack. Officials worked to restore the data from backup files.

In 2016, a Los Angeles hospital paid a ransom of nearly $17,000 in bitcoins to hackers who infiltrated and disabled its computer network

