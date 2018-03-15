Woman texts wrong number, gets awesome response

A wrong-number text had doubly heartwarming results last week. It all started when a woman named Syd texted a picture of herself in a dress, apparently seeking advice—but not to the person she meant to send it to.

Instead of just ignoring it or telling her she had the wrong number, though, the man who received the text sent back a picture of five of his kids smiling and giving thumbs-up signs, MSN reports.

"I believe this message was intended for someone else," he wrote. "My wife isn't home, so I couldn't get her opinion, but the kids and I think you look stunning in your dress! You should definitely go with that one!" The text exchange went viral after a friend of Syd's posted it to Twitter.

After it was revealed that Tony Wood of Missouri was the father who had sent the kind response, it was discovered that his wife wasn't home because she was with the couple's sixth child, Kaizler, at the hospital.

The 6-year-old is battling leukemia, and after the text story went viral, people started donating to the family's GoFundMe campaign. As of this writing, it had raised nearly quadruple its $10,000 goal, and an update on the page thanks everyone for their support: "God continues to show us He is there for us and it is awesome to see His love move! ... Our needs to get back on our feet have been met! We can't thank you enough, but any further donations are unnecessary!" Tony Wood also tweeted a picture of Kaizler giving Syd his own thumbs-up.

