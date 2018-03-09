B-21 Raider bomber set for Air Force 'design review'

The Air Force is set to do a “critical design review” of its next-generation B-21 Raider bomber, according to the Warrior Maven website.

Air Force officials have described the review as a key step on the path to the aircraft’s formal construction. The futuristic long-range bomber will have “fourth-generation” stealth technology designed to elude sophisticated air defenses.

“The B-21 program has completed preliminary design review. The next step is critical design review. The Air Force remains confident in the B-21's progress and in delivering this new capability as planned in the mid-2020s,” Anne Stefanek, senior Air Force public affairs director, told Warrior Maven.

The designation B-21 recognizes the aircraft as the military’s first bomber of the 21st century.

Built by Northrop Grumman, the B-21 Raider will let the Air Force launch from the continental U.S. and deliver airstrikes on any location in the world.