Random, terrifying laughter from Amazon's Alexa creeps out its users

Amazon’s Alexa apparently has been malfunctioning -- and it's caused quite a shock.

The ecommerce giant’s virtual assistant has been heard laughing in a creepy, maniacal way without being prompted -- and it became a trending moment on Twitter Wednesday.

“‘Cameras and software do not have emotions, and it is safe to say that they never will.’ one of my student arguments from their midterm that I put here to ponder in 10 years when my camera laughs at me... what is that?... Alexa already laughs at you randomly...” tweeted Andrew Bell, a “data nerd” in Richmond, Virginia.

Alexa allows customers to request information, play music from their library, make calls, listen to audiobooks, and control smart home devices.

Amazon said it’s working to deactivate Alexa’s response to the command “laugh.”

“We’re aware of this and working to fix it,” Amazon reps told CNBC.

“In rare circumstances, Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase “Alexa, laugh.” We are changing that phrase to be “Alexa, can you laugh?” which is less likely to have false positives, and we are disabling the short utterance “Alexa, laugh.” We are also changing Alexa’s response from simply laughter to “Sure, I can laugh” followed by laughter.”