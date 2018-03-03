Smartwatches, better TV reception, Bitcoin investments and more: Tech Q&A

Grasping Bitcoin

Q: Bitcoins! I want to know all about them and how I can make a million dollars!

A: When the Bitcoin craze started, it was impossible to predict the ever-changing value of blockchain currency. Most gold rushes follow a familiar pattern: People get excited, they start throwing money at an opportunity, and then it succeeds or flops. Bitcoin is a confusing concept for a lot of people, and many first-time investors are targets of scams. As always, you are wise to learn everything you can before you get started; the market is wildly unpredictable, even in the conventional stock market, so don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Click here for 12 answers to popular Bitcoin questions.

Antenna Advice

Q: I purchased an indoor antenna to get free HD TV. It works OK, but where’s the best place to position it?

A: I’m glad you asked this question because there has been so much talk about streaming services that viewers often forget that television can still be free, and the quality of regular broadcasts is better than ever. Consumer antennas have confounded TV owners since the days of rabbit ears, and the environment inside your house can strongly affect the signal you receive. Many people resort to trial and error, but you can use a few strategies to maximize the picture quality of your set. Click here for five TV antenna reception tricks.

Best Wrist Gear

Q: I don’t know what’s better for me, a fitness tracker or a smartwatch?

A: Many of my listeners are aware that I am a very active person, and I always have been. I was excited when Garmins and Fitbits hit the market because collecting data on your workout can be very handy (so to speak). It’s wonderful to see how many miles you’ve walked and calories you’ve burned. A full-on smartwatch adds even more layers to this experience, including texting, specialized apps, and a built-in GPS. But then you have to ask yourself: Do I really need all those bells and whistles? Many people do, and they consider a smartwatch an invaluable lifestyle choice. Meanwhile, many fitness trackers have become so sophisticated that they behave a lot like your average smart watch. To determine the best one for you, you need to set these devices side-by-side. Click here to compare fitness trackers to smartwatches.

Recording Phone Calls

Q: For various reasons, I want to record certain phone calls on my smartphone. Can you tell me how to do it?

A: Before I answer your question, please understand the sensitivity and potential legality of this issue. People say things on the phone that they would never say in person, and they expect a certain amount of privacy. Best consult a lawyer too. It’s no accident that criminal courts may reject audio evidence that was recorded without someone’s knowledge. That said, recording calls can be very helpful for interviews and record keeping, and there are several ways to do it. Click here to learn how to record a phone call.

Google Photos Tips

Q: I heard you say on your show that you like Google Photos. Do you have any tips on using it?

A: For years, Flickr was the go-to service for web-based photo storage. Flickr made it easy to organize, back up, and share your images with the world. These days, cloud services are everywhere, and we can virtually copy our albums in countless different ways. Even Amazon Prime will archive your images. But as usual, Google has gone far beyond the call of duty, giving users features and options that the average user hasn’t even discovered yet. Click here for 20 things Google Photos can do you probably don’t know.

