Barbara Streisand cloned her dog twice

In an interview touching several different subjects, from her potential return to Broadway, dealing with sexism and her thoughts on the 2017 Oscars, Barbara Streisand has revealed that her two puppies are actually clones of a dog she used to have.

Speaking with Variety, Streisand said that the two Coton de Tulear dogs, named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, are actually clones of a dog that passed away last year, Samantha.

“They have different personalities,” Streisand told Variety. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

Before Samantha passed on, Babs had cells taken from the dog's mouth and stomach for replicating purposes.

Streisand, 75, also has a third dog, Miss Fanny, who is a distant cousin of Samantha, making it one big happy family.

It's unknown how much the "Funny Girl"-star paid for the cloning procedure, but it's likely no laughing matter.

According to Viagen Pets, cloning a dog can cost $50,000.