Adobe Flash flaw was exploited in North Korea-linked hacks

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers his New Year's speech at an undisclosed place in North Korea Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Kim said Monday the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)  (KCNA via KNS)

The Adobe Flash Player has a serious bug that North Korean hackers may have been exploiting to steal files from computers.

The previously unknown flaw can let an attacker trigger remote code execution over a PC. It affects both the current version of the Adobe Flash Player (28.0.0.137), along with earlier versions.

On Thursday, Adobe Systems issued a security advisory warning that bad actors were exploiting the bug "in limited, targeted attacks against Windows users."

One security researcher has claimed that North Korea hackers were behind the attacks. Simon Choi, a director at the security firm Hauri, tweeted that the assaults occurred in mid-November, and were targeting South Koreans who were conducting research on North Korea.

