Adobe Flash flaw was exploited in North Korea-linked hacks

The Adobe Flash Player has a serious bug that North Korean hackers may have been exploiting to steal files from computers.

The previously unknown flaw can let an attacker trigger remote code execution over a PC. It affects both the current version of the Adobe Flash Player (28.0.0.137), along with earlier versions.

On Thursday, Adobe Systems issued a security advisory warning that bad actors were exploiting the bug "in limited, targeted attacks against Windows users."

One security researcher has claimed that North Korea hackers were behind the attacks. Simon Choi, a director at the security firm Hauri, tweeted that the assaults occurred in mid-November, and were targeting South Koreans who were conducting research on North Korea.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.