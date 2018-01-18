Pornhub usage spiked in Hawaii after false ballistic missile alert

Pornhub reported its website's traffic in Hawaii drastically increased on Saturday after residents were told a ballistic missile attack alert was a mistake.

The website tweeted Wednesday a graph of the day’s traffic in Hawaii, and noted page views dropped drastically after the ballistic missile alert was sent out at 8:07 a.m. HST. Pornhub said in a statement the traffic was “a massive -77 percent below that of a typical Saturday.”

However, once residents were notified around 8:45 a.m. HST that the alert was a false alarm and there was no threat, traffic on the porn site shot up, Pornhub reported.

“Those seeking further relief, headed back to Pornhub where pageviews surged +48 percent above typical levels at 9:01 a.m. (local time),” the website said.

The emergency alert blunder caused more than 1 million people in Hawaii to fear they were about to be struck by a nuclear missile.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza said an employee mistakenly hit the live alert button, which sent out the false message. Rapoza said the worker has since been reassigned.

