Stunning photo captures moment butterfly lands on owl's head

Stunning photo captures the butterfly landing on a barn owl's head

In an incredible shot, a photographer has captured the moment when a butterfly landed on a barn owl’s head.

Rob Bates, a 34-year-old tattoo artist, was taking part in a bird of prey photography workshop in Bridlington, Northern England, when he noticed the insect flying near the owl’s head.

"It was a beautiful butterfly so I re-positioned myself and waited for the perfect shot,” he said, according to an SWNS report. "This butterfly looked as though it was almost attracted to the owl as it wouldn't leave it alone, flying around its head, while the owl wasn't bothered at all.”

Rob Bates captured the incredible shot  ( © Rob Bates / SWNS.com)

"Then just about when I thought it was going to leave, the sun shone through and as it went to land on the owls head I took the shot, giving me shot of the day,” he added. "Goes to show persistence pays off."

Bates was about 20 feet away from the owl when he took the stunning shot.