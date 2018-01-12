The Satanic Temple is thinking about suing Twitter over 'religious discrimination'

The Satanic Temple is considering suing Twitter for religious discrimination after a tweet appeared on the platform to burn down the Temple and was retweeted, including by former child actor Corey Feldman.

In a press release, The Satanic Temple (TST) said its spokesperson and co-founder, Lucien Greaves, appealed to followers to report the tweet, which called for people to burn down the organization's headquarters in Salem, Mass., only to no avail.

Greaves noted that Twitter put his account on "permanent suspension without explanation." He added, “This is a clear demonstration of unconscionable religious discrimination, and an egregious failure to apply Twitter’s Terms of Service evenly, or even sensibly.”

Twitter declined to comment on the matter when reached by Fox News.

In his tweet, Feldman described them as "satanic nutbags."

Greaves said he had done nothing that would violate Twitter's Terms of Service, which have been called into question in recent days.

“If this were a threat against any other place of congregation, I’m certain Twitter would have responded much differently," Greaves went on to say. "Twitter has explicit policies against targeting religious groups and against calls for violence against groups and individuals, but they arbitrarily decided that those rules don’t apply when the threats are directed toward us."

