Power outage hits CES, social media mocks electronics show

A major power outage hit CES Wednesday, leaving parts of the world’s largest consumer electronics show in darkness.

The outage hit some areas of the annual CES event in Las Vegas, lasting about two hours. It ended just after 4 p.m. EST.

Some showrooms and hallways went dark inside the vast Las Vegas Convention Center during the outage.

“Power has been fully restored. We are opening Central Hall. Again, thank you for your patience during this time,” explained the CES Twitter account, at 4:20 p.m. EST.

Earlier, CES tweeted that the outage had been addressed by NV Energy, the region's power supplier.

Attendees took to Twitter to share images and poke fun at the eerily darkened convention space.

LG Electronics, which is showcasing a host of products at CES, even turned the outage as a PR opportunity. “Even without power, #CES2018 still can’t match the perfect black of an #LGOLEDTV. #CESBlackOut,” it tweeted.

Rick Rohmer, a product engineer with electrical-systems specialist Legrand, said the power outage affected only part of a booth for Qi, a consortium of companies that make wireless chargers. Most of its display was lit as hundreds of attendees passed by in the dark on their way to a brightly lit giant screen TV over the convention center's fully functioning South Hall.

"We lucked out," he said. "If our extension cord went over there we'd be out of power."

Fox News' Andrew Craft and the Associated Press contributed to this article.