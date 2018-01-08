Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Spaceflight

Zuma satellite launched by SpaceX reportedly 'total loss,' failed to launch into orbit

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
U.S. spy satellite "Zuma," which was supposed to launch into orbit on Sunday night, is expected to be a “total loss” after it reportedly didn’t make it.

U.S. spy satellite "Zuma," which was supposed to launch into orbit on Sunday night, is expected to be a “total loss” after it reportedly didn’t make it.  (Tim Shortt/Florida Today via AP)

A U.S. spy satellite which was supposed to launch into orbit on Sunday night is expected to be a “total loss” after it reportedly didn’t make it.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which carried the highly-classified satellite codenamed Zuma, is believed to have plunged back into the Earth’s atmosphere, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing industry and government officials.

SPACEX LAUNCHES ROCKET CARRYING CLASSIFIED PAYLOAD FOR US GOVERNMENT

Lawmakers from the Senate and House, along with congressional staffers, were briefed on the failed mission, according to the Journal.

Launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the satellite reportedly didn’t separate itself from the rocket, as it should have.

In this image made with an 8-minute long exposure the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and lands as seen from from the Ocean Club Marina in Port Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. On Sunday, SpaceX has launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)

The highly classified satellite, which launched on the Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night, was provided by Northrop Grumman, which wouldn’t name the government agency for which it was provided.  (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)

A SpaceX spokesperson told Fox News in a statement: "We do not comment on missions of this nature; but as of right now reviews of the data indicate Falcon 9 performed nominally.”

The launch broadcast ended commentary five minutes into the flight, due to the secretive nature of the U.S. satellite. However, the company continued to broadcast the return of the first-stage booster to Cape Canaveral, where it landed upright as part of a recycling effort.

SPACEX LAUNCH SPARKS FEARS OF ALIEN INVASION IN LOS ANGELES

While officials haven’t commented on the status of the satellite, the Pentagon’s Strategic Command, which update satellites orbiting the planet, hasn’t updated its catalog to show where the satellite is, according to the Journal.

The satellite was provided by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, which wouldn’t name the government agency for which it was provided.

Fox News' Phil Keating contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.