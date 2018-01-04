Nintendo Switch is now the 'fastest-selling' video game console in the history of the US

If there was any doubt that the Nintendo Switch was a massive hit, it can be firmly put to rest.

Nintendo announced on Thursday that the Switch is now the "fastest-selling home video game system in U.S. history," having sold more than 4.8 million units in the United States since its release in March. That surpasses every other system released in the U.S., including the Wii, which was the previous record holder. The Wii sold more than 4 million units in its first ten months and went on to sell more than 100 million units over the lifetime of the console.

Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go,” said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s President and COO, in a release. “Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond.”

The Swtich, which has helped boost Nintendo shares over the past year, has been aided by a strong lineup of games since its release. Games such as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Super Mario Odyssey" are selling like gangbusters. More than 55 percent of Switch owners have the latest Zelda and more than 60 percent have the latest Mario game. At one point the latest Zelda game was selling at a ratio of higher than one-to-one of available Switch units and is one of the best reviewed games of all-time, with a 97 rating according to Metacritic.

Conversely, "Super Mario Odyssey" also has a 97 rating, according to Metacritic.

Other games have sold well for the Switch, a hybrid system that can be played both on a TV and on the go. Other games such as "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and "Splatoon 2" have rates of more than 50 percent and 20 percent, respectively, across the U.S.

Are Nintendo's struggles a thing of the past?

For years, Nintendo struggled to catch up to its well-heeled competitors Microsoft and Sony, due in large part to a lack of third-party developers. But that doesn't seem to be the case with the Switch, as more than 300 games from third-party developers have already launched for the device, with many more to come.

"FIFA 18" from Electronic Arts, "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" and "Just Dance 2018" from Ubisoft and "Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition" from Mojang are just some of the third-party games being sold for the Switch. Other third-party games include "NBA 2K18" from 2K Games, "Sonic Mania" from SEGA and "Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers" from Capcom.

Other games forthcoming in 2018 include new releases from Nintendo such as "Kirby Star Allies," "Bayonetta," "Bayonetta 2" and a new game starring Yoshi. Third-party developers are also developing new games, though there may be some issues related to games with larger file sizes.

In December, The Wall Street Journal reported that Nintendo would delay the rollout of 64-gigabyte Switch game cards until 2019. They had originally been expected to be made available later this year.

