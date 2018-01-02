Expand / Collapse search
Apple

Security researcher finds 15-year-old MacOS bug

PCmag
File photo: A guest points to a new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, U.S. October 27, 2016. (REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)

Happy New Year, Apple. As 2017 drew to a close, a security researcher tweeted out a macOS security flaw that's apparently existed for at least 15 years. "Woah. One tiny, ugly bug. Fifteen years. Full system compromise," the researcher, who goes by Siguza, tweeted on Sunday.

Siguza did not warn Apple before tweeting, but claims the flaw can only be triggered when you have local access to the Mac.

"Some people seem to think I do this out of hate, but I actually do it out of love for craft of hacking," Siguza tweeted. "I'm not trying to shame or blame anyone but if you have to blame someone, fine, put it on me. I can live with that."

