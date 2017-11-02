Here are the Russian Facebook ads you might have seen during the election

Members of the House Intelligence Committee released a number of Russian-sponsored Facebook and Instagram ads on Wednesday.

The ads, which were seen by at least 10 million Americans, according to Facebook, are most likely associated with the Russian “troll farm” Internet Research Agency.

The spots, which were allegedly intended to create political division in the country, exploit some of the country’s most sensitive issues, such as gun control, the Black Lives Matter movement, gay rights, immigration, and more.

“America, we have a problem,” Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., who sits on the House committee, said Wednesday to a group of social media representatives. “We basically have the brightest minds of our tech community here and Russia was able to weaponize your platforms to divide us, to dupe us and to discredit democracy.” Speier also sits on the House committee.

Check out some of the ads below:

A post from a group called "LGBT United" sponsored an anti-Westboro Baptist Church counter protest.

“Westboro baptist church is planning to stand against tolerance in education near LG,” the post reads.

Target: Facebook users in Kansas, ages 14 and older

Impressions: 4,798 users

Clicks: 240

Ad spend: 3,136.68 rubles, or approximately $54.73 USD

Ad run: May 11-22, 2016

A Facebook post sponsored by a group called “BM” shows a picture of Union Square in New York City with the words “NOT MY PRESIDENT.” A picture of Trump’s face crossed out with a large red X is seen next to the phrase.

The post appears to be advertising a protest against Trump’s presidency.

“STOP TRUMP! STOP RACISM! JOIN THE PROTEST at Union Square Saturday 12 p.m,” it reads.

Target: Facebook users in New York, ages 18 and older

Impressions: 188 users

Clicks: 26

Ad spend: 113.19 rubles, or approximately $1.94 USD

Ad run: Nov. 9- 12, 2016

A post sponsored by Facebook group "Williams&Kalvin" says that “Danney Williams, 30, has been trying since at least 1999 to be acknowledged as the out-of-wedlock son of former President Bill Clinton and a black prostitute in Little Rock, Arkansas.”

Target: Facebook users in New York, ages 18 and older

Impressions: 15,453 users

Clicks: 1,471

Ad spend: 1,126.07 rubles, or approximately $19.30 USD

Ad run: Oct. 18-19, 2016



A post sponsored by a group called “Born Liberal” cites an interview that Sen. Sanders, Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had with CNN’s Jake Tapper about the Clinton Foundation.

The post appears to criticize former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary has no problem in accepting foreign money from the countries, like Saudi Arabia. Hillary has no remorse about taking money from countries that abuse the rights of women, while she has always had her own alleged feminist stance. She does not regain from receiving money from the countries that prosecute, torture and executive LGBT on the legal basis, although Hillary has always been a “defender” of the minorities,” the post reads.

“So, why are so many people going to vote for her? That’s a secret for me. What’s your opinion on that point?” the post asks its readers.

Target: Facebook users in the U.S., ages 18 and older

Impressions: 1,938 users

Clicks: 222

Ad spend: 500 rubles, or approximately $8.57 USD

Ad run: June 8-9, 2016

A post sponsored by the Facebook group "Heart of Texas" called for Texas to secede.

“We’ve had enough of this cheap show on the screen,” the post reads. “We’re ready to prove our commitment to liberty, low taxes and gun rights.”

Target: Facebook users in Texas, ages 18 and older

Impressions: 16,168 users

Clicks: 2,342

Ad spend: 3,200 rubles, or approximately $54.84 USD

Ad run: Oct. 26, 2016- Nov. 3, 2016

A Facebook post sponsored by a group called “Army of Jesus” called Hillary Clinton “Satan.”

The post reads: “Today Americans are able to elect a president with godly moral principles. Hillary is Satan, and her crimes and lies had proved just how evil she is. And even though Donald Trump isn’t a saint by any means, he’s at least an honest man and he cares deeply for this country. My vote goes to him!”

Target: Facebook users in the U.S., ages 18 and older

Impressions: 71 users

Clicks: 14

Ad spend: 64 rubles, or approximately $1.10 USD

Ad run: Oct. 19-20, 2016

A post sponsored by Facebook group “Heart of Texas” targeted those who wish for stricter immigration laws. The post claims that border patrol agents in southern Texas captured an illegal immigrant from Honduras who, the post claims, had “previously been deported and convicted of Rape Second Degree.”

“Thanks to Obama’s and Hillary’s policy, illegals come here because they wait for amnesty promised. The wrong course had been chosen by the American government, but all those politicians are too far from the border to see who actually sneaks through illegally.”

Target: Facebook users in Texas, ages 18 and older

Impressions: 3,361 users

Clicks: 808

Ad spend: 500 rubles, or approximately $8.57 USD

Ad run: Aug. 4-5, 2016

Another post from LGBT United promoted a coloring book called “Buff Bernie” with a brightly colored caricature of Sanders posing in front of the White House.

“The author of this book said that she wanted people to stop taking this whole thing too serious,” the post reads. “The coloring is something that suits for all people.”

Target: Facebook users in the U.S., ages 18 and older

Impressions: 848 users

Clicks: 54

Ad spend: 111.49 rubles, or approximately $1.19 USD

Ad run: March 24-25, 2016

A sponsored post from a group called the "United Muslims of America" promotes a post in favor of Sanders.

The post cites various “statistics” about Muslims in America before advocating for the then-Democratic presidential candidate.

“So when Bernie Sanders acts like a human being and commits his prospective presidency (not to mention entire career) to combating racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Muslim Americans overwhelmingly support his bid for the White House,” the post reads.

Target: Facebook users in the U.S., ages 18 and older

Impressions: 11 users

Clicks: 0

Ad spend: 5.92 rubles, or approximately $0.10 USD

Ad run: March 17-18, 2016

In an Instagram post sponsored by a user called “american.made,” what appears to be a man and a young boy are seen pointing guns at an unknown object.

“This is the way our children have to be raised. It’s not the promotion of violence. It’s the promotion of confidence and the ability to defend yourself. Follow us if this video makes you proud.”

Target: Instagram users in the U.S., ages 13 and older

Impressions: 108,433 users

Clicks: 857

Ad spend: 17,306.95 rubles, or approximately $296.59 USD

Ad run: April 22, 2016

Another post sponsored by the Instagram account "american.made" promotes Trump rallies in Florida.

“Florida goes Trump! Here are Florida cities participating: Daytona Beach, Tampa, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, Ft. Lauderdale, Sarasota, Clearwater, Oxford, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs.”

“Go Tea Party! Pro-American, Pro-guns, Pro-Patriotic!” the post also reads.

Target: Instagram users in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina, ages 18 and older

Impressions: 9,244 users

Clicks: 85

Ad spend: 3,178.16 rubles, or approximately $54.46 USD

Ad run: Aug. 16, 2016

A post sponsored by an Instagram account called “american.veterans” shows a picture of a woman crying on top of a casket that’s draped with the American flag.

“Killary Clinton will never understand what it feels like to lose the person you love for the sake of your country. Honoring the high cost paid by so many families to protect our freedom.”

The post then ask its followers to buy a t-shirt to support veterans.

Target: Instagram users in the U.S., ages 18 and older

Impressions: 17,654 users

Clicks: 517

Ad spend: 3,083.95 rubles, or approximately $52.85 USD

Ad run: Aug. 16, 2016

