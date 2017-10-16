Drone hits passenger jet in Canada, the first time it's happened

A passenger jet in Quebec City collided with a drone, the first incident of its kind in Canada and one that prompted a message from the Canadian government reiterating drone flying rules.

According to Digital Trends, the Skyjet was set to land at Jean Lesage airport in Quebec City on Oct. 12 when it hit the drone. Luckily, the plane only suffered minor damage and no one was hurt.

In a statement, Canada's Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said it was the first time an incident of that type had happened in Canada. The aircraft was able to land safely, despite the damage.

“Although the vast majority of drone operators fly responsibly, it was our concern for incidents like this that prompted me to take action and issue interim safety measures restricting where recreational drones could be flown," Garneau said. "I would like to remind drone operators that endangering the safety of an aircraft is extremely dangerous and a serious offence. Anyone who violates the regulations could be subject to fines of up to $25,000 and/or prison. This applies to drones of any size, used for any purpose."

Garneau added that "Transport Canada is monitoring the situation and is in contact with its transportation partners including Skyjet, the Jean Lesage International Airport and NAV CANADA."

The jet was en route from Rouyn-Noranda and was carrying eight passengers on the flight. It has been reported that the plane was flying at 1,500 feet when the drone (whose make and model are not yet known) hit the craft.

No one has been arrested in conjunction with the incident.