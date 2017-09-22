Walmart will deliver groceries to your fridge while you're out

Hate putting away groceries? Walmart and smart home device maker August are teaming up to eliminate this chore from your life.

The companies on Friday announced they are testing a new in-home delivery concept: dropping off packages inside your home — even if you're not there — and putting your groceries away in your refrigerator.

Here's how it will works: you'll place an order on Walmart.com for whatever you need, including groceries. When your order is ready, a driver from the same-day delivery service Deliv will bring the items to your home. If you know you'll be away when they arrive, you can authorize a one-time passcode for your August Smart Lock so the delivery person can enter your home and put your groceries away.

To placate inevitable security fears, Walmart in a blog post said homeowners are "in control of the experience the entire time." You'll get a notification on your smartphone as soon as the Deliv driver rings your doorbell. If you have a home security camera, you can "watch the delivery take place in real-time … or view a recording of it any time through the August app," August wrote in a blog post. You'll get a second notification on your phone when the delivery is completed and your door is locked.

"When I enter my house later that day, it's like magic — the items I purchased from Walmart.com are waiting for me, and my groceries are nice and cool in the fridge, as if they never left their display in the store," Walmart wrote. "And the best part is that I didn't even have to unpack anything."

Walmart is testing this concept with "a handful of August Home customers" in Silicon Valley, who have opted to participate.

"What might seem novel today could be the standard tomorrow," the retail giant teased.

The new collaboration comes just days after Amazon announced it's partnering with Kohl's for easy returns. Meanwhile, August this week unveiled two new Smart Locks and a new Doorbell Cam, all of which include DoorSense, an integrated sensor that can tell you if your door is open or closed.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.