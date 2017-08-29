How to Donate to Hurricane Harvey Victims

No matter what state you live in, you can't help but be moved by the harrowing images out of Texas, where residents are grappling with the effects of Hurricane Harvey. It's a life-altering, community-erasing event, but the good news is, we can still help even if we're thousands of miles away from the Gulf Coast.

Various tech companies, such as the big telecommunication networks have erased or lowered fees in the affected areas. But many other tech companies and philanthropic institutions have partnered to make it easier than ever to help out—you can donate funds right from your phone via text or from any connected device online.

Listed below are some ways to donate to larger reputable organizations. There are of course many worthy local and national organizations worthy of support—far too many to list here. But that being said, tragedy can also bring out the scammers. The New York Times recommends checking with Charity Navigator's list of reputable Harvey-related charities or the FTC's tips for avoiding fraudsters before opening your wallet.

Donate $10 to Red Cross relief efforts by texting HARVEY to 90999. The tax-deductible $10 donation will appear on your next phone bill. Alternatively, you can donate directly through the Red Cross's website. If you have an Amazon account, you can also donate to the Red Cross though this website.

Donate to the Salvation Army online or by texting STORM to 51555.

Donate the United Way of Greater Houston flood relief fund, which will help with immediate and long-term recovery, through its website or by texting UWFLOOD to 41444.

Tim Cook announced on Sunday that Apple will accept donations to various relief organizations directly through iTunes.

You may have noticed a prompt to donate to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy at the top of your Facebook page when you log in. If you don't see it, you can also donate via Facebook through the CDP's Facebook page.

GoFundMe created a landing page for Harvey-related campaigns.

The mayor of Houston created a Hurricane Harvey Relief fund that will help victims affected by the storm. You can make a donation here.

The Coastal Bend Long Term Recover Group will help with recovery moving forward. You can volunteer and donate goods and funds here.

GlobalGiving Foundation has a campaign page for donations here.

And because we can't forget our animal friends in a time of crisis, you can help by donating to the Houston Humane Society and San Antonio Humane Society. Austin wasn't affected by the storm, but Austin Pets Alive has stepped up efforts to care for shelter animals in the storm's path.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.