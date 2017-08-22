tech

'Demon goat' appears in India, terrifying village with human-like face

Fox News
(Credit: Samira Aissa, Facebook)

A bizarre mutant goat has gone viral after images cropped up showing its human-like features.

 

The goat became a viral sensation after Samiraa Aissa uploaded a video to Facebook on Aug. 17, writing: “A strange creature has been discovered in India. The animal, whose shape resembles that of a human being, terrified a whole village.” The Facebook video has been viewed more than 37,000 times.

The story was reported by the AsiaOne news outlet.

The goat has attracted worldwide attention because of its facial structure, which closely resembles a human being rather than a goat. It also has lips which curl upwards.

This is the second goat to go viral recent weeks. 

In July, a stillborn goat caused an uproar when it appeared to have a 'demonic' face. The animal in San Luis province, Argentina, had protruding eyes and a flat face. 

 