'Demon goat' appears in India, terrifying village with human-like face

A bizarre mutant goat has gone viral after images cropped up showing its human-like features.

The goat became a viral sensation after Samiraa Aissa uploaded a video to Facebook on Aug. 17, writing: “A strange creature has been discovered in India. The animal, whose shape resembles that of a human being, terrified a whole village.” The Facebook video has been viewed more than 37,000 times.

BIRTH OF 'DEMON GOAT' TERRIFIES TOWN; POLICE ARE CALLED

The story was reported by the AsiaOne news outlet.

The goat has attracted worldwide attention because of its facial structure, which closely resembles a human being rather than a goat. It also has lips which curl upwards.

This is the second goat to go viral recent weeks.

In July, a stillborn goat caused an uproar when it appeared to have a 'demonic' face. The animal in San Luis province, Argentina, had protruding eyes and a flat face.