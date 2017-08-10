eSports Will Be Considered for 2024 Paris Olympics

The popularity of eSports is growing quickly, with online services eager to secure streaming rights for the most popular games. There's no better example of that than the recent two-year deal Twitch signed with Blizzard for exclusive third-party live streaming rights.

But the reach of eSports into our homes may get a major boost come 2024, as it is going to be considered for inclusion in the Olympic Games held in Paris.

Tony Estanguet, co-president of the Paris Olympic bid committee, confirmed to the Associated Press that talks are planned between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and key representatives of the eSports community. No guarantees are being made, but Estanguet admits eSports as a category is popular with young people and therefore needs to be considered.

Preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics will get underway in 2019. The final list of sports planned for the games, including any new additions, will only be decided once the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have finished. Any discussions and decisions with regards to eSports may be helped by the fact they have already been accepted into the Asian Games starting in 2022. But ultimately, it's up to the IOC whether eSports becomes a regular part of the Olympic Games.

Even if the answer is no, the fact it is being discussed bodes well for future inclusion. It may be decided by the IOC that eSports as a category is still too young. That would be a valid concern as it is still figuring out what works best for coverage. However, by 2024 such concerns will have been addressed. So if eSports isn't a part of 2024 Paris, it could be accepted for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.