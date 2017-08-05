Amazon's Alexa wants to help you hook up

Amazon is always looking for fresh and innovative ways to make Alexa feel more like a convenient appliance in your home. Whether you're looking to order a pizza, or check the traffic and weather. The virtual assistant can do a whole host of things, and thanks to an upgrade this week, Alexa can now do even more than before.

Alexa can now assist you in finding the right music for almost any kind of activity you can think of. Wanting to take a nap, go for a run, cook in the kitchen, or even get intimate with your significant other in the bedroom. It can always be a bit tricky when you're trying to find the right playlist to fit a moment in your life. This can tend to happen as you're flipping through Apple Music, Spotify or Amazon Music Unlimited. Now you don't have to worry about that, since Alexa can play music for over 500 different activities. Which is quite a lot.

For example, you can say something like, "Alexa, play music for a dinner party," or "play music for a birthday party." You can ask Alexa to cue up a playlist for "getting pumped," sleeping and literally whatever else you could possibly think of. You can even combine a particular genre with your request, like "dance music for cooking." Yes, you can even select music for "baby making" or "hooking up," and Alexa will now just the tunes to play for the special occasion. Your wish is her command!

This new feature will work withAmazons free streaming service Prime Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited. For the latter, the goal has always been trying to help you find music in the easiest way possible.Amazon Music Unlimited can let users pick their music by genre, lyrics, mood, or era.

Amazon says that for its Alexa platform, meditation is the number one most requested activity. One of the other most popular activity requests is de-stressing. The update is available now and works with paid Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions, so be sure to take advantage if you've got it. And be careful not to have too much fun!