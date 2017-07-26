You want snark with those fries? No one is safe from Wendy's tweets

Wendy's Co. has come the mean girl of Twitter.

W￼hen archenemy McDonald’s Corp. in March announced it would begin using fresh rather than frozen beef in its Quarter Pounders, Wendy’s tweeted: “So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.”

After Burger King tweeted about a five-for-$4 deal, a woman asked Wendy’s what it was firing back. “Edible food,” Wendy’s answered.

And when Hardee’s came out with a four-items-for-$4 deal, mimicking Wendy’s long-running four-for-$4 menu, Wendy’s tweeted, “We usually prefer the original to a knock off, but hey, you do you.”

This story originally appeared in The Wall Street Journal.