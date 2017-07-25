'Pokemon Go' fest was a disaster

Do you feel left out that you couldn't make it to Chicago on Saturday for the inaugural Pokémon Go Fest? You're probably better off, because the event was a disaster.

Attendees — some of whom traveled far distances to get there — were met with widespread network problems, which prevented many from being able to play the game. As you can see in the cringe-worthy video below, Niantic CEO John Hanke was booed on stage as one attendee screamed "fix the game."

"I know that some of you guys have had trouble getting logged on this morning," Hanke said on stage before asking fans to be patient and promising that the "whole Niantic team" was working to resolve the issues.

Others started chanting "we can't play!" over and over as presenters awkwardly tried to stay positive.

