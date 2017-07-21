Syfy teases Superman prequel series with 'Krypton' teaser trailer at Comic-Con

A Superman prequel series set years before the destruction of the Man of Steel's home planet is coming to television in 2018, and Syfy made it official by debuting a newKrypton teaser trailer during the first day of San Diego Comic-Con.

The network released the new teaser trailer forKrypton as part of its Comic-Con promotion of the show, which is executive produced and co-written byMan of Steel andBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice screenwriter David S. Goyer.Once Upon a Time andTerminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles writerIan Goldberg is Goyer's co-writer on the series.

Unfolding two generations before the destruction of the eponymous planet where Superman and Supergirl were born,Krypton follows Superman's grandfather Seg-El as he fights to save his world and redeem the honor of his family name, the House of El.The Halcyon actor Cameron Cuffe stars in the series as Seg-El, whose name is a nod to Superman's co-creator, Jerry Siegel. The television series is inspired by John Byrne's 1987 comic-book miniseriesThe World of Krypton, which introduced many of the concepts surrounding the politics of Krypton prior to its destruction, and the character of Superman's grandfather, known as "Seyg-El" in that story.

Joining Cuffe in the cast isBroadchurch actressGeorgina Campbell as Lyta Zod, an ancestor of Superman's arch-enemy, as well asIan McElhinney (Game of Thrones) asVal-El, Elliot Cowan (Alexander) asDaron-Vex, Ann Ogbomo (Wonder Woman) asAlura Zod,Rasmus Hardiker (Your Highness) asKem,Wallis Day (The Royals) asNyssa, andAaron Pierre (Prime Suspect 1973) asDev-Em.

Peaky Blinders andThe Girl With all the Giftsdirector Colm McCarthy directed the pilot episode ofKrypton, withSanctuary creator andSleepy Hollow writerDamian Kindler serving as executive producer with Goyer and showrunner on the series.

Given the series' prequel setting generations before any of the other television series set in the DC Comics live-action universe -- such asArrow,The Flash, and most importantly,Supergirl -- the series is unlikely to connect with those shows, particularly withKrypton airing on Syfy. However, withDC's Legends of Tomorrow series often using time-travel story elements, anything's possible.

There's no specific date set for the premiere of Kryptonon Syfy at this point.