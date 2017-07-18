Woman fails to smuggle 102 iPhones strapped to body into China

There is a price difference between an iPhone purchased in Hong Kong and one purchased in mainland China. In Hong Kong, Apple's smartphone is cheaper, so there's a great temptation to smuggle iPhones through customs and into China to make some quick cash.

The more you can smuggle in, the more profit there is to be had. However, throwing hundreds of phones into a bag will easily get you caught when the bag is scanned. So the preferred method is strapping them to your body and trying to act natural. One woman just tried that with 102 iPhones and failed.

According to 9to5Mac, as well as 102 iPhones she also managed to squeeze in 15 luxury watches. The total weight being carried was around 44 pounds. Try acting and walking naturally while carrying that around!

Unfortunately for her, customs officials in Shenzhen noticed some unusual bulges on her body and pulled her aside. If she wasn't sweating before that point, I guarantee she was as they started their search.

Once her clothing had been fully searched and all the phones and watches removed she was arrested. As the image from XMNN above reveals, most of the iPhones were packed several deep in a band around her stomach as well as into the top of her underwear. How she sat down remains a mystery, but I suspect it wasn't very comfortable to do so if she could at all.

Apparently 102 iPhone isn't the record for most smartphones smuggled. In 2015, a man tried the same thing with 146 iPhones. He also failed. You may also remember back in April two men were arrested at JFK for attempting to smuggle $380,000 worth of cocaine into the US. In that case they thought padding their legs with the white stuff would get them past customs. They were wrong.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.