Leaked iPhone 8 design has a big surprise

By now you may have heard that the iPhone 8 is going to sport an all-new design, and it’s about time, because Apple’s flagship phone has pretty much looked the same for the last few years.

According to Forbes, which says it obtained CAD files for the iPhone 8 through Apple’s supply chain, the handset should live up to the hype. And there’s a big surprise in store, too.

The rendering shows a larger 5.8-inch display that covers nearly the entire front of the iPhone 8, which should be OLED, with cutouts at the top for the front camera and other sensors.

One of these sensors is expected to be used for 3D facial scanning, which would give iPhone 8 owners a new way to unlock their phones. But that might not be the only method.

An oversized Home button on the right side is pictured, which could very well serve as a home for the Touch ID sensor. As Forbes notes, Apple has been granted a patent for this sort of implementation. Apple was said to be working on integrating Touch ID functionality into the iPhone 8's display, but it has reportedly had issues with the technology.

Other details revealed by the renderings include vertically oriented dual rear cameras, which are supposedly also optimized for augmented reality applications.

As you might expect, the iPhone 8 will also keep the Lightning connector while continuing to eschew a traditional headphone jack. Despite forcing people to use an included dongle or bring their own wireless headphones, the lack of a jack hasn’t seemed to impact iPhone demand or sales.

Apple will reportedly unveil the iPhone 8 alongside more modestly upgraded iPhone 7s and 7s Plus phones this September, and it could cost $1,000 or more based on all of the premium components and features.