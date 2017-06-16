Netflix has a hidden limit on downloading shows

One of the best things about the Netflix mobile app is that it lets you download movies and TV shows so you can watch them later, even if there's no internet connection available. However, you should think twice before downloading all your favorite shows on your devices. Not only do they expire after a period of time, but some of them have a download limit.

This strange "feature" has been recently discovered Android Police reports, as some users were greeted with prompts like the one below that say certain content can only be downloaded a specific number of times.

So if you downloaded a show on your smartphone or tablet, but haven't seen it before it expired, you can download it again. Do that enough times, and you may receive the same warning.

That doesn't mean you won't be able to stream the show as you'd normally do on Netflix. It's just that you won't be able to download a copy of it on your devices once the limit is reached. Thankfully, there's plenty of content on Netflix, which means you'll likely find other shows to download if you ever hit those limits.

It's unclear why Netflix added a limit to the number of times content can be downloaded, and the rule seems kind of silly. It's likely something that came from content creators to prevent some sort of abuse. Rather than buying a digital copy of one of your favorite movies you could download it in perpetuity from Netflix, or for as long as Netflix has a license to offer it.